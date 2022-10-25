ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

KMOV

Fire spreads to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews battle a fire that spread to multiple homes in Cahokia Heights. A home that caught fire spread to two other homes on Doris Avenue, located right behind Cahokia High School on Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. A resident stated that she was asleep and...
CAHOKIA, IL
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Power Outage

(Farmington) Portions of Farmington are experiencing a power outage. Workers have identified power out form the north portion of the city to the south. They think there was a problem with an Ameren substation between 1:30 and 1:45. Crews are working to restore the power. Monitor the Farmington city public works facebook or the Farmington emergency management page for updates.
FARMINGTON, MO
5 On Your Side

RV catches fire, damages nearby commercial building in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Ill. — A commercial building in Waterloo suffered heavy damage early Tuesday morning after an RV caught fire and flames spread to the building. According to Waterloo fire, the RV was parked behind a building at 411 Park St. before it caught fire and was engulfed in flames at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. The fire spread to the building containing three businesses, and all stores suffered heavy damage. Most of the damage occurred in the building's attic.
WATERLOO, IL
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire

A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash

A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
FARMINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington emergency personnel searching for paraglider in Missouri River

The Washington Fire Department is investigating reports that a paraglider crashed into the Missouri River shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening near Washington's riverfront. The paraglider was reportedly seen by a witness who contacted emergency services. Multiple boats and personnel have been deployed at the riverfront to search for the paraglider. The boats are searching east of the Highway 47 bridge.
WASHINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jeffco 9-1-1 Dispatch trunk or treat event

(Cedar Hill) Several 1st responders will be taking part in the Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or Treat tonight in Cedar Hill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says they will have a lot going on for those wanting to come out for some fun. The Jeffco 9-1-1 Trunk or...
CEDAR HILL, MO
Washington Missourian

MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes

St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident

WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
WILDWOOD, MO
KMOV

GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

