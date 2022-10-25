ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike

SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIMA TV

Amazon to open new satellite production facility in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Amazon has announced its plans to open a new satellite production facility in Kirkland as part of its Project Kuiper low Earth orbit satellite network. The company said the network will bring fast, affordable broadband to underserved communities around the world. The project Kuiper program is...
KIRKLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Parents, two kids steal $15K worth of products from Marysville Ulta, police say

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville police said a couple was arrested after they reportedly stole more than $15,000 worth of products from a Marysville Ulta store. According to police the couple, along with their two young children, entered the Ulta in Marysville and took about 400 cosmetic products valued at $15,500. The employees called the Lynnwood store to warn them of the family and about 90 minutes later, police said the family showed up at the Lynnwood location.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIMA TV

WSDOT gives tips for winter driving as Snoqualmie receives first snowfall

Tri-Cities Wash. — Winter weather is already on the horizon for drivers in Washington, with the season approaching, now is the perfect time to prepare yourself and your vehicle for potentially treacherous conditions. Summer Derrey, Communications for WSDOT says. "It's that time of year, we just got four inches...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KIMA TV

Police ramping up DUI enforcement for Halloween weekend

To keep the horrors off the streets this Halloween weekend, several police agencies in the Puget Sound Region are ramping up their patrols in an effort to bust impaired drivers. The Bellevue Police Department is just one of the agencies increasing patrols in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties this weekend....
BELLEVUE, WA
KIMA TV

Thieves steal $7,000 pizza oven from Seattle community garden

SEATTLE — The Interbay P-Patch Community Garden is attempting to raise thousands of dollars after thieves stole a pricey new pizza oven from their community organization. The group hosts weekly community dinners and potlucks to bring residents together, and they donate thousands of pounds of locally-grown food to local food banks each year.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Videos show car crashing into Tacoma cannabis shop during robbery

TACOMA, Wash. — New surveillance video shows people in what appears to be a well-organized armed robbery of Zips Cannabis in Tacoma Friday. The video surveillance from both inside and outside the store shows a car ramming into the cannabis shop at a high rate of speed, followed by hooded people running inside and grabbing merchandise off the shelves in less than 40 seconds.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy