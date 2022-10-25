Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Related
KIMA TV
What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike
SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
KIMA TV
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
KIMA TV
Seattle City Council considers purchasing hotel for unhoused people along Aurora Avenue
SEATTLE, Wash. — Taxpayers could soon be footing the bill for a new homeless hotel in North Seattle. The proposal is already getting mixed reviews, including from businesses who say they're still dealing with problems stemming from another homeless hotel nearby. But, others like Larry and Kevin say they’d...
KIMA TV
Amazon to open new satellite production facility in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Amazon has announced its plans to open a new satellite production facility in Kirkland as part of its Project Kuiper low Earth orbit satellite network. The company said the network will bring fast, affordable broadband to underserved communities around the world. The project Kuiper program is...
KIMA TV
330,000 fentanyl pills and 110 guns seized in operation linked to drug cartels in Seattle
SEATTLE — Federal law enforcement and Seattle police announced an operation that led to the arrest of 19 people and the seizure of large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs connected to cartels operating in western Washington. In a press conference Wednesday at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle,...
KIMA TV
Parents, two kids steal $15K worth of products from Marysville Ulta, police say
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville police said a couple was arrested after they reportedly stole more than $15,000 worth of products from a Marysville Ulta store. According to police the couple, along with their two young children, entered the Ulta in Marysville and took about 400 cosmetic products valued at $15,500. The employees called the Lynnwood store to warn them of the family and about 90 minutes later, police said the family showed up at the Lynnwood location.
KIMA TV
WSDOT gives tips for winter driving as Snoqualmie receives first snowfall
Tri-Cities Wash. — Winter weather is already on the horizon for drivers in Washington, with the season approaching, now is the perfect time to prepare yourself and your vehicle for potentially treacherous conditions. Summer Derrey, Communications for WSDOT says. "It's that time of year, we just got four inches...
KIMA TV
Police ramping up DUI enforcement for Halloween weekend
To keep the horrors off the streets this Halloween weekend, several police agencies in the Puget Sound Region are ramping up their patrols in an effort to bust impaired drivers. The Bellevue Police Department is just one of the agencies increasing patrols in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties this weekend....
KIMA TV
Thieves steal $7,000 pizza oven from Seattle community garden
SEATTLE — The Interbay P-Patch Community Garden is attempting to raise thousands of dollars after thieves stole a pricey new pizza oven from their community organization. The group hosts weekly community dinners and potlucks to bring residents together, and they donate thousands of pounds of locally-grown food to local food banks each year.
KIMA TV
How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
KIMA TV
Videos show car crashing into Tacoma cannabis shop during robbery
TACOMA, Wash. — New surveillance video shows people in what appears to be a well-organized armed robbery of Zips Cannabis in Tacoma Friday. The video surveillance from both inside and outside the store shows a car ramming into the cannabis shop at a high rate of speed, followed by hooded people running inside and grabbing merchandise off the shelves in less than 40 seconds.
Comments / 0