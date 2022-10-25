Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
therealdeal.com
Chicago eyes $137M to build, upgrade senior housing
With Chicago’s population of older adults set to explode in the next three decades, the city is pouring money into senior housing projects, handing wins to developers such as James D. Montgomery along the way. City council is set to issue up to $137 million in financing for senior...
therealdeal.com
Core Acquisitions picks up Skokie retail for $13.5M
Chicago retail property investor Core Acquisitions picked up a Skokie shopping center for $13.5 million, placing a bet on the continued strength of suburban retail. An LLC tied to Northbrook-based Pine Tree was the seller of Skokie Fashion Square, Cook County public records show. The 85,000-square-foot property was built in 1985 and sits on a 6.4-acre lot, according to an online listing.
therealdeal.com
Turiks’ HAN Capital gets $17M on Northwest Indiana property
UPDATED, Oct. 27, 2022 11:30 A.M.: Alex and Nik Turik’s HAN Capital is making a stash of its own by pulling in profits on Chicago-area self-storage properties. The firm, based in suburban Chicago, sold a Northwest Indiana facility just over the Illinois border to establish a streak of deals in the pandemic-driven self-storage boom.
therealdeal.com
DuPage County blazes real estate path for cannabis
DuPage County decided it’s time to check out the buzz surrounding cannabis by loosening its real estate regulations. Three years after Illinois legalized marijuana use for adults 21 and older, the county reserved course and changed its zoning laws to allow recreational sales, the Daily Herald reported. The county...
therealdeal.com
Landmark gathering allies for One Central megadevelopment
The developer behind a proposal to build a massive transit-oriented development on top of the Metra tracks across from Soldier Field claims he’s making headway with securing support of public officials who would need to sign off on pricey infrastructure funding. Bob Dunn, president of Landmark Development, recently told...
therealdeal.com
Northwestern plans 19-story Streeterville biomedical expansion
Northwestern University is putting $64 million received this month as part of a donor’s gift toward a 19-story addition to its Streeterville lab building. Kimberly K. Querrey, a trustee for the university, and the Louis Simpson Trust granted $121 million for multiple projects at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, Urbanize Chicago reported. More than half will go toward Phase 2 of Northwestern’s biomedical research center at 303 East Superior Street that’s named after the trustee and her late husband Simpson, a Warren Buffet’s stock picker who died in January.
therealdeal.com
Isaac Shalom tests challenged State Street retail market
Isaac Shalom is testing the market for retail space on Chicago’s State Street, traditionally one of the most esteemed retail strips in the city that’s facing steep challenges amid the pandemic. A 171,000-square-foot retail space is up for sale at the corner of State and Madison streets at...
therealdeal.com
KORE Investments sells O’Hare office building for $13M
KORE Investments, one of suburban Chicago’s most active office players of late, pulled off a quick flip to double its acquisition costs on a property sold to a local government. Colorado-based KORE pulled in $13 million on a sale of the Rosemont Corporate Center near O’Hare International Airport to...
