Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky To Speak at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast in November
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky will be the guest speaker at the Temple Beth Am Brotherhood breakfast in November. The breakfast is schedule for Sunday, November 13. RSVP are due by November 9. More details are in the flyer below.
Pietro (Peter) Tessicini, 94, Korean War Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Pietro (Peter) Tessicini, 94, of Framingham died Thursday October 27, 2022, at his home after a period of declining health with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to the late Janice C. (Cantalupo) Tessicini who died in 2003. Pietro was...
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
worcestermag.com
Bruce Arnold, co-founder of Orpheus, remembered by Worcester friends and musicians
Bruce Arnold, a founder of the Worcester rock group Orpheus and the writer and lead vocalist of its atmospheric 1968 hit "Can't Find the Time," "had a big heart and tons of passion," recalled his friend and fellow bandmate and Worcesterite Howie Hersh. Arnold was also extremely animated, "like standing next to a ball of fire," Hersh said.
Local woman living culinary dream after trading in old job to become her own boss
WORCESTER, Mass. — We’ve all heard the saying, variety is the spice of life. One local woman is trying to make that spice—a little healthier. “This is my personal favorite,” said Alicia Haddad, of Alicia’s Spice Co. Ever since Alicia Haddad was a young girl,...
The Night the Martian ‘Death Ray’ Missed Haverhill; ‘War of the Worlds’ Airs Saturday
Editor’s Note: This is an update of earlier versions of this story. Marking the 84th anniversary of the historic broadcast, 97.9 WHAV airs the original “Mercury Theater on the Air” presentation of the “War of the Worlds” after Haverhill’s trick or treat, at 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, with an encore three hours later at 1 a.m.
Claire T. Higgins, 96
ASHLAND – Claire T. Higgins, 96 of Ashland passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCann) Shea and wife of the late Harold C. Higgins Jr. As a young woman, Claire worked as a...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Fallen officers memorialized: Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel 'Manny' Familia added to state memorial
BOSTON — Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia: His was among the 394 names read at the 33rd annual Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation ceremony held Friday outside the Statehouse to honor the state's fallen men and women of law enforcement. Familia was one of seven officers from Worcester whose name was read,...
William ‘Billy’ Gould, Jr., 71
FRAMINGHAM – William A. “Billy” Gould, Jr., age 71, of Framingham, died at MetroWest Medical Center on October 21, 2022 after a period of declining health. He was the son of the late William A. and Charlotte M. (Johnson) Gould, who resided together in Ashland. He was the brother of the late Carol Ann Gould.
Former Framingham Mayor Spicer Finalist For Town Manager Position
STOUGHTON – Former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer is a finalist for the Town Manager position in Stoughton. She is one four candidates for the leadership position in the community, which is a suburb of Brockton. She is the only woman finalist. Spicer, who easily lost her re-election bid for...
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
Photo of the Day: Pajama Day
FRAMINGHAM – “When it’s pajama day and the Superintendent understands the assignment,” posted Framingham Public Schools on social media this morning. King Elementary had pajama day. Supt. Bob Tremblay wore his Buffalo plaid PJs to school. The Superintendent has been doing a residence in each school...
UPDATED: 5 Things You Need To Know in Framingham: Friday, October 28,2022
1 There is early in-person voting today at the Memorial Building until 2 p.m. Early voting will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Memorial Building. the last day for early voting is November 4. The election is Tuesday, November 8. 2.The League of...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site
WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
nerej.com
Greater Boston Commercial Properties completes $8m sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Bret O’Brien and Nishan Papazian of Greater Boston Commercial Properties Inc. of Northborough represented the seller in the portfolio sale of 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St. as well as the business Monahan’s Marine for $8 million. The portfolio sale consists of three buildings totaling...
Framingham City Council Chair Holds Fundraiser For 8th Middlesex District State Representative Candidate Arena-DeRosa
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and his wife School Committee member Valerie Ottaviani hosted a fundraiser last night, October 26 for James Arena-DeRosa, the Democratic Nominee for Massachusetts House of Representatives Middlesex 8th District. Arena-DeRosa is running for State Representative to give Holliston, Hopkinton, Millis, and...
WMUR.com
Woman delivers baby daughter safely on side of Merrimack road
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A woman and her baby are healthy after an unexpected delivery Friday on the side of a Merrimack road. Merrimack fire officials said crews were called a little after noon to a road on the north end of town when a woman on the way to deliver her baby found she had run out of time.
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
Mario C. D’Eramo, 69, Teamster & Truck Driver
SHERBORN – Mario C. D’Eramo, age 69, a longtime resident of Sherborn passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, with family at his side. Born in Ginestra degli Schiavoni, in the region of Campania, Italy, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Olga (Secola) D’Eramo and was predeceased by two sons, Camillo D’Eramo and Vincenzo D’Eramo.
