divenewswire.com
Ocean Reef Showcasing New Products at DEMA Show
Come visit OCEAN REEF at DEMA Show, where we will have a great team to help answer all your questions!. Find us at booth #1335 showcasing a variety of OCEAN REEF products you know and love, as well as some new products you’ll love just as much. Come say hi and ask any questions you may have so you can sell our products off your shelf just as quickly as you put them up.
divenewswire.com
Scuba Travel Ventures – Big Changes Being Unveiled at DEMA Show
Higher Commission, Aggressive FOCs and Negotiated “Extras” is why Booth 2025 is the “must-see” booth of DEMA 2022. Plus, Scuba Travel Ventures is making a big change as they enter their 29th year in business. – Get the Top DEMA specials for every destination. – Check...
divenewswire.com
Caradonna is Home to 2022 DEMA Show Specials
Caradonna Adventures is offering a wide range of special offers and promotions, while continuing to specialize in customized dive travel for both individuals and groups. All destinations are reopened after the COVID closures and life seems to be getting back to normal. The majority of the trips that needed to be postponed are all travelling. Now is the time to start planning your NEW group trips and fill your dive calendar for the coming years.
divenewswire.com
SeaCure Custom Mouthpiece Announces No Price Increase in 2023
The manufacturer of the World’s Greatest Mouthpiece … SeaCure is pleased to announce that there will be no price increases for 2023. Dealers will still pay the same amount in 2023 as they did in 2022. The SeaCure management team has worked hard to keep overhead low and...
divenewswire.com
Nine Tips to Elevate Your DEMA Show Experience
Featuring hundreds of Exhibitors and educational and networking opportunities, you’re likely to have a jam-packed schedule during DEMA Show 2022. From internet access to Show specials, here we offer some helpful tips and resources to help you make the most of your DEMA Show experience, both on and off the Show floor.
divenewswire.com
Fly & Sea Dive Adventures presents DEMA Show Seminar: Group Dive Travel – How to handle it successfully
Divers are ready again to travel – are you? Learn about the 5 P’s of successful dive travel marketing. How do you maximize profits? What specifically do you need to pay attention to? What is the difference between running a trip and having a dive travel program?. Dive...
divenewswire.com
Hundreds of Dive Operations Say Yes to PADI and Make the Switch for Business Success
The PADI® Retail and Resort membership continues to grow, strengthened by more than 250 dive centers and resorts from around the globe choosing to join the organization to-date this year. This growth is driven by both new stores opening their doors for the first time and established facilities opting to transition from their current training agency to the superior business support, extensive product evolution and purpose-driven mission powered by PADI.
