MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville police said a couple was arrested after they reportedly stole more than $15,000 worth of products from a Marysville Ulta store. According to police the couple, along with their two young children, entered the Ulta in Marysville and took about 400 cosmetic products valued at $15,500. The employees called the Lynnwood store to warn them of the family and about 90 minutes later, police said the family showed up at the Lynnwood location.

MARYSVILLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO