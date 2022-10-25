ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Reubens Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With a Clip From ‘Pee-Wee’s Playhouse’: ‘He Was Pure Magic’

By Katie Rook
 3 days ago

Following the death of American Horror Story actor and Instagram phenomenon Leslie Jordan , Hollywood has paid tribute on social media.

Comedian Paul Reubens , known to some as Pee-wee Herman, was among the friends who shared some words about the “unique and funny” talent. He recalled loving Jordan “instantly” from the moment he saw him on television and later met him as a guest on his show, Pee-wee’s Playhouse .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397VC1_0imJ6mU300
(L) Leslie Jordan | Paul Morigi/Getty Images (R) Paul Reubens | Barry King/Getty Images

Leslie Jordan died on the scene of a single-vehicle accident

Tragically, Jordan died unexpectedly in a single-car accident on October 24. According to The Los Angeles Times , the 67-year-old was driving a BMW when he “crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street at 9:30 a.m.,” LA Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told the outlet.

Jordan was reportedly declared dead at the scene. But authorities have not yet determined a cause of death and have not ruled out the possibility that he had a medical emergency behind the wheel.

Paul Reubens paid tribute to Leslie Jordan with a clip from ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’

On Twitter , Reubens shared a clip of Jordan on an episode of Pee-wee’s Playhouse . In the episode, Jordan played a character who was new in town and wanted to be “just like” Pee-wee. So, he dressed like Pee-wee, talked like Pee-wee, and even took some of his things.

Their on-screen conflict seemingly didn’t spill into real life, as Reubens shared more about how Jordan came to be on the show, which started with admiration. He wrote that he first remembered seeing Jordan in 1989 on an episode of Murphy Brown .

“He was so unique and funny. I loved him instantly,” Reubens wrote. “That was one of the greatest, most magical superpowers he had — you fell in love with him as soon as you saw him, and he spoke anything.”

He added, “I was immediately so obsessed with his talent and ability that we wrote an episode for him on Pee-wee’s Playhouse . It happened very quickly, and soon after I’d seen him on tv, there he was on my set.”

Reubens explained that he got to know Jordan during the week he was a guest star. “In person,” he offered, “he was kind, generous, gentle, and would quip stuff under his breath that was hilarious.”

“Simply, there was no one even remotely like him. He was pure magic. RIP, Leslie,” he concluded.

Paul Reubens noted in his tribute that Leslie Jordan seemed to be ‘checking things off his bucket list’

In his Twitter tribute, Reubens touched on Jordan’s Instagram fame and “rise during the pandemic,” sharing “[it] was a beautiful thing to see happen.”

He wrote, “I don’t think anyone was immune to his charm. If you didn’t know him personally, you still couldn’t miss his supernova-ness.”

Reubens noted that Jordan “became so well known that he seemingly started checking off things on his bucket list — the least of which was becoming a country singer.”

“The joy that came through in his music and singing, especially his excitement from performing at The Grand Ole Opry, was wonderful to behold,” he shared.

RELATED: Natasha Lyonne Says Pee-Wee Herman ‘Sends the Best Gifs in the Biz’

Related
Popculture

Sean Hayes Breaks His Silence Over 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Sudden Death

Following the sudden death of Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor's Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes has broken his silence. On Instagram, Hayes shared a photo of himself and Jordan from the show, which featured Hayes' Jack standing with Jordan's Beverly Leslie in full cowboy getup. Jordan appeared on a number of Will and Grace episodes between 2001 and 2006, as well as in the series revival from 2017 until 2020.
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Variety

How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode

The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”

Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
