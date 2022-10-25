Northwestern University is putting $64 million received this month as part of a donor’s gift toward a 19-story addition to its Streeterville lab building. Kimberly K. Querrey, a trustee for the university, and the Louis Simpson Trust granted $121 million for multiple projects at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, Urbanize Chicago reported. More than half will go toward Phase 2 of Northwestern’s biomedical research center at 303 East Superior Street that’s named after the trustee and her late husband Simpson, a Warren Buffet’s stock picker who died in January.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO