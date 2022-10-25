Read full article on original website
How Brazil’s first lady is playing a role in the fight for the evangelical vote in the presidential election
Hundreds of women crowd into the packed open hall of the More of Christ church in Florianopolis, Brazil, in a rally ahead of this Sunday’s presidential election. They’re wearing yellow and green — the colors of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, whose wife, the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, is here to address the crowd.
Disinformation campaigns underscore Brazilian election
The battle for Brazil’s presidency has been fought online. And it’s been as intense as it was in 2018, when President Jair Bolsonaro cruised to victory with a fake news social media campaign that was pumped out over WhatsApp against his leading challenger. This year, the virtual war has been more equally fought across party lines. As Brazilians prepare to vote in the final round of their presidential election on Sunday, Michael Fox reports on the latest from Sao Paulo, Brazil.
As war rages on in Ukraine, some ethnic Russians in Latvia say they feel marginalized
About half a million ethnic Russians call Latvia home. But since the war started in Ukraine, some say they are increasingly worried about their place in Latvian society. They’ve been living in Latvia for decades, but with Latvian public opinion turning sharply against Russia, many Russian Latvians sense that they’re being marginalized.
A new criminal organization controls the destiny of migrants from Venezuela to Chile
Chile is one of South America’s most-attractive destinations for Venezuelan migrants. Here, immigration has reshaped cities and towns, and it's on the national political agenda. The Venezuelan exodus has provided an opportunity for the criminal gang Tren de Aragua to establish permanent operations in Chile. The World’s Tibisay Zea visited the border between Chile and Bolivia last week, and joins Host Marco Werman.
Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says stay home
Students led the way Saturday in protests across Iran over Mahsa Amini's death, even as the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards told them: "Do not come to the streets." The students turned out even as Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!
How attitudes on abortion have shifted in Ireland
Voters in Ireland approved a ban on abortion in the country's constitution about 40 years ago. But over the decades, attitudes towards abortion have shifted, so much so that the Irish legalized abortion in 2018. Emily Siner reports from Dublin on one galvanizing event that helped change public opinion: the death of dentist Savita Halappanavar, after she was denied an abortion in 2012.
Venezuelans stranded en route to US after Biden policy change
Venezuelans have been leaving their country in large numbers over the past decade. And in recent months, many have come to the United States seeking asylum. But two weeks ago, the Biden administration changed its policy toward migrants from Venezuela, insisting that a small number can only arrive by air. Asylum-seekers at the border would be automatically rejected. Manuel Rueda reports from Colombia on how Venezuelans en route to the United States are thinking about changing course.
China adds German port to its worldwide hub network
A Chinese shipping company is buying space at the port of Hamburg, Germany, one of Europe’s busiest seaports. The company, COSCO — not to be confused with the big box retailer — is the largest container ship business on earth. And it’s owned by the Chinese government. Critics of the deal see it as a potential security risk for Germany. Host Marco Werman speaks with Blake Berger, associate director at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York, about the deal and its wider implications.
Mexico drops daylight saving time
Mexico's president is expected to sign a bill into law that eliminates daylight saving time there. The law would mean that Mexico will turn its clock back one last time this Sunday morning. Mexico's health secretary has said that using "God’s clock," as he referred to it, is better for people's health. Host Marco Werman has more.
Israel set for new parliamentary elections
Israel is under a week away from holding its fifth parliamentary elections in two years. There's two concerns on the mind of Israeli voters: security and cost of living. The World's Marco Werman spoke with reporter Noga Tarnopolsky about the potential return of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what that means for Israel's democracy.
Russia suspends UN grain export agreement participation after drone strikes on Black Sea fleet
The U.N. worked with Russia and Ukraine to establish the grain corridor and secure food supplies for three months, but Russia has pulled out of the deal following the attack.
After backlash, House progressives withdraw Ukraine letter
Thirty members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus publicized an open letter to the Biden administration on Monday, urging direct talks with Russian President Vladmir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the signatories retracted the letter. The Eurasia Group Foundation’s Mark Hannah talks with The World’s Marco Werman about why the letter caused such an uproar.
Russian dissident remains in prison on trumped-up charges
Vladimir Kara-Murza is one of the most well-known opposition politicians in Russia. Like Alexei Navalny, and dozens of other opposition politicians in Russia, Kara-Murza is in prison. Right now, he's awaiting his day in court after being accused of “high treason.” He is one of hundreds of documented political prisoners in Russia. The World's Daniel Ofman reports.
The latest on what causes Namibia’s so-called ‘fairy circles’ to form
Reddish-hued circular patches several feet in diameter can be found in the grasslands of Namibia, and also in northwestern Australia. They've been dubbed "fairy circles," and scientists have long debated what causes them: termites or an ecological version of self-organizing, an idea developed by Alan Turing. Host Marco Werman speaks with Stephan Getzin of the University of Gottingen in Germany, who is now ready to discount the termite theory.
Korean Halloween Celebrations End in Stampede, Heart Attacks
Halloween parties in South Korea turned into scenes of true terror on Saturday, as stampedes sent roughly 50 people to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, according to dispatches from Seoul.The nightmare took place in the capital’s chic Itaewon neighborhood, where as many as 100,000 people reportedly came to party for the first Halloween since the easing of pandemic safety precautions. Though authorities have yet to report any deaths, according to The Korean Herald, the number of those injured could top 100.However, the BBC reported that, in South Korea, public declarations of a "cardiac arrest" often precede official...
Visas for victims of human trafficking are in short supply
International human trafficking victims in the United States, when they escape or are rescued, often are left with few resources. A special visa can help them stay in the United States. From station GBH in Boston, Sarah Betancourt reports there’s many obstacles to helping some of the most vulnerable succeed.
The scandal behind Shinzo Abe’s murder, Part 1
In Japan, where more than half the population follows no faith, organized religion and politics don’t mix. At least that’s what the public thought — until July 8, when a factory worker murdered ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country’s most prominent politician. The killer’s motive? He wanted to illuminate an alliance between Japan’s elite politicians and a fringe Christian sect.
Film festival at refugee camp near Western Sahara amplifies voices of displaced people
A film screening at the FiSahara 2022 film festival. It’s been nearly 50 years since Morocco invaded its adjoining territory of Western Sahara, forcing hundreds of thousands of native Sahrawi people off their lands, and constructing a 1,700-mile wall lined with 7 million landmines to divide the region in two.
The ‘bitter’ fight for Kherson
Kherson was one of the first cities in Ukraine to fall to Russian troops during the Feb. 24 invasion, and is one of the four regions Russia annexed in September. Ukrainian forces have been trying to push the Russians out of that region but Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russian forces are strengthening their position, and that he expects an increase in heavy battles. Host Marco Werman gets the latest from The World’s Shirin Jaafari.
Poland is feeling the pinch after cutting Russian energy imports
Heating bills will surge. There may be blackouts. But as Europe’s looming winter energy crisis draws closer, Waldemar Czapor said that he has a plan. The 47-year-old genealogist, who lives in the town of Przemysl on the Polish-Ukrainian border, points to a small cast iron fireplace in the corner of his living room.
