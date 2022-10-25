Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Related
mynews13.com
One month after Ian, Southwest Florida residents adjusting to new reality
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian hit and while Southwest Florida has made big strides towards recovery, there’s still a long way to go. Many residents of Southwest Florida are adjusting to their new reality, but some are in dire need of help. Crews are now focused...
Charlotte County to stop accepting state disaster assistance applications
Demand is outweighing cash in Charlotte County as they are forced to stop accepting applications for the state's disaster assistance program. $5 million has to be divided by six different counties.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Department of Housing and Urban Development tours Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers welcomed Adrianne Todman, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to tour the city’s affordable housing communities and discuss local housing needs following Hurricane Ian. Todman toured the Southward Village community in the Dunbar area and met with residents and officials, including Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson and HACFM Executive Director Marcia Davis, as well as representatives from Lee County, HUD’s Miami office and community development partners Urban Strategies Inc. and McCormack Baron Salazar. Conversation highlights among community leaders included emergency response updates, areas of an identified need for HUD support and future disaster relief funding plans. Residents of HUD-assisted housing communities Southward Village and Royal Palm Towers also shared insights on their experiences and resident needs.
coastalbreezenews.com
Meet the Candidates for Marco Island City Council
All five candidates answered the following three questions which were created from polling within the community. Here are the responses in their words. The answers given by the candidate and the accuracy of their responses are for the reader to determine and may provide some insight as to the institutional knowledge of that candidate and his/her capacity to understand the responsibilities required to be an effective councilor.
floridapolitics.com
Cape Coral refuses to be charmed, lands among Top 10 worst cities for witches
One Florida city did get a special mention, though. Cape Coral refuses to be charmed — at least according to a new report ranking the country’s best and worst cities for witches. The list, put out by Lawn Love, compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cameron Mitchell unveils Prime Social rooftop restaurant concept in Naples
A rooftop restaurant with outdoor dining proposed for Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples has a name and a face. Prime Social, a public restaurant and private membership club under development by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, is targeted to open in early 2024 on the rooftop of the buildings already housing Chops City Grill steakhouse, Emillions Art gallery and Engel & Völkers real estate firm on the north side of Fifth Avenue South just west of the Four Corners intersection.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
Florida Weekly
Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience
The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
WINKNEWS.com
In Linda Loma, couple rides out Ian with dog in kayak
The Linda Loma community in south Fort Myers was devastated by Hurricane Ian. The low-lying areas in the community were hit bard by flooding. Chris Scott, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said it was frightening. “We all just kind of went into a survival mode,” Scott...
newsy.com
Florida Seniors' Retirement Plans Were Destroyed With Hurricane Ian
A mobile home village that once attracted an aging generation seeking a slice of paradise is now a reminder of the lives Hurricane Ian upended. A month since the hurricane landed, a pungent smell still lingers in the air. "They're not even telling us when garbage can come pick up...
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Announces FEMA Program for Those Affected by Hurricane Ian
Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the three levels of government (local, state, and federal) have come together to provide resources for Floridians in need. Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the initiative to “identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways ad expedite the removal of debris on private and commercial properties” to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) satellite imagery to be more effective.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County to close application for help with insurance deductibles on Friday
You have one more day to apply and get help paying your homeowner’s insurance deductible in Charlotte County. The county is closing applications at 5 p.m. on Friday because they’ve gotten so many requests and funds are limited. WINK News is learning some people have already found out...
Click10.com
Florida deputies visiting Collier County have a ‘ssstory’ to tell
NAPLES, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies helping out after Hurricane Ian in Collier County responded to a call they don’t usually get at home. On Wednesday, deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Naples neighborhood after a resident said they saw a Burmese python.
lifeinnaples.net
HISTORIC NAPLES YACHT CLUB ACHIEVES PLATINUM CLUB® OF THE WORLD STATUS
HISTORIC NAPLES YACHT CLUB ACHIEVES PLATINUM CLUB® OF THE WORLD STATUS RANKING IT AMONG TOP PRIVATE CLUBS GLOBALLY. Naples Yacht Club, the first and oldest private club in Naples, has once again achieved status as a Platinum Club® of the World. This ranking of worldwide clubs by The Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board is an additional honor for the Naples Yacht Club and complements its current designation as a Platinum Club of America.
franchising.com
Florida Operator Signs 20-Unit Deal with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
Marquee Coffee LLC has just signed the largest franchise development deal in the history of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. The agreement will see the franchisee open 20 of the brand’s units along the Florida Gulf Coast. “Since my first visit to one of the original Bad Ass Coffee...
floridaweekly.com
Hurricane Ian’s impact on Bonita-Springs Estero real estate market
Hurricane Ian was a huge, slow moving storm with winds just 2 miles per hour shy of being a category 5 storm. The hurricane’s wide path spans the Southwest Florida coast, yet destruction was highly localized with the direct waterfront areas suffering the most damage. The Bonita Springs-Estero area made out relatively well in comparison to many neighborhoods to both the north and south. Many are left wondering how this will affect the local real estate market.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Twin Peaks, Mission BBQ still coming to Naples
Q: Twin Peaks at Coastland has not broken ground yet. Any update on when it’s opening? — Kathy Pope, Naples. A: Twin Peaks is still in the City of Naples’ permitting process for its location planned at Coastland Center Mall, but its regional franchise group expects to finally open the restaurant and sports bar there in 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for help with your deductible for Ian recovery
If you live in Lee, Charlotte, Collier or DeSoto counties, your piece of $5 million could soon be headed your way. The money is to help pay your homeowner’s insurance deductible. But so far, only one county has an application ready to go. In Charlotte, the application is 10...
WINKNEWS.com
Only shelter in Collier County remaining open after confusion
The only shelter open in Collier County is causing residents confusion on whether or not they are closing at the end of the week. However, Collier County officials confirmed that the shelter will remain open and not close on Friday. It was just a sign, shown below, that spawned all...
Comments / 0