sent-trib.com
Helen Ann George
Helen Ann George, 93, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Garden City, Michigan passed away October 25, 2022. She was born May 26, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to the late George and Adele (Cory) Moses. She married Louis M. George and he preceded her in death. Helen worked as...
sent-trib.com
Alice LaHote
Alice T. LaHote, 92, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away October 26, 2022. She was born May 12, 1930 at home in Perrysburg Township to the late Ernest and Helen (Lepper) Haas. She married Donald LaHote on April 15, 1950 and he preceded her in death December 26, 2004. After her...
sent-trib.com
Roberta Hardin
Roberta Hardin, age 72, passed away on October 19, 2022. Roberta was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Robert Sr. and Ilene (Nixon) Allen. Roberta married George Hardin and they were married until he passed away on June 18th of this year. She is survived by her daughters: Lois Marie...
sent-trib.com
Lake volleyball falls to Vermilion in district final
ATTICA — Lake volleyball lost to Vermilion: 25-20, 31-29, 27-29, 23-25, 10-15, in a Division II district final at Seneca East High School Thursday. Lake leaders were Taryn DeWese with 24 kills and Ella Vorst with 19 kills. Lake, the Northern Buckeye Conference champions, sees its season end at...
sent-trib.com
Pastor has progressive vision, commited to LGBTQ community
The Rev. Jeff Schooley, Ph.D. is the new minister at First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green. He officially started on Aug. 1, but will have the formal installation ceremony on Tuesday. Schooley previously served at First Presbyterian of Marysville, Ohio, and Center Presbyterian Church, of McMurray, Pennsylvania. Asked what attracted...
sent-trib.com
William “Bill” Wilhelm
William “Bill” Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, died Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.
sent-trib.com
BGSU hosts Be the Match bone marrow registry drive
In an effort to help people living with rare illnesses get life-saving bone marrow and stem cell transplants, Bowling Green State University will host a Be the Match registry drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday at the Perry Field House. The drive is part of the university’s Well-O-Ween health...
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
sent-trib.com
Man convicted in Northwood hotel murder loses appeal
A Toledo man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murder has lost an appeal. Jerron Bryant, 21, requested the 6th District Court of Appeals that he be allowed to file a delayed appeal. A defendant has 30 days after being sentenced to file an appeal. Bryant was...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
sent-trib.com
BG councilman: Vote for Materni, who will show up
As a member of the Bowling Green Council, I frequently meet with and hear from individuals in our community. While my focus has always been on improving our community in Bowling Green, neighborhood concerns regarding our state government inevitably arise. “Why can’t Ohio pass fair maps?” “Why does our state...
sent-trib.com
Hunt for book covers in downtown BG
Hunt for book covers in downtown Bowling Green while doing holiday shopping for a chance to win downtown dollars. Join the Wood County District Public Library for their Book Cover Hunt Nov. 17-Dec. 19. Pick up a sheet at the library, 251 N. Main St., and find the corresponding book...
sent-trib.com
Protect the blood supply by donating this fall
The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and...
sent-trib.com
Guilty plea in Wood County murder cold case
The 40-year-old murder of a Toledo woman in Wood County has been resolved with a guilty plea. Kenneth Holmes, 68, was convicted of murder by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, 30. Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson made the announcement on Friday.
sent-trib.com
Celebrating their strengths: Women in business network at luncheon
More than 75 women gathered together Tuesday to celebrate their strengths in running a business. Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, was the keynote speaker at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s fourth Women in Business luncheon. Also sharing advice on operating a successful business were...
sent-trib.com
Bibb’s field goal propels Jackets over Trojans
PERRYSBURG — A 25-yard field goal by A.J. Bibb with 20 seconds remaining in the first half proved to be the difference as Perrysburg defeated Findlay, 17-14, in a first round Division I playoff game at Steinecker Stadium Friday. Findlay sees its season end at 5-6, including two losses...
sent-trib.com
North Baltimore asks for support of levy for fire department
NORTH BALTIMORE — The village is asking its residents to support a tax that will pay for new equipment for its fire department. The amount being requested will not increase taxes as this new levy is taking the place of one that is expiring. “The fire levy is a...
sent-trib.com
Northwood couple plead guilty to tying up child
The Northwood couple indicted for leaving a child tied up in their motel room have pleaded guilty. Jason Sosnowicz Sr., 42, appeared Oct. 21 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He had been indicted in August for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and for knowingly...
sent-trib.com
BG bests Butler in swimming, diving 192-70
At home, the Bowling Green State University swimming team took on the Bulldogs of Butler University Friday, winning 192-70. The Falcon swam to victory in 13 of 14 events. The night saw nine different Falcons win an event individually, led by Livia Castro and Riley McNichols with two events a piece.
sent-trib.com
Falcons fare well at Toledo tennis
TOLEDO – Bowling Green State University tennis competed on the first day of the Rocket Invite, hosted by the University of Toledo at Twos Athletic Club. The Falcons played a hidden dual match against Youngstown State, competing in doubles, blue singles and gold singles. In doubles, the Falcons swept...
