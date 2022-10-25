Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Amazon governor revokes forest protection in re-election bid
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In an effort to get more votes and win reelection, the governor of the Brazilian state of Rondonia on Friday revoked the protection of a large swath of Amazon forest. Marcos Rocha, a staunch ally of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, signed a decree that...
Dan Cox on Trump and keeping MD open for business (Part 2)
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — On Capitol Review, DC News Now’s Tasmin Mahfuz talks to Republican candidate for Maryland Governor Dan Cox about his endorsement from former President Donald Trump. “I’ve been grateful for all the help he’s provided. He’s recently helped us with raising some money in a very private reception that was useful, […]
Comments / 0