Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Related
communitynewspapers.com
Doral Non-profit Donates $35,000 to FIU’s First-Generation Scholarship Program
With the support of Doral Mayor and Council, the Parks & Police 4 Kids (PP4k) Foundation has donated $35,000 to Florida International University (FIU) for their First-Generation Scholarship Program. City leadership, board members and FIU President, Dr. Ken A. Jessell united for a special presentation to commemorate the partnership in the Doral Council Chambers on October 26th.
Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
communitynewspapers.com
First Fellow to visit, Marisol Sánchez-Best, connects with Miami’s diverse cultural leaders
Continuing its efforts toward greater diversity and equity in performing arts careers, the Arsht Center (@arshtcenter) is participating in a newly launched BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program as part of Live Arts Center of North America (LACNA). This first-of-its-kind program helps to recognize and support the myriad qualified BIPOC arts professionals who are viable candidates for senior positions and strengthen their capacities to lead large cultural organizations into the future.
cw34.com
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
southdadenewsleader.com
Old Sears building at Southland Mall is sold
Work is continuing on the new development of the project involving the former Southland Mall. Electra America and BH Group recently announced they have purchased the former Sears building on the Mall’s site. They are adding it to the joint. venture’s Mall assembly that will be extensively rebuilt for...
NBC Miami
Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building
The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
communitynewspapers.com
CITY OF MIRAMAR NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABILITY FOR HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAM
The City of Miramar announces the availability of approximately ($1,104,331) in Housing Rehabilitation. The source of this funding is ($474,331) in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and approximately ($630,000) in State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) funding. Housing Rehabilitation Program funds will be used for the City of Miramar’s housing initiatives for low, and moderate-income households, with priority given to special needs households.
communitynewspapers.com
Feliu gears up campaign for South Miami Mayor
Former South Miami Mayor Horace Feliuis ready to lead The City of Pleasant Living once. again. His mayoral campaign is in full swing, and “the people’s mayor” has announced his ambitious plans for a fourth term. South Miami’s mayoral election will take place for the first time on Tuesday November 8, 2022, along with the general election. Vot- ers will be going to their precincts instead of City Hall.
communitynewspapers.com
Comcast Boosting Speeds for Miami Xfinity Internet Customers
Xfinity customers in Miami will be enjoying faster Internet, thanks to a speed bump from Comcast. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing South Florida customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
communitynewspapers.com
Etra Fine Art’s Miami Art Week Exhibition – Opens Sun 11/27
As a continuation of last year’s exhibition “Water-Ether”, Etra Fine Art (located in Miami’s Little River Art District) will present, “Biosphere-Noosphere” during Miami Art Week that coincides with the return of Art Basel Miami Beach 2022. Guests can deepen their understanding of Vladimir Vernadsky’s revolutionary theory through paintings, sculptures, poems, writings, music, and mixed media. The Opening Reception will take place on Sunday, November 27th from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Etra Fine Art, 6942 NE 4th. Ave. Miami, Fl 33138.
Click10.com
‘Port-au-Prince vs. Tel Aviv’: Racial tensions surface in North Miami Beach commission races
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Candidates are stoking racial flames in one South Florida city as commission races get heated ahead of the November election. North Miami Beach’s city commission races have become downright nasty. Vandals dismantled Phyllis Smith’s campaign signs and painted Jay Chernoff’s face on his...
Miami New Times
700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles
The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
Click10.com
DeSantis’s Broward school board appointee gives superintendent 90 days for progress report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County School Board members gave the superintendent another chance to prove herself and in 90 days she will have to provide a progress report. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright responded with a report on her progress after receiving criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointee Torey Alston,...
Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
WSVN-TV
Surveillance catches burglar stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from business in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A small business was targeted by a crook over the weekend who made off with important equipment. Now, they’re asking for help to identify the thief. The crime was caught on camera outside the South Florida business. It happened at the Top Turf in Doral...
Click10.com
Detectives catch fugitive: How black market operation was able to sell cheap fuel
MIAMI – Adryan Hernandez was among a group of fraudsters who detectives accused of being part of a black market scheme in Miami-Dade County that used technology and stolen identities to deal with stolen fuel, according to prosecutors. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer issued an arrest warrant in...
communitynewspapers.com
VOTE YES #210 FOR TEACHERS & SCHOOL SAFETY
Four years ago we urged voters to vote in favor of a referendum to increase teacher pay and pay for placing a police officer at every school in Miami-Dade. That funding expires every four years and now we must vote YES ON #210 to renew this commitment to education. Florida...
maritime-executive.com
Longshoreman Killed in Shipboard Accident at Port Everglades
Officials in Broward County, Florida have identified the longshoreman who was killed in a container handling accident at Port Everglades, Florida last week. On October 20, a dock worker was killed in an accident aboard the small boxship Hohebank at Port Everglades. At about 2030 hours on Thursday night, local...
Comments / 0