ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Switchbacks FC win historic match, move to conference finalists in USL Championship

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, COLO (October 29, 2022) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned a spot in the Western Conference finals tonight, a first in the club's seven year history, after defeating Sacramento Republic FC 2-1.  With a finals on the line for both teams and home advantage dashed after San Antonio's decisive defeat The post Switchbacks FC win historic match, move to conference finalists in USL Championship appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy