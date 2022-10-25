Read full article on original website
Related
Recipes: Classic fall treats for Halloween
Halloween treats take center stage in October. And what can be better this time of year than a fresh autumn apple coated in a sweet candy shell?. Lightly grease cookie sheets and insert craft sticks into whole, stemmed apples. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine sugar, corn syrup and water. Heat to 300 to 310 F, or until a small amount of syrup dropped into cold water forms hard, brittle threads. Remove from heat and stir in food coloring. Holding the apple by its stick, dip in the syrup and turn to coat evenly. Place on prepared sheets to harden.
FOX Carolina
RECIPE: Pumpkin-themed treats for fall
Egg yolks, separated save whites: 8 yolks / 160 ml. 2. Whip the vegetable oil and the egg yolks together until just combined. 4. Sift together the cake flour, one-third of the sugar, the baking powder, and the salt. 5. Stir this into the egg yolk mixture, then whip at...
This Pecan Pie Recipe Will Shut Down the Best Thanksgiving Dessert Debate After One Bite
Pecan pie is a classic Thanksgiving dessert. Sure, there's pumpkin pie and apple pie to contend with, but there's something about the sweet, nutty, crunchy flavors of pecan pie that just can't be beat, and PARADE Chef Jon Ashton's recipe has a zesty twist that will leave your family craving more!
Let’s Eat: Sweet apple desserts for the fall
One of my favorite things to do in the fall is to pack the camera and take a drive out east to visit the many farm stands before the colder weather sets in. This always includes a visit to May’s Farm in Wading River for pumpkins and mums and a stop at Windy Acres in Calverton for their large variety of apples, including the Mutsu apple. Also known as Crispin apples, they originated from the Mutsu Province of Japan in the 1940s and are a cross between the Golden Delicious and the Indo apple. Large in size with a yellowish-green skin, they are sweet and juicy with a crisp texture, perfect for following recipes.
Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
momcollective.com
Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker
My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
purewow.com
Everyone's Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is Hugely Discounted for Way Day 2
Ah, air frying—that's the cooking method that deploys ultra-hot air to cook meals with way less oil, and in turn, makes it healthier for you—is arguably the top sensation among busy people trying to get a good dinner on the table—fast. And today's your lucky day, because one of the most renowned air fryers, the Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven, is 32 percent off at the Way Day 2 sale.
Allrecipes.com
Easy Pumpkin Spice Truffles
Pulse sandwich cookies in a food processor until they reach a fine, sand-like consistency. Add in cream cheese, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Continue pulsing, scraping down the sides when needed, until a smooth, loose dough is formed. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, measure out about 20...
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
ABC 4
Hand dipped Oreo bats
Frequent GTU guest Randy Crane from Great Food FYI came to the GTU kitchen to share his adorable Halloween inspired treats, Hand dipped Oreo mud bats. This is an easy, festive, fun and yummy treat!. Oreo Mud:. 1 14.3 oz package of Oreos. 8 oz of softened cream cheese. Other...
Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Bread
Eating bread for dessert somehow feels healthier than eating a slice of cake. This lemon blueberry bread is moist and flavorful and seems like a cake without the frosting when you bite into it.
iheart.com
Rita's Halloween Beef and Mac
3 garlic cloves, chopped - a good tablespoon or so. Sharp cheddar cheese - a good cup or more to taste plus extra for garnish. Make a film of olive oil in bottom of large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until slightly softened. Add garlic and cook...
I Made Ina Garten’s Apple Crisp—and It’s the Best Way to Eat Fresh-Picked Apples
Ina Garten is known for her homestyle recipes, from her famous coconut cake to the best potato salad. But when fall comes around? The Barefoot Contessa makes one of her all-time favorite desserts: apple crisp. This old-fashioned apple crisp starts with plenty of apples and is piled high with an...
TODAY.com
I tried 11 chocolate chip cookies and only one I would keep in my pantry at all times
As the recipe developer behind the world’s best chocolate chip cookies (I’m so humble, right?), I never really go out of my way to purchase store-bought varieties. They don’t quite serve a purpose in my life when homemade, even break-and-bake dough options (which I’ve already ranked here), are literally the easiest things in the world to make. Like Easy Bake Oven-levels of easy, if I’m being completely honest. (No shade to you kitchen amateurs who have the fire department on speed dial, though.)
macaronikid.com
RECIPE: Welcome Fall with Delicious Pumpkin Bread!
Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Poke Cake
This key lime poke cake is so simple and easy to prepare – and what’s most important is so moist, refreshing, and delicious! It took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus baking time. It goes ideally with ice tea – great as a summer dessert or even breakfast! Here is the recipe:
Delish
Aldi's Christmas Sandwich Range Is Finally Here Featuring Two Brand-New Sarnies
Aldi has announced its Christmas sandwich range for 2022 and it’s safe to say we’re very impressed. Available in stores from today, we’ve never been quite so tempted to tuck into a full-blown turkey feast in October. Two brand new flavours join Aldi’s hotly-anticipated festive sarnie range,...
Hot Buttered Rum Recipe for the fall & winter months
Hot Buttered Rum is a fall and holiday classic drinkCourtesy of SHERIMA1/allrecipes.com website. Hot buttered rum is a classic fall and winter drink. It can be enjoyed with an ounce of rum or brandy or without alcohol to warm up during those cold winter nights. It is made by using a hot buttered rum batter. There are many variations to the recipe but below is a popular one with very high reviews.
Scalloped potatoes, a standalone or side dish for the whole family
Scalloped potatoes are a good standalone dish or can be served a side, that will feed your whole family and they are sure to enjoy! Now, what does scalloped mean? In cooking, "scalloped" usually means that the dish is being cooked in some type of cream sauce. This is not to be confused with "au gratin" which means cooked in a sauce that contains cheese, not just a cream.
Comments / 0