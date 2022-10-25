Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The old Stone Hill Winery District in Hermann, Missouri was established in 1847 and had a hiccup with ProhibitionCJ CoombsHermann, MO
October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a houseCJ CoombsUnion, MO
Related
KMOV
Fire spreads to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews battle a fire that spread to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights. A home that caught fire spread to two other homes on Doris Avenue, located right behind Cahokia High School on Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. A resident stated that she was asleep and...
St Louis warehouse fire – 100 firefighters battle flames near downtown with walls collapsing & more buildings threatened
A HUNDRED firefighters battled a five-alarm fire at a warehouse on Tuesday evening, said officials. The large blaze occurred just north of the downtown area in St Louis, Missouri with dozens and dozens of firefighters sent to combat the flames. The fire broke out after 7pm and multiple walls have...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Power Outage
(Farmington) Portions of Farmington are experiencing a power outage. Workers have identified power out form the north portion of the city to the south. They think there was a problem with an Ameren substation between 1:30 and 1:45. Crews are working to restore the power. Monitor the Farmington city public works facebook or the Farmington emergency management page for updates.
RV catches fire, damages nearby commercial building in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Ill. — A commercial building in Waterloo suffered heavy damage early Tuesday morning after an RV caught fire and flames spread to the building. According to Waterloo fire, the RV was parked behind a building at 411 Park St. before it caught fire and was engulfed in flames at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. The fire spread to the building containing three businesses, and all stores suffered heavy damage. Most of the damage occurred in the building's attic.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire
A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
Boone Country Connection
Road to Close for Bridge Maintenance on Missouri Route 94 in Warren County
Weather permitting, November 2, MoDOT crews will be performing bridge maintenance work on Missouri Route 94 in Warren County. The road will be closed at Concord Hill Road to Schommberg Road between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs...
Man wounded after shots fired at south St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured following a shooting at a gas station in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area of South Grand Blvd and Park Ave just before 1 p.m. after a man was shot at a BP gas station. He was taken to the hospital before paramedics got there.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash
A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
KSDK
RV fire spreads, damages 3 stores in Waterloo, Illinois
Business owners in Waterloo are left picking up the pieces after a fire just after 2 a.m. on Park Street in Waterloo. Officials are working to find a cause.
Washington Missourian
Investigation into the deaths of two Washington residents on Louis Street remains open
The investigation into the deaths of two Washington residents who died in January 2021 on Louis Street is ongoing, but is unlikely to progress unless individuals come forward with additional information, according to Washington Police Department Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes. “Unless a new witness or someone comes forward with new...
Washington Missourian
Washington emergency personnel searching for paraglider in Missouri River
The Washington Fire Department is investigating reports that a paraglider crashed into the Missouri River shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening near Washington's riverfront. The paraglider was reportedly seen by a witness who contacted emergency services. Multiple boats and personnel have been deployed at the riverfront to search for the paraglider. The boats are searching east of the Highway 47 bridge.
St. Louis police respond to road rage on Broadway
On Oct. 23, St. Louis Police responded to the 4000 block of Broadway for a case of road rage that turned into a shooting.
mymoinfo.com
Jeffco 9-1-1 Dispatch trunk or treat event
(Cedar Hill) Several 1st responders will be taking part in the Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or Treat tonight in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says they will have a lot going on for those wanting to come out for some fun. The Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or...
Washington Missourian
MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes
St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
ATM stolen in Central West End Wednesday morning
Police went out to a couple of burglary calls in the city Wednesday morning.
Wine bar and steakhouse burglarized Thursday morning
Police responded to a burglary alarm not too far away from the previous early Thursday morning burglaries.
KMOV
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
Precautionary water boil advisory issued for two areas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division asked people to boil water as a precaution Tuesday afternoon. The boil water advisory was in effect until further notice. No water contamination was detected, but the Water Division is monitoring low water pressure. People in the area from...
KMOV
GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
Man found dead Tuesday laying in north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man was gunned down Tuesday morning in north St. Louis' Vandeventer neighborhood. Gunfire rang out at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Sarah St., police said. Once officers arrived, they found 27-year-old James Riley III shot in the middle of the street.
Comments / 0