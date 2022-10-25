Serena Williams’ Foam Roller of Choice Is a Perfect Gift for Fitness Lovers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone who takes working out seriously always says that the pre- and post-workout routine is just as important as the exercise itself! If you're shopping for a gift for someone who loves getting their sweat on in the gym, chances are they're in need of some great gear to create a well-rounded experience.

Who better to score advice from on the best workout equipment than one of the greatest athletes of all time? We recently discovered Serena Williams ' Amazon page , which includes all of her recommendations — and one particular product stood out to Us as a gift idea for the holidays. Best of all, it's also on sale !

Get the TriggerPoint GRID VIBE PLUS Four-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller (originally $105) on sale for $62 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Once you're done with your fitness session, you can roll out your entire body with the help of this amazing roller ! It's fairly compact and lightweight, which is ideal for targeting some harder-to-reach areas of the body. It also vibrates and uses a wall socket charger so you can take it with you to the gym or if you're traveling. There are four different vibration setting to choose from, and shoppers say it truly helps out in the pain relief department!

We think anyone who particularly loves working out will get a ton of use from this roller, and it actually may be an excellent gift for anyone who deals with any level of muscle pain. We all get annoying aches and want to help make them go away, and that's exactly where this roller can come in handy! And at this sale price, you'll get to save a pretty substantial chunk of change and cross someone off your shopping list. Of course, if you want to own a roller that has Serena William's stamp of approval, you can also treat yourself to this incredible deal !

