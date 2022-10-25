ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worcestermag.com

Bruce Arnold, co-founder of Orpheus, remembered by Worcester friends and musicians

Bruce Arnold, a founder of the Worcester rock group Orpheus and the writer and lead vocalist of its atmospheric 1968 hit "Can't Find the Time," "had a big heart and tons of passion," recalled his friend and fellow bandmate and Worcesterite Howie Hersh. Arnold was also extremely animated, "like standing next to a ball of fire," Hersh said.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Claire T. Higgins, 96

ASHLAND – Claire T. Higgins, 96 of Ashland passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCann) Shea and wife of the late Harold C. Higgins Jr. As a young woman, Claire worked as a...
ASHLAND, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fallen officers memorialized: Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel 'Manny' Familia added to state memorial

BOSTON — Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia: His was among the 394 names read at the 33rd annual Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation ceremony held Friday outside the Statehouse to honor the state's fallen men and women of law enforcement. Familia was one of seven officers from Worcester whose name was read,...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

William ‘Billy’ Gould, Jr., 71

FRAMINGHAM – William A. “Billy” Gould, Jr., age 71, of Framingham, died at MetroWest Medical Center on October 21, 2022 after a period of declining health. He was the son of the late William A. and Charlotte M. (Johnson) Gould, who resided together in Ashland. He was the brother of the late Carol Ann Gould.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Pajama Day

FRAMINGHAM – “When it’s pajama day and the Superintendent understands the assignment,” posted Framingham Public Schools on social media this morning. King Elementary had pajama day. Supt. Bob Tremblay wore his Buffalo plaid PJs to school. The Superintendent has been doing a residence in each school...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site

WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham City Council Chair Holds Fundraiser For 8th Middlesex District State Representative Candidate Arena-DeRosa

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and his wife School Committee member Valerie Ottaviani hosted a fundraiser last night, October 26 for James Arena-DeRosa, the Democratic Nominee for Massachusetts House of Representatives Middlesex 8th District. Arena-DeRosa is running for State Representative to give Holliston, Hopkinton, Millis, and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Woman delivers baby daughter safely on side of Merrimack road

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A woman and her baby are healthy after an unexpected delivery Friday on the side of a Merrimack road. Merrimack fire officials said crews were called a little after noon to a road on the north end of town when a woman on the way to deliver her baby found she had run out of time.
MERRIMACK, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

Mario C. D’Eramo, 69, Teamster & Truck Driver

SHERBORN – Mario C. D’Eramo, age 69, a longtime resident of Sherborn passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, with family at his side. Born in Ginestra degli Schiavoni, in the region of Campania, Italy, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Olga (Secola) D’Eramo and was predeceased by two sons, Camillo D’Eramo and Vincenzo D’Eramo.
SHERBORN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy