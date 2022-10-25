ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, NJ

'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania 'Shaken' After Her Porsche Is Stolen From Boyfriend's Driveway, Files Police Report

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PomeR_0imJ6pt000
bravo

Bravo star Dolores Catania is “shaken up” after her luxury Porsche was stolen, leading to a police investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source close to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has opened up about the rattling experience of having her vehicle taken from her boyfriend’s driveway on Saturday and how she is recovering since the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZY9Rk_0imJ6pt000
bravo

Sources close to the Bravolebrity revealed that the 51-year-old’s pricey vehicle was stolen from her boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell’ s driveway at his home in Edgewater, New Jersey over the weekend. The source shared that the incident took place around 6 AM.

“Dolores is determined to find her car with the help of authorities,” the source told Page Six on the ongoing effort to recover the Porsche. The source also shared that Catania has filed a police report on the matter.

On how Catania is handling the situation since discovering she was a victim of grand theft auto, the insider close to her shared the raw emotions that the Real Housewife has been navigating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmCkT_0imJ6pt000
bravo

“She is aggravated,” the insider said of Catania over the loss of her car. “But also really shaken up over the fact that someone would steal it right out of Paulie’s driveway.”

The Porsche at the center of the investigation has made headlines before, when it was gifted to Catania by her previous boyfriend, David Principe , and led to drama among the cast on the show.

Catania’s fellow housewives criticized the expensive gesture after Principe failed to take conventional steps in the future of their relationship, like proposing. The gift — and commentary about the housewife’s relationship — was a source of contention during season 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRDbi_0imJ6pt000
bravo

Catania lashed out at her co-stars, telling the women to “go f---” themselves after the group alluded that the gift was a distraction from not being given a ring.

“He didn’t give her a ring, so she didn’t move in [with him], but he just got her a Porsche,” said Jackie Goldschneider on the extravagant gift, to which her husband, Evan , responded. “It means, ‘I’m just going to get you a car instead of a ring.”

In the heat of the moment, from the group's open commentary on Catania’s relationship, the housewife stormed off.

“Everyone’s talking behind my back about getting a f------ Porsche, and I want to leave,” Catania remarked during her explosive exit, “F---you. Learn how not to talk behind my f----- back.”

