Read full article on original website
Related
HuffPost
Biden Quickly Congratulates Leftist Lula On Victory In Brazil Presidential Election
Biden lauded the "free, fair and credible elections" and delivered the swift recognition that many saw as a key way to blunt an election challenge from far-right Pres. Jair Bolsonaro.
Leftist Lula Da Silva Defeats Far-Right Bolsonaro In Brazilian Presidential Election
Brazilian voters rejected President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday in a race defined by the right-wing leader's threats to undermine the world's fourth-largest democracy.
Witnesses say 'it was like a hell' inside South Korean crush
A stunned Seoul is beginning to unearth the extent of a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 mostly young people out enjoying festivities in the party neighborhood of Itaewon on Saturday.
Comments / 0