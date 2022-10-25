ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Department of Housing and Urban Development tours Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers welcomed Adrianne Todman, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to tour the city’s affordable housing communities and discuss local housing needs following Hurricane Ian. Todman toured the Southward Village community in the Dunbar area and met with residents and officials, including Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson and HACFM Executive Director Marcia Davis, as well as representatives from Lee County, HUD’s Miami office and community development partners Urban Strategies Inc. and McCormack Baron Salazar. Conversation highlights among community leaders included emergency response updates, areas of an identified need for HUD support and future disaster relief funding plans. Residents of HUD-assisted housing communities Southward Village and Royal Palm Towers also shared insights on their experiences and resident needs.
Meet the Candidates for Marco Island City Council

All five candidates answered the following three questions which were created from polling within the community. Here are the responses in their words. The answers given by the candidate and the accuracy of their responses are for the reader to determine and may provide some insight as to the institutional knowledge of that candidate and his/her capacity to understand the responsibilities required to be an effective councilor.
Cameron Mitchell unveils Prime Social rooftop restaurant concept in Naples

A rooftop restaurant with outdoor dining proposed for Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples has a name and a face. Prime Social, a public restaurant and private membership club under development by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, is targeted to open in early 2024 on the rooftop of the buildings already housing Chops City Grill steakhouse, Emillions Art gallery and Engel & Völkers real estate firm on the north side of Fifth Avenue South just west of the Four Corners intersection.
Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience

The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
In Linda Loma, couple rides out Ian with dog in kayak

The Linda Loma community in south Fort Myers was devastated by Hurricane Ian. The low-lying areas in the community were hit bard by flooding. Chris Scott, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said it was frightening. “We all just kind of went into a survival mode,” Scott...
DeSantis Announces FEMA Program for Those Affected by Hurricane Ian

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the three levels of government (local, state, and federal) have come together to provide resources for Floridians in need. Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the initiative to “identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways ad expedite the removal of debris on private and commercial properties” to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) satellite imagery to be more effective.
Florida deputies visiting Collier County have a ‘ssstory’ to tell

NAPLES, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies helping out after Hurricane Ian in Collier County responded to a call they don’t usually get at home. On Wednesday, deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Naples neighborhood after a resident said they saw a Burmese python.
HISTORIC NAPLES YACHT CLUB ACHIEVES PLATINUM CLUB® OF THE WORLD STATUS

HISTORIC NAPLES YACHT CLUB ACHIEVES PLATINUM CLUB® OF THE WORLD STATUS RANKING IT AMONG TOP PRIVATE CLUBS GLOBALLY. Naples Yacht Club, the first and oldest private club in Naples, has once again achieved status as a Platinum Club® of the World. This ranking of worldwide clubs by The Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board is an additional honor for the Naples Yacht Club and complements its current designation as a Platinum Club of America.
Florida Operator Signs 20-Unit Deal with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

Marquee Coffee LLC has just signed the largest franchise development deal in the history of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. The agreement will see the franchisee open 20 of the brand’s units along the Florida Gulf Coast. “Since my first visit to one of the original Bad Ass Coffee...
Hurricane Ian’s impact on Bonita-Springs Estero real estate market

Hurricane Ian was a huge, slow moving storm with winds just 2 miles per hour shy of being a category 5 storm. The hurricane’s wide path spans the Southwest Florida coast, yet destruction was highly localized with the direct waterfront areas suffering the most damage. The Bonita Springs-Estero area made out relatively well in comparison to many neighborhoods to both the north and south. Many are left wondering how this will affect the local real estate market.
Tim Aten Knows: Twin Peaks, Mission BBQ still coming to Naples

Q: Twin Peaks at Coastland has not broken ground yet. Any update on when it’s opening? — Kathy Pope, Naples. A: Twin Peaks is still in the City of Naples’ permitting process for its location planned at Coastland Center Mall, but its regional franchise group expects to finally open the restaurant and sports bar there in 2023.
Only shelter in Collier County remaining open after confusion

The only shelter open in Collier County is causing residents confusion on whether or not they are closing at the end of the week. However, Collier County officials confirmed that the shelter will remain open and not close on Friday. It was just a sign, shown below, that spawned all...
