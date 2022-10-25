ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc24.com

Toledo R&B Cypher draws viral attention to freestyle self-expression

Local R&B artists Walter Ray and Johnathan Jennings share a love for staying true to the genre's smooth style. "R&B Love Cypher" and "School of R&B" feature voices from the Toledo community finding their own angle to express themselves. Anyone interested in collaborating can contact them via Ray's or Jennings'...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Experience live music and support teen athletics at Angel's Night Out

The Delroy Chance Angel Wings Foundation has one of its most exciting events coming up Sunday at the Stranahan Theater. Named after late coach Delroy Chance, the nonprofit aims to secure athletic equipment and training support as well as academic reinforcement for teenagers in northwest Ohio. The second annual Angel's...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Families, leaders highlight lead poisoning prevention in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Betty Cantley knew something was wrong when her newborn son Jason wasn't developing the way he should be. "His milestones were not being reached," she said. "Also, he was not eating like he was when he was first born, his eyes were turning gray, he weighed 15 pounds in the first year."
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Art Tatum Zone, Urban Wholistics directors to talk leadership

Next week, Toledo residents will have an opportunity to meet two grassroots entrepreneurs and learn what it takes to be a leader like them. Christine Sweeney, executive director of the Art Tatum Zone, and Sonia Flunder-McNair, CEO and founder of Urban Wholistics, will join an audience on Nov. 3 to speak about how their methods of operation demonstrate quality leadership.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra retiring; current COO Arturo Polizzi to take over

ProMedica announced Friday that its board of directors has approved the company's next chief executive officer. Current CEO Randy Oostra is retiring after 25 years of service. He will be succeeded by Arturo Polizzi, the current chief operating officer and president. Starting as vice president at Toledo Hospital in 1997,...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Franklin Park Mall retailers open their doors to trick-or-treaters

Hundreds of kids went to the Franklin Park Mall to trick or treat Friday. "We always like the to be a good community partner and so this is one of those things that it's just a great way to invite the community in," said Julie Sanderson, manager of marketing and business development for the mall.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Bonita Bead Boutique can help you find your look

A pop-up trunk show jewelry seller now has its own permanent location in Perrysburg. Bonita Bead Boutique is a chance for local beaders to share their creations. Along with selling vintage beads and gemstones, Bonita Bead also offers restoration and repair services. Founders Ann and Anita Tristan want to help...
PERRYSBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy