Parking lot drama, wedding crashers Parking dispute between Norris, Promenade; noise dispute between La Venta, neighbors

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Look for more electric bikes and electric motorcycles on the streets of Los AngelesDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The BankLet's Eat LAMalibu, CA
Related
surfcityusa.com
New Restaurants in Huntington Beach
From essential morning pick-me-ups to decadent dinner spreads with Italian flair, there’s always a new restaurant to discover in Surf City USA®. This season, the city has welcomed an array of dining and drinking establishments introducing flavors from across the country and around the world. Try coffee beans sourced from Ethiopia, Detroit-style pizza, Mediterranean wines and so much more. If you’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest, here are six new restaurants and cafes you won’t want to miss in Huntington Beach.
1 arrested after woman found dead in parking lot of Woodland Hills library
Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a Woodland Hills Library after learning that a woman had been found dead at the scene.
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
Toddler on Scooter Hit By Vehicle, Killed in Irvine
Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter.
smobserved.com
Homeless Man Pulls a Knife, Barricades Himself at T-Mobile Store on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica
10/26/22: A homeless man with a knife barricaded himself after threatening customers and staff at the T-Mobile store on the Third Street Promenade. The following description of the incident from an anonymous source: "A man came in and shortly after the cops showed up which is when the man pulled a fishing size knife out. The cops pulled their guns out and Customers and employees evacuated for a couple hours while negotiations took place between the suspect and the police", said the anonymous source.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA
Pack your sunscreen and get ready to have some fun under the sun at Huntington Beach, California!. Known to many as "Surf City," Huntington Beach is a city in Orange County, California, right next to the sea. Given the city's seaside location and warm weather, many beach lovers and surfers...
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
theregistrysocal.com
Four-Building Office Campus Listed in Orange County With $33.9MM Asking Price
More office space is being brought to the market in Southern California. One building, a 58,193 square foot office campus in Costa Mesa, is currently on the market for $33.9 million, or about $582 per square foot, according to a property listing from CBRE. Built in 1975, the four-building campus...
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The Bank
(Los Angeles County, CA) - A trip to Malibu is an excellent day out from the big smoke. Although, let's say it's not easy to find good food that won't break the bank. If you didn't already, the first thing to know is that most of the excellent food options in Malibu are seriously expensive. The second thing is that even if you find a reasonably priced place, it's only sometimes going to be very good.
easyreadernews.com
Redondo special election denies cannabis initiative, recall
The Oct. 19 Redondo Beach special election ended with a three-quarters majority saying no to both Measure E – the public initiative for three retail cannabis stores in town – and a recall attempt of City Councilman Zein Obagi, Jr. The results, with final votes not counted until...
smobserved.com
Pedestrian, Dog struck in Traffic Accident at 22nd Street and Pico Blvd.
10/25: A female pedestrian was struck in a marked crosswalk, across Pico Blvd. at 22nd Street in Santa Monica Tuesday evening. The pedestrian was walking her dog when they were struck by a vehicle on the westbound side of the street (nearer to Virginia park). It's unknown if the dog was struck but the canine fled from the scene.
outlooknewspapers.com
Police Investigating Magnolia Park Shooting
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday evening near Magnolia Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, which left one person hospitalized in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. No further details have been released by officials at the time of printing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Investigations Division: (818) 238-3210.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen accused of punching community activist at mayoral campaign event
Long Beach District 2 Councilwoman Cindy Allen is being accused of punching a blogger during a mayoral campaign event for Rex Richardson earlier today. The social media account Love You Long Beach posted video from the scene showing paramedics tending to someone at the event. Allen is a former Long...
Driver killed after barreling through fence in Torrance
Police were investigating what appears to be a deadly hit-and-run crash in Torrance Thursday after a truck drove through a fence, nearly smashing into a home. The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ron Salary. The driver was killed. It is possible others were injured in the crash. Witnesses said a white pickup truck speeding down Artesia Boulevard hit the back of a black pickup truck before barrelling into the fence. The driver of the black pickup truck was taken to the hospital as a precaution. "The sound of the accident itself is what really got us up," said a witness Thursday. "We heard the initial impact and then we heard a gentleman screaming."Artesia Boulevard was closed between Crenshaw Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue while an investigation was conducted surrounding the circumstances of the crash. Drivers were advised to avoid the area for an unknown duration as the investigation continued.
Traffic Crash in Torrance Leaves Pedestrian Dead; Police Seeking Motorist
A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left a pedestrian dead, and police sought the public's help to find a motorist who ran from the scene.
Epic 30-Mile Jet Ski Trip to Catalina Island Certainly Has People Talking
It takes much longer than you'd expect.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
splashmags.com
Vienna Pastry – Grand Re-Opening of a Beloved Bakery in Los Angeles – Cakes, Cookies, and Pastries Galore
The holidays are almost here, and that means friends, family, and parties. Whether you’re cooking at home or visiting others – something to make the gathering extra special is a box of luscious pastries or delicious cookies and cakes from Vienna Pastry. But it doesn’t have to be a holiday to enjoy their delectable baked goods.
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
easyreadernews.com
M is for Marijuana and Money in Hermosa Beach election
Last year, Hermosa Beach Mayor Mike Detoy, City Manager Suja Lowenthal, and Police Chief Paul LeBaron met with Adam Spiker, and Manhattan Beach Councilman Richard Montgomery. Spiker represented the Economic Development Reform Coalition of Southern California (EDRCSC). The group’s goal was to convince South Bay city officials to lift their bans on cannabis retail sales and home delivery. Spiker had hired Montgomery to arrange introductions to his fellow South Bay city officials.
Comments / 0