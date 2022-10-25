Read full article on original website
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Ragin’ Cajuns Fan Removes LSU ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Decal in Bar [VIDEO]
He must not be a fan of LSU. A man wearing a Ragin Cajuns shirt was seen removing an LSU decal in a Mississippi bar and then throwing it to the ground. UL-Lafayette was in Hattiesburg, Ms. Thursaday night to take on Southern Mississippi, thus was assume this Cajuns fan was in a bar there prior to or after the game when this happened.
theadvocate.com
Three takeaways from UL's road loss to Southern Miss
Earlier in the season, the Cajuns were getting turnovers and still not winning games. Now turnovers are causing the losses. The interception late in frantic mode is understandable. The one off the deflection in the fourth was just bad luck. But the interception in the first quarter and the fumble to start the second half just can’t happen.
WDAM-TV
Bobcats suffer 1st loss at Mississippi Gulf Coast
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Fourth-ranked Jones College led Mississippi Gulf Coast 24-17 at halftime. But the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half and defeated the Bobcats 38-24 here Thursday night at A.L. May Stadium/George Sekul Field. It was the first loss of the season...
College Football News
Louisiana vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview
Louisiana vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27. Record: Louisiana (4-3), Southern Miss (5-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Louisiana...
WLOX
USM introduces Dr. Joe Paul as new university president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to formally introduce its new university president, Dr. Joe Paul, Thursday afternoon. USM will hold the announcement in the Ballroom at the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus at 3 p.m. The announcement is set to happen as...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg mayor ‘pays up’ week ahead of Lil’ Brown Jug game
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - City of Laurel employees got quite a shock Thursday. The surprise... Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker washing Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee’s vehicle?. This act of kindness, however, was actually the Hub City mayor’s way of paying up after losing a friendly wager with the mayor of The City Beautiful over last year’s “Battle of the Lil’ Brown Jug.”
ktswblog.net
South by San Marcos: Local Lineup at SMFest 2022
Since I moved to San Marcos in 2017 I have explored many local bands. The first show I remember was a house show for Christian Sparks & The Beatnik Bandits. (My friend interviewed the band here, check it out! https://ktswblog.net/2022/04/14/san-marcos-sounds-the-beatnik-bandits/). The Beatnik Bandits kickstarted my deep dive into local music, spanning the heart of Texas State University to Austin. Local music fans were in luck this weekend as featured a lineup of local acts and vendors across local venues throughout San Marcos. From Sewell Park to Zelick’s Icehouse, San Marcos was alive with the sound of local music.
ktswblog.net
Artist Interview: A.L. West
While waiting patiently for Austin-based musician Daniel Bryson – better known on the local stage as A.L. West – to join our Zoom call last Wednesday, I was eager to discover the artistic background of the Bedroom Pop soloist. One of three artists featured at The Porch on October 20, 2022, for KTSW 89.9’s monthly Third Thursday event, Bryson was kind enough to catch up with me after a long day of work.
ktswblog.net
Newscast: October 27th
On this week’s newscast host Preethi Mangadu brings news about the San Marcos High School football teams playoff ban, early voting in Hays County, and updates on Mark Jones campaign efforts for County Judge. You can listen live to the news department’s weekly news update every Thursday at 5 pm on 89.9.
WDAM-TV
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservation officers discovered human skeletal remains near the northern boundary line of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center while investigating possible illegal game activity in the area on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
WDAM-TV
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Republican and Democratic candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Republican nominee and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is facing off against Democratic nominee and former Hattiesburg mayor...
Picayune Item
Poplarville man dies in single vehicle crash in Picayune
A Poplarville man died after being involved in a single vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
WDAM-TV
Traffic signal replaced after 2-vehicle collision broke pole Wednesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic signal is being replaced after a two-vehicle collision broke a pole Wednesday afternoon. Traffic on Veterans Memorial Drive going south to Purvis (Highway 11) was closed due to the collision. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person suffered moderate injuries. Traffic traveling south,...
sm2media.com
UPD arrests 2 people for terrorizing Harkins Hall
Two people were arrested after terrorizing a classroom in Harkins Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 18th. Kendrick Thomas and Kyron Norwood, both 23-years-old, entered a kinesiology class in Harkins Hall, adorned in black hoodies and skull makeup, and made threatening remarks and terroristic threats. In a video recorded by a student from the classroom, one of the assailants was filming the ordeal while the other threatened the classroom and threw water on a student.
Lucedale city employees get pay raise- here’s how they compare to other Mississippi towns
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Many employees for the City of Lucedale received a pay raise with the start of the new fiscal year in October. The board of aldermen looked at raising pay during work sessions throughout the summer after continuous turnover in a few city departments. In some cases, employees left for similar positions […]
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office makes policy changes after fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is making some changes after a man was shot and killed by a deputy in July. The man was killed on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. He was being served with a writ that would commit him […]
mississippifreepress.org
Six Mississippians Called the N-Word and Threatened in Connecticut, Federal Lawsuit Says
Black workers from Mississippi allege that on Sept. 1, 2021, a 24-year-old white solar farm worker threatened to kill Columbia, Miss., native Ryan Luter, 21, and other Black workers from the State at a worksite in Canterbury, Conn. A Connecticut State Police report identified him as John Aniello. The Mississippi...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 66-year-old woman was arrested in Jones County on multiple charges after a traffic stop Tuesday. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division Sgt. Jake Driskell, Deborah Williams, of Laurel, was driving a stolen vehicle when she was pulled over by Deputy Bradley Boyd around the intersection of Freedom Road and Township Road.
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg Abbott
I often debate with my father-in-law over which has the best hamburger in San Antonio. He believes it is Chester's Hamburgers. While I love Chester's, I have always preferred Chris Madrid's. So, I was surprised today to see the online criticism being directed at Chris Madrid's for hosting an event for Gov. Greg Abbott this week.
Fire destroys former Mississippi small-town grocery store
A fire in a former Monticello grocery store quickly overtook the entire building Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a fire started in the former grocery store as workers were in the process of salvaging steel. The fire may have started from sparks thrown by a grinder, Monticello Fire Chief Will Boyd said.
