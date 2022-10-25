Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
gophersports.com
Gophers Take No. 1 Show on the Road to No. 11 Buckeyes
MINNEAPOLIS - After a series split in a top-10 battle at home last weekend, the Golden Gophers men's hockey team remains atop the national polls as the reigning conference champions head into their first Big Ten series at No. 11 Ohio State Oct. 28-29. Minnesota plays its first road series of the year starting Friday at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and closes the action Saturday at 4 p.m. (CT) from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Game one is set for a Big Ten Network broadcast, while Saturday's finale will be available via stream only on B1G+, while both games can be heard live on the Gopher Radio Network 103.5 FM / AM 1130.
willmarradio.com
Gopher Football Hosts Rutgers
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota Golden Gophers football hosts Rutgers today in Big 10 play. The Gophers have lost three in a row after a 4-0 start, and are 1-3 in conference play. It's unknown if quarterback Tanner Morgan will play or not. Morgan was injured two weeks ago in a loss to Illinois. Rutgers is 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference -- their overall record of 4-3 represents the latest in the season the Scarlet Knights have had a winning record since 2014. Kickoff is at 2:30 this afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers makes another QB switch for Week 9 vs. Minnesota
Rutgers football is making yet another switch a quarterback. The Scarlet Knights are starting Gavin Wimsatt over Evan Simon and Noah Vedral against Minnesota Saturday afternoon. Wimsatt hasn’t played since Rutgers’ 16-14 win over Temple on Sept. 17. Rutgers currently sits at 4-3 following its 24-17 win over...
Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
Minnesota Gophers Basketball: Jamison Battle Undergoes Successful Surgery; Listed Week-to-Week
University of Minnesota men's basketball junior forward Jamison Battle underwent a successful minor foot surgery today and is listed as week-to-week following the procedure. The Golden Gophers host St. Olaf in an exhibition game on Nov. 2 and open the regular season at home on Nov. 7 against Western Michigan.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Minnesota Gov. Walz, Jensen come out swinging in last debate
MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen came out swinging Friday in their final debate of the campaign as they gave voters a last chance to make head-to-head comparisons on how the candidates would lead Minnesota. "Scott's vision is a dark and fearful vision of...
