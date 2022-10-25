Reports: Marlins hiring Skip Schumaker from Cardinals as manager

Rhys Hoskins was booed when he was introduced to an already almost-delirious, sold-out crowd of Philadelphia Phillies fans in his first at-bat in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. Since this is a story about redemption, we don't need to waste too much time on the merits of such behavior or What It Says about a fanbase. He'd had a rough postseason so far, so they booed. And when he launched a two-run shot to cut the San Diego Padres' early lead in half, they cheered. They cheered again for his second two-run homer in the wild 10-6 win on Saturday that put the Phillies within a game of the World Series. And I don't know the exact decibel, but they probably cheered loudest of all for his third two-run home run in two games in Sunday's pennant-clinching 4-3 victory. Hoskins, drafted by the Phillies in the fifth round in 2014 — the first of three times in a four-year span they would finish last in the division, and the second in a nine-year stretch of finishing at or below .500 — here is an allegory. A parable about patience, impatience, how the payoff might be just around the corner. And, most importantly, about how none of that matters when it finally arrives.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO