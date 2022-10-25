Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To Barack Obama Ownership News
Former United States president Barack Obama is reportedly involved in a group interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns. The Suns, who've become for sale following their ownership scandal, likely have several interested bidders in the NBA franchise. According to Bill Simmons, Obama is involved with one of them. "I heard...
NBA World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
No NBA team has been more disappointing to start the 2022-23 season than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, have started the season 1-4. It's still early, of course, but following last season's playoff disappointment, fans have had it with head coach Doc Rivers.
NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Russell Westbrook Decision News
With the Los Angeles Lakers off to a winless start to the season, head coach Darvin Ham is changing things up to get a spark. The biggest change involves star guard Russell Westbrook. On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers are planning to bring Westbrook off...
NBA World Reacts To The LeBron James Trade Suggestion
Amid their 0-4 start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking more and more like a team that should be selling than buying. That's led one NBA icon to make a controversial trade suggestion involving LeBron James. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, NBA legend George Karl declared that...
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family
Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
Former NFL Kicker Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady
Lawrence Tynes was on the winning end of two of Tom Brady's biggest career shortcomings. In the former kicker's first season with the New York Giants, they stunned the undefeated New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl. Four years later, they beat Brady's Pats once again. During an interview...
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Golf Party Outfit Going Viral
Earlier this week, Paulina Gretzky, the wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, gave fans a peek at the tour’s welcome party at LIV Miami. Elsewhere at the party, Gretzky, 33, supported Johnson, 38, who is the captain of LIV Golf’s 4 Aces GC squad. In a photo...
NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Unhappy News
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll came out firing during this Wednesday's press conference. Carroll said the NFL needs to take a "longer, harder look" at artificial turf fields during the offseason. This comment came after star receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7. Though he didn't...
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
Broncos Wideout Has 3-Word Reaction To Russell Wilson News
A member of the Broncos receiving corps confirmed the funny Russell Wilson story on Wednesday. According to several reports, Wilson spent four hours working out and rehabbing his injured hamstring on Denver's flight to London. With Russ saying he did high knees in the aisle as his teammates slept. Third-year...
Gisele Has Reportedly Given Tom Brady A Final 'Ultimatum'
There has been a lot of outside noise surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage. In fact, it was recently reported that they both hired divorce attorneys. Even though Brady and Bundchen are going through a rough patch, there's apparently still a path to reconciliation. According to Us Weekly, Bundchen...
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
LeBron James Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Performance Off Bench
The Los Angeles Lakers brought All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook off the bench for Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Although the Lakers lost yet again, LeBron James raved about Westbrook's performance off the bench. "He was great," James told...
NBA World Reacts To Unfortunate Damian Lillard News
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard exited last night's 119-98 loss to Miami with a calf injury. The six-time All-Star has now been diagnosed with a calf strain and is going to miss some time, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Lillard will be "reevaluated in 1-to-2 weeks," Charania said.
Sports World Reacts To Eli Manning Coaching News
Eli Manning has spent some time coaching his daughter's youth basketball team, but once annoying parents got involved, he was out. The legendary NFL quarterback told Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday night that he had to stop coaching his oldest daughter's team. Manning revealed that he coached her team for...
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, Charles Barkley said Klay Thompson is "not the same guy" he used to be prior to suffering two major injuries. On Thursday night, Thompson responded to that claim. Thompson admit that he was "hurt" by Barkley's comments. He had to fight like hell to get back on...
