Todd Tucker Shows Off His New Jersey Condo’s Redone Rooftop Patio
“This [patio] is starting to make me happy,” Kandi Burruss’ husband declared while sharing a peek at the apartment’s new and improved outdoor space. On Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Todd Tucker shared a video that showed his newly renovated New Jersey condo. “The whole kitchen has been done over, downstairs has been done over,” he said. “[And] I did the spiral staircase white.” While the clip showed only the interior of the home, he recently shared a look at his new and improved outdoor space.
Bethenny Frankel Transformed Her Home for Halloween: See the Perfectly Spooky Setup
The RHONY alum proved she’s “a quality over quantity girl” when it comes to her eerie decor. Bethenny Frankel always goes all out transforming her home for Halloween, and on October 26, The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared the details about her approach to decorating.
Austen Kroll Shows Off His “Spooky” Halloween Pedicure: “I’m Really Trying New Things”
The Southern Charm cast member got into the Halloween spirit with a festive nail design. During an August episode in Season 8 of Southern Charm, Austen Kroll met up with Kathryn Dennis at a nail salon, noting how “excited” he was to get a pedicure. At the time, Austen joked that he wasn’t interested in polish color since he’s “not Craig,” referring to his castmate Craig Conover’s aesthetic decision (which happens to have a meaningful backstory!).
Tracy Tutor & Erik Anderson Take Halloween by Storm in Their Skin-Baring Couples Costume
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent and her boyfriend kicked off Halloween weekend with futuristic styles at a recent event. During the Season 13 premiere of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Tracy Tutor proved that she's a real head-turner when it comes to rocking stylish — and bold — looks. As she stepped out of her car wearing a Zara top, Rick Owens skirt, and Bottega Veneta belt, the powerhouse agent said to a camera operator filming the episode, "You gotta get this heel, 'cause it's too f--king good."
Margaret Josephs’ Backyard Is Getting a Major Upgrade
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has an exciting home project in the works, and it’s happening in a matter of days. Last year, Margaret Josephs opened up to BravoTV.com about her incredible home renovation, which included a brand-new outdoor kitchen and seating area. “It was important for me to bring the inside out… I wanted it to look almost like a living room,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member said at the time. “I want people to feel comfortable and sit outside. That’s really why I wanted the outdoor kitchen right outside the dining room and my kitchen.”
Heather Gay Reveals Where She and Whitney Rose Stand Today
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cousins clashed during the cast trip to Arizona. See if they've been able to repair their friendship. Heather Gay and Whitney Rose have long been The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's ultimate dynamic duo, but the cousins' friendship is currently being put to the test on Season 3.
Vicki Gunvalson Just Made an Unexpected Beauty Move: See the “Change” to Her Look
The RHOC alum nailed her latest cosmetic update. During BravoCon 2022, Vicki Gunvalson turned up the style volume with a few bold ensembles. On Friday, she got decked out for Andy’s Legends Ball in a formfitting black midi dress with rhinestone embellishments and sparkling jewelry. On Sunday, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club cast member rocked a chic $1,950 midi sheath dress by Fendi — and Heather Dubrow happened to wear the same one!
Teresa Giudice Shows What an After-School Meal Looks Like for Her Daughters
The RHONJ mom shared the details of a go-to “hearty yet simple” dish she makes for her daughters when they finish their school day. As we know, there are few things Teresa Giudice loves more than spending time in the kitchen. Over the years, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has shown off her Sunday dinner spreads, holiday meals, and go-to breakfast. Most recently, Teresa shared the details of a dish she makes for her daughters to enjoy when they come home from school.
Teresa Giudice Responds to Joe Gorga Saying Her Marriage Won’t Last
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member said she and her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas were both "hurt" by the comment. Teresa Giudice is responding to her brother Joe Gorga's recent comments about her marriage to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. He made them during a special episode of Watch What...
RHONY’s Ubah Hassan Reveals the Advice Chanel Ayan Gave Ahead of Season 14
The Real Housewives of New York City cast member is gearing up for her Housewives debut with some help from a pal. After BravoCon 2022 concluded, The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 cast member Ubah Hassan teased that she got a “pep talk” during an enviable crossover lunch date with The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan.
Paige DeSorbo Explains Why She Did That Zoom Meeting in the Middle of the Winter House
The Winter House cast member cleared up some confusion as to why she joined a “corporate Zoom meeting” from a common area of the Vermont vacation home. On Winter House, the cast members typically spend their 17-day vacation in Vermont partying, enjoying some snow-based activities, and yes, hashing out a bit of drama. However, on the October 27 episode, Paige DeSorbo added some work into the mix, and her important meeting didn’t exactly go as planned.
Here’s Who Amanda Batula and Paige DeSorbo Keep in Touch With in the Vanderpump Rules Crew
On an episode of WWHL, the Winter House cast members identified their favorite Tom, but what did they say about the other Vanderpump Rules cast members?. Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula agree on a lot of things when it comes to their interactions with their Winter House and Summer House castmates, but are they on the same page when it comes to their feelings about other Bravolebrities?
Naomie Olindo Kicks Off Halloween Weekend Dressed as a Hot Dog
The Southern Charm cast member quipped she “couldn’t find [her] risqué costume so the hotdog had to suffice.”. While Naomie Olindo is no stranger to sporting some skin-baring fashion looks, she took an entirely different approach to kick off Halloween weekend, rocking a deliciously chic hot dog suit.
Lisa Barlow Shares a Look Inside Her “Stocked” Fridge
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member shows the food and drinks she “always [has] to have” at home. Lisa Barlow makes no secret of her love for fast food, but The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member wants to clear up a misconception about her eating habits. “Contrary to popular belief, you know, I do have a stocked fridge,” she says in the video above while giving a look at everything inside her refrigerator.
Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and More Reflect on “Rough” RHOBH Season 12
RHOBH Season 12 is officially over, and several of the cast members took to Instagram to reflect on their experiences. Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills officially concluded with Part 3 of the reunion, which aired on October 26. Shortly before the final reunion episode aired, cast...
See the Married to Medicine Husbands Come Face-to-Face at the Season 9 Reunion
While the women are usually the ones engaging in drama on Married to Medicine, the husbands never shy away from getting involved. In a preview of Part 2 of the Season 9 reunion, which will air on October 30, host Andy Cohen brings the husbands onto the stage to discuss their thoughts (and their outstanding issues) from Season 9.
Caroline Stanbury Welcomes an Adorable "New Family Member" With Sergio Carrallo
The RHODubai couple adopted their "new baby," Bella, and we have all the details. The Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo just adopted a "new baby" — but this bundle of joy won't require any late-night feedings or diaper changes. In a series of Instagram Stories...
Lindsay Hubbard Fires Back at Amanda Batula for Her Shady Comments on WWHL
During an appearance on WWHL, Amanda had choice words about Lindsay — but Lindsay responded and brought out the receipts. Things are heating up in the off-season for the Summer House cast members. During an October 27 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Winter House’s Amanda...
We Have an Update on Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera’s Drama: “It’s That Deep”
Things have become really heated between Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera. After fans got a hint of the onetime besties’ falling-out during BravoCon 2022, their castmates Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula revealed exactly how bad the drama really is. During a round of “The BFF Test”...
