Read full article on original website
Related
World
As war rages on in Ukraine, some ethnic Russians in Latvia say they feel marginalized
About half a million ethnic Russians call Latvia home. But since the war started in Ukraine, some say they are increasingly worried about their place in Latvian society. They’ve been living in Latvia for decades, but with Latvian public opinion turning sharply against Russia, many Russian Latvians sense that they’re being marginalized.
Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says stay home
Students led the way Saturday in protests across Iran over Mahsa Amini's death, even as the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards told them: "Do not come to the streets." The students turned out even as Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!
World
China adds German port to its worldwide hub network
A Chinese shipping company is buying space at the port of Hamburg, Germany, one of Europe’s busiest seaports. The company, COSCO — not to be confused with the big box retailer — is the largest container ship business on earth. And it’s owned by the Chinese government. Critics of the deal see it as a potential security risk for Germany. Host Marco Werman speaks with Blake Berger, associate director at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York, about the deal and its wider implications.
World
Russian dissident remains in prison on trumped-up charges
Vladimir Kara-Murza is one of the most well-known opposition politicians in Russia. Like Alexei Navalny, and dozens of other opposition politicians in Russia, Kara-Murza is in prison. Right now, he's awaiting his day in court after being accused of “high treason.” He is one of hundreds of documented political prisoners in Russia. The World's Daniel Ofman reports.
World
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Iranian holy site
A shrine in southern Iran has been attacked by gunmen. At least 15 people have been killed at the Shah-e-Cheragh holy shrine in the city of Shiraz, with dozens more injured. Iranian security forces say they have arrested two attackers and are searching for a third. ISIS is claiming responsibility for the attack. The World's host Marco Werman discusses with Colin Clarke, a senior research fellow at the Soufan Center.
World
Venezuelans stranded en route to US after Biden policy change
Venezuelans have been leaving their country in large numbers over the past decade. And in recent months, many have come to the United States seeking asylum. But two weeks ago, the Biden administration changed its policy toward migrants from Venezuela, insisting that a small number can only arrive by air. Asylum-seekers at the border would be automatically rejected. Manuel Rueda reports from Colombia on how Venezuelans en route to the United States are thinking about changing course.
Russia suspends grain export deal with Ukraine after ‘drone attack’ on Black Sea fleet
Moscow says it is halting its participation in a grain deal from Ukraine that has brought down global food prices, blaming an alleged Ukrainian drone strike on its fleet of ships in the Black Sea. Under the agreement, brokered by the United Nations, more than 9 million tonnes of grain were exported, easing food supply shortages across the world. The Russian defence ministry said the country would suspend implementation of the agreement, claiming Ukraine launched a “massive” aerial drone attack on its ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea on Saturday.Without providing evidence, Moscow also accused British troops...
World
Disinformation campaigns underscore Brazilian election
The battle for Brazil’s presidency has been fought online. And it’s been as intense as it was in 2018, when President Jair Bolsonaro cruised to victory with a fake news social media campaign that was pumped out over WhatsApp against his leading challenger. This year, the virtual war has been more equally fought across party lines. As Brazilians prepare to vote in the final round of their presidential election on Sunday, Michael Fox reports on the latest from Sao Paulo, Brazil.
World
Quebec court halts random traffic stops in racial profiling ruling
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau wrote that the practice paves the way for racial profiling and has a disproportionate impact on Black drivers. The World's Sarah Birnbaum has more on the decision.
World
Mexico drops daylight saving time
Mexico's president is expected to sign a bill into law that eliminates daylight saving time there. The law would mean that Mexico will turn its clock back one last time this Sunday morning. Mexico's health secretary has said that using "God’s clock," as he referred to it, is better for people's health. Host Marco Werman has more.
World
After backlash, House progressives withdraw Ukraine letter
Thirty members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus publicized an open letter to the Biden administration on Monday, urging direct talks with Russian President Vladmir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the signatories retracted the letter. The Eurasia Group Foundation’s Mark Hannah talks with The World’s Marco Werman about why the letter caused such an uproar.
World
Visas for victims of human trafficking are in short supply
International human trafficking victims in the United States, when they escape or are rescued, often are left with few resources. A special visa can help them stay in the United States. From station GBH in Boston, Sarah Betancourt reports there’s many obstacles to helping some of the most vulnerable succeed.
World
Israel set for new parliamentary elections
Israel is under a week away from holding its fifth parliamentary elections in two years. There's two concerns on the mind of Israeli voters: security and cost of living. The World's Marco Werman spoke with reporter Noga Tarnopolsky about the potential return of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what that means for Israel's democracy.
Braverman’s secret meetings with ‘anti-woke’ MP flagged by officials before she quit
Home Office officials raised concerns over a series of secretive meetings Suella Braverman held with an influential rightwing backbench MP weeks before she was forced to resign over leaking sensitive information to him, the Observer has been told. In addition, sources have claimed that the home secretary appears to have...
Officials: 59 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — At least 59 people were killed and 150 more were injured after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul, South Korean officials said. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire...
Korean Halloween Celebrations End in Stampede, Heart Attacks
Halloween parties in South Korea turned into scenes of true terror on Saturday, as stampedes sent roughly 50 people to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, according to dispatches from Seoul.The nightmare took place in the capital’s chic Itaewon neighborhood, where as many as 100,000 people reportedly came to party for the first Halloween since the easing of pandemic safety precautions. Though authorities have yet to report any deaths, according to The Korean Herald, the number of those injured could top 100.However, the BBC reported that, in South Korea, public declarations of a "cardiac arrest" often precede official...
Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theories
SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to have been an active online participant in multiple conspiracy theories, railing against perceived censorship and government control, and engaging in hate speech and antisemitism.San Francisco police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Wayne DePape, a Berkeley resident. DePape allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's Pacific Heights residence. A source briefed on the attack told CBS News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where...
World
The scandal behind Shinzo Abe’s murder, Part 1
In Japan, where more than half the population follows no faith, organized religion and politics don’t mix. At least that’s what the public thought — until July 8, when a factory worker murdered ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country’s most prominent politician. The killer’s motive? He wanted to illuminate an alliance between Japan’s elite politicians and a fringe Christian sect.
World
The ‘bitter’ fight for Kherson
Kherson was one of the first cities in Ukraine to fall to Russian troops during the Feb. 24 invasion, and is one of the four regions Russia annexed in September. Ukrainian forces have been trying to push the Russians out of that region but Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russian forces are strengthening their position, and that he expects an increase in heavy battles. Host Marco Werman gets the latest from The World’s Shirin Jaafari.
World
Poland is feeling the pinch after cutting Russian energy imports
Heating bills will surge. There may be blackouts. But as Europe’s looming winter energy crisis draws closer, Waldemar Czapor said that he has a plan. The 47-year-old genealogist, who lives in the town of Przemysl on the Polish-Ukrainian border, points to a small cast iron fireplace in the corner of his living room.
Comments / 0