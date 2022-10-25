Read full article on original website
Related
Atlas Obscura
Wild Horses of Shannon County
Mostly dappled grey and white, these wild horses have roamed Missouri valleys for more than a century. No one knows exactly where the horses came from, but some believe that the horses were released when farmers fell on hard times. In the early 20th century, the Great Depression showed no mercy to those living near the St. Francois mountains. Overlogging and the Dust Bowl made livestock care nearly impossible in the Missouri Ozarks. So in the hills of Shannon County, destitute farmers, it’s thought, began releasing their horses into the wild. Left on their own, the herds thrived and continue to wander the Missouri wilderness.
Atlas Obscura
Dogtown Coffee
When Jeff Ho, Skip Engblom, and Craig Stecyk opened Jeff Ho Surfboards and Zephyr Productions at the corner of Main and Bay in Santa Monica, they had no idea they would play a significant role in the progression of American skateboard culture. Opened in 1971, the shop sold surfboards to...
Atlas Obscura
A Cookbook for Dining With the Dead
Ghosts eat well on the Day of the Dead. In cemeteries across Mexico, carefully placed baskets of pan de muerto and tamales sit among graves, while altars, or ofrendas, honoring the deceased are adorned with hot chocolate, pozole, and chicken legs coated in mole negro. It’s these earthly pleasures that...
Atlas Obscura
Eldheimar Museum
On January 23, 1973, a volcanic eruption on Heimaey buried hundreds of homes and forced the inhabitants of this small Icelandic island to flee. Eldheimar is a museum that explores how this geological event changed this island, chronicling life on Heimaey before, during, and after the eruption. The museum is...
Atlas Obscura
George Bass Expedition Memorial
Tucked away in the small rural town of Bass, 70 miles South East of Melbourne, lies the George Bass Expedition Memorial. Bass was a British naval surgeon and is known for being one of the most prominent initial European explorers to travel to Australia. Bass was born in 1771 in a village named Aswarby in England. After training in medicine and signing up for the Royal Navy as a surgeon, he made his maiden voyage to the vastly unknown land of Australia after boarding HMS Reliance in September 1795.
Comments / 0