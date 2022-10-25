Read full article on original website
Charleston house fire displaces five residents
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Five people have been displaced, with one injured, due to a mobile home fire in Charleston, Illinois in the early morning hours of Friday. According to a release from the Charleston Fire Department, firefighters were called to a mobile home at 530 Reynolds Lot 60 in Charleston at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Vigo Co. dump truck wreck sends 1 to hospital
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital following a dump truck crash Friday in Vigo County. According to Sgt. Khristopher Morris with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday on S. Fagin Street, just south of the intersection with E. Moyer Drive.
Over 20 arsons being investigated in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of October 27, around 22 arsons are being investigated according to the Terre Haute Fire Department. “That number is a little bit higher than usual,” Assistant Chief of Investigations, Preventions and Inspections, Scott Boyed said. This year to date, there have been...
Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
