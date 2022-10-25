ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

communitynewspapers.com

Doral Non-profit Donates $35,000 to FIU’s First-Generation Scholarship Program

With the support of Doral Mayor and Council, the Parks & Police 4 Kids (PP4k) Foundation has donated $35,000 to Florida International University (FIU) for their First-Generation Scholarship Program. City leadership, board members and FIU President, Dr. Ken A. Jessell united for a special presentation to commemorate the partnership in the Doral Council Chambers on October 26th.
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions

FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
SUNRISE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

First Fellow to visit, Marisol Sánchez-Best, connects with Miami’s diverse cultural leaders

Continuing its efforts toward greater diversity and equity in performing arts careers, the Arsht Center (@arshtcenter) is participating in a newly launched BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program as part of Live Arts Center of North America (LACNA). This first-of-its-kind program helps to recognize and support the myriad qualified BIPOC arts professionals who are viable candidates for senior positions and strengthen their capacities to lead large cultural organizations into the future.
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Old Sears building at Southland Mall is sold

Work is continuing on the new development of the project involving the former Southland Mall. Electra America and BH Group recently announced they have purchased the former Sears building on the Mall’s site. They are adding it to the joint. venture’s Mall assembly that will be extensively rebuilt for...
CUTLER BAY, FL
NBC Miami

Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building

The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

CITY OF MIRAMAR NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABILITY FOR HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAM

The City of Miramar announces the availability of approximately ($1,104,331) in Housing Rehabilitation. The source of this funding is ($474,331) in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and approximately ($630,000) in State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) funding. Housing Rehabilitation Program funds will be used for the City of Miramar’s housing initiatives for low, and moderate-income households, with priority given to special needs households.
MIRAMAR, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Feliu gears up campaign for South Miami Mayor

Former South Miami Mayor Horace Feliuis ready to lead The City of Pleasant Living once. again. His mayoral campaign is in full swing, and “the people’s mayor” has announced his ambitious plans for a fourth term. South Miami’s mayoral election will take place for the first time on Tuesday November 8, 2022, along with the general election. Vot- ers will be going to their precincts instead of City Hall.
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Comcast Boosting Speeds for Miami Xfinity Internet Customers

Xfinity customers in Miami will be enjoying faster Internet, thanks to a speed bump from Comcast. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing South Florida customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Etra Fine Art’s Miami Art Week Exhibition – Opens Sun 11/27

As a continuation of last year’s exhibition “Water-Ether”, Etra Fine Art (located in Miami’s Little River Art District) will present, “Biosphere-Noosphere” during Miami Art Week that coincides with the return of Art Basel Miami Beach 2022. Guests can deepen their understanding of Vladimir Vernadsky’s revolutionary theory through paintings, sculptures, poems, writings, music, and mixed media. The Opening Reception will take place on Sunday, November 27th from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Etra Fine Art, 6942 NE 4th. Ave. Miami, Fl 33138.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles

The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Architectural Digest

Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million

Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

VOTE YES #210 FOR TEACHERS & SCHOOL SAFETY

Four years ago we urged voters to vote in favor of a referendum to increase teacher pay and pay for placing a police officer at every school in Miami-Dade. That funding expires every four years and now we must vote YES ON #210 to renew this commitment to education. Florida...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
maritime-executive.com

Longshoreman Killed in Shipboard Accident at Port Everglades

Officials in Broward County, Florida have identified the longshoreman who was killed in a container handling accident at Port Everglades, Florida last week. On October 20, a dock worker was killed in an accident aboard the small boxship Hohebank at Port Everglades. At about 2030 hours on Thursday night, local...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

