Mostly dappled grey and white, these wild horses have roamed Missouri valleys for more than a century. No one knows exactly where the horses came from, but some believe that the horses were released when farmers fell on hard times. In the early 20th century, the Great Depression showed no mercy to those living near the St. Francois mountains. Overlogging and the Dust Bowl made livestock care nearly impossible in the Missouri Ozarks. So in the hills of Shannon County, destitute farmers, it’s thought, began releasing their horses into the wild. Left on their own, the herds thrived and continue to wander the Missouri wilderness.

SHANNON COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO