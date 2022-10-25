Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
doniphanherald.com
Former Omaha Roncalli star Alec Bohm making World Series run with Philadelphia Phillies
OMAHA — Even back in high school, coaches say Alec Bohm seemed destined for something greater. Few probably knew that destiny would make the Roncalli graduate the first Omaha native to compete in the World Series in more than 25 years. “In a way, it’s pretty unbelievable,” Crimson Pride...
doniphanherald.com
NSAA Volleyball, Football Championships on Nebraska Public Media
LINCOLN – November brings NSAA State High School Volleyball and Football championships to Nebraska Public Media. Volleyball championships are Saturday, Nov. 5 with Class D-2 at 9 a.m., followed by Class D-1 at 11 a.m., Class C-2 at 1 p.m., Class C-1 at 3 p.m., Class B at 5 p.m. and Class A at 7 p.m. All matches are live from the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska communities pursue different strategies for fighting poverty
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed...
doniphanherald.com
No bail for Omaha man accused of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother
OMAHA -- An Omaha man charged with the killings of his grandmother and great-grandmother appeared in court for the first time on Friday after being extradited from Iowa. As family members cried in the courtroom, a judge ordered 27-year-old Gage Walter to be held without bail. Throughout the short proceeding, Walter repeatedly interrupted the judge and prosecutors with comments about baby snatchers, nanobots and the Cold War.
doniphanherald.com
Man charged in double slaying brought back to Omaha from Iowa
OMAHA -- A 27-year-old Omaha man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of his grandmother and great-grandmother has been booked into the Douglas County Jail. Gage Walter, who was extradited from Des Moines on Tuesday, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of...
doniphanherald.com
National Guard breaks ground on new $36 million facility near Offutt
BELLEVUE — At long last, the Nebraska National Guard’s newest and biggest armory is under construction. Senior Guard and political leaders turned ceremonial shovels of dirt Tuesday afternoon for the Bellevue Readiness Center, the future home of five Guard units and about 380 soldiers and airmen. U.S. Rep....
doniphanherald.com
Student brought loaded gun to high school, Bellevue police say
OMAHA -- A student at Omaha Bryan was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to the high school Wednesday, Bellevue police said. The handgun was found on the student, a 16-year-old boy, following a disturbance with school security, according to a news release from the Bellevue Police Department. The school...
doniphanherald.com
New vehicle ramp opens at Eppley Airfield garage
OMAHA — A new vehicle ramp to a premium parking area in Eppley Airfield’s south garage is now open, the Omaha Airport Authority announced Tuesday. The ramp will lead from the road to the parking area on the garage’s third level. The premium parking area was relocated from the south garage’s first level.
doniphanherald.com
Suspect in Laurel slayings released from hospital, being held at prison in Lincoln
The Laurel man accused of fatally shooting four of his neighbors in August and starting their homes on fire has been released from the hospital and jailed. Early the morning of Aug. 5, Nebraska State Patrol troopers closed in on Jason Jones' home to arrest him in connection to the discovery of four bodies the day before and found Jones with significant burns.
doniphanherald.com
School bus driver found guilty in deadly crash near Omaha's Eppley Airfield
OMAHA -- A 44-year-old Iowa man pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. Kevin Downing entered his plea in Douglas County Court and was then found guilty by Judge Marcela Keim. He faces up to one year in jail when he is sentenced in January.
Comments / 0