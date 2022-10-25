Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
therealdeal.com
Chicago eyes $137M to build, upgrade senior housing
With Chicago’s population of older adults set to explode in the next three decades, the city is pouring money into senior housing projects, handing wins to developers such as James D. Montgomery along the way. City council is set to issue up to $137 million in financing for senior...
therealdeal.com
Core Acquisitions picks up Skokie retail for $13.5M
Chicago retail property investor Core Acquisitions picked up a Skokie shopping center for $13.5 million, placing a bet on the continued strength of suburban retail. An LLC tied to Northbrook-based Pine Tree was the seller of Skokie Fashion Square, Cook County public records show. The 85,000-square-foot property was built in 1985 and sits on a 6.4-acre lot, according to an online listing.
therealdeal.com
DuPage County blazes real estate path for cannabis
DuPage County decided it’s time to check out the buzz surrounding cannabis by loosening its real estate regulations. Three years after Illinois legalized marijuana use for adults 21 and older, the county reserved course and changed its zoning laws to allow recreational sales, the Daily Herald reported. The county...
therealdeal.com
Isaac Shalom tests challenged State Street retail market
Isaac Shalom is testing the market for retail space on Chicago’s State Street, traditionally one of the most esteemed retail strips in the city that’s facing steep challenges amid the pandemic. A 171,000-square-foot retail space is up for sale at the corner of State and Madison streets at...
therealdeal.com
Turiks’ HAN Capital gets $17M on Northwest Indiana property
UPDATED, Oct. 27, 2022 11:30 A.M.: Alex and Nik Turik’s HAN Capital is making a stash of its own by pulling in profits on Chicago-area self-storage properties. The firm, based in suburban Chicago, sold a Northwest Indiana facility just over the Illinois border to establish a streak of deals in the pandemic-driven self-storage boom.
therealdeal.com
Landmark gathering allies for One Central megadevelopment
The developer behind a proposal to build a massive transit-oriented development on top of the Metra tracks across from Soldier Field claims he’s making headway with securing support of public officials who would need to sign off on pricey infrastructure funding. Bob Dunn, president of Landmark Development, recently told...
therealdeal.com
Torchlight Investors taps JLL to market Lincolnwood mall
The loan servicer that foreclosed on a Lincolnwood mall has listed the property a little more than a year after taking ownership. Torchlight Investors hired JLL to shop the 423,000-square-foot Lincolnwood Town Center in the northern Chicago suburb, Crain’s reported. The firm took over the property in August 2021 after filing a $48.9 million foreclosure suit.
therealdeal.com
Game on: Chicago’s push to sell city-owned lots kicks off
Two local housing developers are primed to buy a total of 27 city-owned lots on the South and West sides as Chicago ramps up its efforts to sell off vacant land. Of the 10,000 vacant lots it owns, the Windy City has identified 4,000 that are clean and ready for sale, according to a report from Bloomberg. The city is looking to accelerate the sales in an effort to prevent crime and add to its affordable housing stock; the sales approved by the city’s Committee on Housing and Real Estate are among the first in the push.
therealdeal.com
Northwestern plans 19-story Streeterville biomedical expansion
Northwestern University is putting $64 million received this month as part of a donor’s gift toward a 19-story addition to its Streeterville lab building. Kimberly K. Querrey, a trustee for the university, and the Louis Simpson Trust granted $121 million for multiple projects at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, Urbanize Chicago reported. More than half will go toward Phase 2 of Northwestern’s biomedical research center at 303 East Superior Street that’s named after the trustee and her late husband Simpson, a Warren Buffet’s stock picker who died in January.
therealdeal.com
Penn Entertainment wins $50M from city for Aurora casino move
Penn Entertainment’s Hollywood Casino received $50 million for moving expenses from Aurora taxpayers to help it set up shop in a new location outside downtown. Amid numerous protests at an Aurora City Council meeting, officials approved the financial assistance to Jay Snowden’s Penn to move the Hollywood Casino out of downtown, the Daily Herald reported. Police had to remove people from the meeting as they shouted at the council members before and during the casino discussion.
Comments / 0