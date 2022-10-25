Read full article on original website
Related
gcimagazine.com
Trendy Brow Formulas by Cosmetic Group USA
Cosmetic Group USA has brow formulas that can carve, shape and detail brows for your client base. Contact CG USA to schedule a meeting for the latest brow formula trends at (818) 767-2889 or info@cosmeticgroupusa.com. For more information, visit www.cosmeticgroupusa.com.
gcimagazine.com
Let’s Nurture Packaging Collection by Cosmopak
PCR, refillable, glass, paper, aluminum, mono material—you name it, we have you covered. View our latest packaging collection, let’s nurture, for inspiration and contact cosmopak for your next project. For more information, visit cosmopak.com/lets-nurture/.
gcimagazine.com
Puresterol by Bio-Botanica
Puresterol (INCI: Pueraria mirifica) acts as an anti-wrinkle agent. It helps to smooth wrinkled skin, supports healthy hair growth, improves eye health and supports restful sleep. For more information, visit www.bio-botanica.com.
gcimagazine.com
Beauty in Bloom Turnkey Collection by Cosmopak
Skin care, color cosmetics, personal care and self care are a few of our favorite things featured in our latest turnkey collection beauty in bloom. View our latest products to get inspired for your next launch and contact us to collaborate on beautiful turnkey and packaging solutions. For more information,...
gcimagazine.com
Campo Licorice Roots Natural Oil Sweetener by Campo Research
A non-caloric natural sweetener oil for sweetening lip balms, lipsticks and mouth washes. Oil sweetness is equivalent to water-based sucrose counter >Brix 25 at >2% oil. In addition, the sweetener can be applied to baby care products and lends an elegant, non-tacky, non-sticky smooth feeling in skin and hair. For...
gcimagazine.com
Holiday 2022 Sales: Prestige vs Mass Beauty
Beauty growth in 2022 is tier-specific, according to new insights from NPD and IRI; this has implications for this year's holiday sales. Deep dive: NPD, Byoma & Skin Gym Talk Prestige Beauty. Promising Holiday Sales Trends. NPD is currently "forecasting [U.S.] holiday sales growth for the prestige beauty industry," according...
Comments / 0