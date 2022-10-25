ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden gets updated COVID-19 booster shot, promotes vaccine

By The Associated Press, DARLENE SUPERVILLE
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N092k_0imJ1QlU00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and got his updated COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday, as he urged millions of people who have yet to be boosted to do so by Halloween, if possible, so they can gather safely with family and friends this holiday season.

“Get vaccinated,” he said, noting that it’s free. “Not enough people are getting it.”

Biden also called on Congress to provide the billions of dollars the administration has requested to buy additional vaccines, tests and treatments. Some lawmakers have balked at the request for more than $20 billion in new coronavirus funding.

Biden, who was flanked by his COVID-19 response team, declared that the fight against the spread of virus is global in nature and the “funding we seek is critical” to that effort.

Over 20 million people, including nearly 1 in 5 older adults, have gotten the updated COVID-19 booster, the White House said. The vaccine has been reformulated to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron, the most dominant strains in the United States.

Biden said more people need to get the vaccine as winter approaches and they will be spending more time indoors and potentially spreading sickness. He added that the vaccine is available free of charge within 5 miles of where most people live.

He urged people to get the coronavirus booster at the same time they get an annual flu shot. He said a COVID-19 booster will become an annual event.

“For most Americans, one COVID shot each year will be all they need,” Biden said at the White House. “And if you get it, you’ll be protected. And if you don’t, you’re putting yourself and other people at unnecessary risk.”

“I’m calling on All Americans … all Americans to get their shot, just as soon as they can,” he said.

A member of the White House Medical Unit gave the shot to Biden in his left arm. He had to delay getting his booster, in accordance with federal health guidance, because he was infected with COVID-19 over the summer.

Biden again called on businesses, schools and civic leaders to help, including by holding on-site vaccination clinics and giving employees time off to get boosted. Most deaths from COVID-19 are now preventable, he said.

Three respiratory viruses are currently circulating in the U.S: the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, said Dr. Ashish Jha, leader of the White House response.

Jha said during morning TV appearances that the combination of a flu shot and updated COVID booster will help people avoid serious illness and stay out of the hospital as they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving and other holidays with friends and family.

RSV has been affecting children, and there is no shot available to treat it, though companies are working to develop one, he said.

“So if people went out and got their vaccines, we could really get through this without getting into a lot of trouble,” Jha said Tuesday on “CBS Mornings.”

“If you’re relying on your old vaccine from nine months ago or an infection from a year ago, that’s probably not going to be good enough and that’s one of the reasons we’re urging all Americans — but particularly older Americans, particularly seniors — to get the new updated COVID vaccine, because I do think it’s going to make a really big difference,” Jha said on “Today” on NBC.

Biden had to wait a few months to get his updated COVID booster because he was infected, then reinfected, with COVID-19 over the summer.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for multiple rape charges, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police arrested 32-year-old Terrell D. Jones for two counts of First-Degree Rape and Second-Degree Rape. The arrest stems from an approximate two-week investigation. Jones was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies issue arrest warrants for Carroll High head football coach and two assistant coaches after football game altercation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office have obtained arrest warrants for Carroll High School head football coach and two assistant coaches after a physical altercation took place on October 20, 2022, at a football game against Franklin Parish High School. According to officials, warrants have been issued for the following coaches: Zemetress […]
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Football Friday Night: Final Scores for October 28, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — PLAIN DEALING 12, BEEKMAN CHARTER 48 OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 49, WEST MARION 18 OAK GROVE 51, GENERAL TRASS 8 FERRIDAY 14, PLAQUEMINE 52 RUSTON 47, OUACHITA PARISH 13 WOSSMAN 12, UNION PARISH 55 ALEXANDRIA 13, WEST MONROE 24 EL DORADO 16, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 42 GREEN OAKS 14, D’ARBONNE 28 WINNFILED […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Carroll High School head football coach, Brandon Landers, suspended for the remainder of the season after altercation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the suspension of Carroll High School’s head football coach, Brandon Landers, after a physical altercation took place during a game against Franklin Parish High School on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Landers was suspended for the remainder of the […]
CARROLL, IA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department searching for suspected gunman in shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of S. 2nd Street. As a result of the shooting, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman in connection to the shooting has been identified as O’terrance L. Matthews. The Monroe Police […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling State ensures safety for 2022 Homecoming Week after 2021 on-campus fatal shootings

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After experiencing multiple shootings on campus during Homecoming Week in 2021, Grambling State University and its police department ensured that they are better prepared for the safety of students, staff, faculty, alumni, and visitors for the 2022 Homecoming Week. The university has partnerships with the Louisiana State Police, Louisiana National Guard, […]
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Search warrant lands West Monroe woman in jail for narcotics and stolen firearms, deputies say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for 21-year-old Shameka Andrea Holloman’s apartment on October 27, 2022. During the search, authorities recovered a Ruger 9mm, fully automatic MP5 H+K sub-machine gun, and 47 tubes of pre-rolled marijuana cigars. […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Biden predicts student loan forgiveness checks will go out within two weeks

President Biden on Thursday predicted that a court fight over his student loan forgiveness program would be quickly resolved, and that borrowers would soon see their refunds materialize. “We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out,” Biden told Nexstar’s Reshad Hudson in an exclusive […]
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington Police identify burglary suspect; considered armed and dangerous

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/27/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Sterlington Police identified the burglary suspect as Mahlik Robinson. Robinson is considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Robinson, contact Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 21, […]
STERLINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy