Two local housing developers are primed to buy a total of 27 city-owned lots on the South and West sides as Chicago ramps up its efforts to sell off vacant land. Of the 10,000 vacant lots it owns, the Windy City has identified 4,000 that are clean and ready for sale, according to a report from Bloomberg. The city is looking to accelerate the sales in an effort to prevent crime and add to its affordable housing stock; the sales approved by the city’s Committee on Housing and Real Estate are among the first in the push.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO