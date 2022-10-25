Read full article on original website
Related
Altuve breaks out with 3 hits as Astros even World Series
HOUSTON — (AP) — Jose Altuve was in vintage form Saturday night, collecting his third hit on a forehead-high fastball most wouldn't even swing at. The three-time batting champion chuckled after trotting to first base — a grin absent for much of this postseason, and a welcome sight for Astros fans.
Switchbacks FC win historic match, move to conference finalists in USL Championship
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, COLO (October 29, 2022) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned a spot in the Western Conference finals tonight, a first in the club's seven year history, after defeating Sacramento Republic FC 2-1. With a finals on the line for both teams and home advantage dashed after San Antonio's decisive defeat The post Switchbacks FC win historic match, move to conference finalists in USL Championship appeared first on KRDO.
Big Ten football power rankings after week 9: Collision course set.
Here we go again. Another week down in the Big Ten and it’s still looking like Ohio State and Michigan may be on a collision course after the Buckeyes used a dominant fourth quarter to beat Penn State and the Wolverines took care of the Spartans in a slow, methodical business-like game at home.
Domantas Sabonis thrilled to get Kings first win despite fouling out early in win over Heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about Saturday’s 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat, collecting the first win of the season, trying to navigate the foul calls, the frustrations over fouling out of the contest and the team building off the victory.
Comments / 0