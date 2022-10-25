ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Hills Estates, CA

Parking lot drama, wedding crashers Parking dispute between Norris, Promenade; noise dispute between La Venta, neighbors

By Dan Blackburn
easyreadernews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
surfcityusa.com

New Restaurants in Huntington Beach

From essential morning pick-me-ups to decadent dinner spreads with Italian flair, there’s always a new restaurant to discover in Surf City USA®. This season, the city has welcomed an array of dining and drinking establishments introducing flavors from across the country and around the world. Try coffee beans sourced from Ethiopia, Detroit-style pizza, Mediterranean wines and so much more. If you’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest, here are six new restaurants and cafes you won’t want to miss in Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
smobserved.com

Homeless Man Pulls a Knife, Barricades Himself at T-Mobile Store on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica

10/26/22: A homeless man with a knife barricaded himself after threatening customers and staff at the T-Mobile store on the Third Street Promenade. The following description of the incident from an anonymous source: "A man came in and shortly after the cops showed up which is when the man pulled a fishing size knife out. The cops pulled their guns out and Customers and employees evacuated for a couple hours while negotiations took place between the suspect and the police", said the anonymous source.
SANTA MONICA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Huntington Beach, CA

Pack your sunscreen and get ready to have some fun under the sun at Huntington Beach, California!. Known to many as "Surf City," Huntington Beach is a city in Orange County, California, right next to the sea. Given the city's seaside location and warm weather, many beach lovers and surfers...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Let's Eat LA

4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The Bank

(Los Angeles County, CA) - A trip to Malibu is an excellent day out from the big smoke. Although, let's say it's not easy to find good food that won't break the bank. If you didn't already, the first thing to know is that most of the excellent food options in Malibu are seriously expensive. The second thing is that even if you find a reasonably priced place, it's only sometimes going to be very good.
MALIBU, CA
easyreadernews.com

Redondo special election denies cannabis initiative, recall

The Oct. 19 Redondo Beach special election ended with a three-quarters majority saying no to both Measure E – the public initiative for three retail cannabis stores in town – and a recall attempt of City Councilman Zein Obagi, Jr. The results, with final votes not counted until...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
smobserved.com

Pedestrian, Dog struck in Traffic Accident at 22nd Street and Pico Blvd.

10/25: A female pedestrian was struck in a marked crosswalk, across Pico Blvd. at 22nd Street in Santa Monica Tuesday evening. The pedestrian was walking her dog when they were struck by a vehicle on the westbound side of the street (nearer to Virginia park). It's unknown if the dog was struck but the canine fled from the scene.
SANTA MONICA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Police Investigating Magnolia Park Shooting

First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday evening near Magnolia Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, which left one person hospitalized in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. No further details have been released by officials at the time of printing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Investigations Division: (818) 238-3210.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Driver killed after barreling through fence in Torrance

Police were investigating what appears to be a deadly hit-and-run crash in Torrance Thursday after a truck drove through a fence, nearly smashing into a home. The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ron Salary. The driver was killed. It is possible others were injured in the crash. Witnesses said a white pickup truck speeding down Artesia Boulevard hit the back of a black pickup truck before barrelling into the fence. The driver of the black pickup truck was taken to the hospital as a precaution. "The sound of the accident itself is what really got us up," said a witness Thursday. "We heard the initial impact and then we heard a gentleman screaming."Artesia Boulevard was closed between Crenshaw Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue while an investigation was conducted surrounding the circumstances of the crash. Drivers were advised to avoid the area for an unknown duration as the investigation continued. 
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

M is for Marijuana and Money in Hermosa Beach election

Last year, Hermosa Beach Mayor Mike Detoy, City Manager Suja Lowenthal, and Police Chief Paul LeBaron met with Adam Spiker, and Manhattan Beach Councilman Richard Montgomery. Spiker represented the Economic Development Reform Coalition of Southern California (EDRCSC). The group’s goal was to convince South Bay city officials to lift their bans on cannabis retail sales and home delivery. Spiker had hired Montgomery to arrange introductions to his fellow South Bay city officials.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA

