Related
World
Russian dissident remains in prison on trumped-up charges
Vladimir Kara-Murza is one of the most well-known opposition politicians in Russia. Like Alexei Navalny, and dozens of other opposition politicians in Russia, Kara-Murza is in prison. Right now, he's awaiting his day in court after being accused of “high treason.” He is one of hundreds of documented political prisoners in Russia. The World's Daniel Ofman reports.
World
As war rages on in Ukraine, some ethnic Russians in Latvia say they feel marginalized
About half a million ethnic Russians call Latvia home. But since the war started in Ukraine, some say they are increasingly worried about their place in Latvian society. They’ve been living in Latvia for decades, but with Latvian public opinion turning sharply against Russia, many Russian Latvians sense that they’re being marginalized.
Russia suspends grain export deal with Ukraine after ‘drone attack’ on Black Sea fleet
Moscow says it is halting its participation in a grain deal from Ukraine that has brought down global food prices, blaming an alleged Ukrainian drone strike on its fleet of ships in the Black Sea. Under the agreement, brokered by the United Nations, more than 9 million tonnes of grain were exported, easing food supply shortages across the world. The Russian defence ministry said the country would suspend implementation of the agreement, claiming Ukraine launched a “massive” aerial drone attack on its ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea on Saturday.Without providing evidence, Moscow also accused British troops...
World
Quebec court halts random traffic stops in racial profiling ruling
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau wrote that the practice paves the way for racial profiling and has a disproportionate impact on Black drivers. The World's Sarah Birnbaum has more on the decision.
World
Disinformation campaigns underscore Brazilian election
The battle for Brazil’s presidency has been fought online. And it’s been as intense as it was in 2018, when President Jair Bolsonaro cruised to victory with a fake news social media campaign that was pumped out over WhatsApp against his leading challenger. This year, the virtual war has been more equally fought across party lines. As Brazilians prepare to vote in the final round of their presidential election on Sunday, Michael Fox reports on the latest from Sao Paulo, Brazil.
World
Mexico drops daylight saving time
Mexico's president is expected to sign a bill into law that eliminates daylight saving time there. The law would mean that Mexico will turn its clock back one last time this Sunday morning. Mexico's health secretary has said that using "God’s clock," as he referred to it, is better for people's health. Host Marco Werman has more.
World
A new criminal organization controls the destiny of migrants from Venezuela to Chile
Chile is one of South America’s most-attractive destinations for Venezuelan migrants. Here, immigration has reshaped cities and towns, and it's on the national political agenda. The Venezuelan exodus has provided an opportunity for the criminal gang Tren de Aragua to establish permanent operations in Chile. The World’s Tibisay Zea visited the border between Chile and Bolivia last week, and joins Host Marco Werman.
World
Venezuelans stranded en route to US after Biden policy change
Venezuelans have been leaving their country in large numbers over the past decade. And in recent months, many have come to the United States seeking asylum. But two weeks ago, the Biden administration changed its policy toward migrants from Venezuela, insisting that a small number can only arrive by air. Asylum-seekers at the border would be automatically rejected. Manuel Rueda reports from Colombia on how Venezuelans en route to the United States are thinking about changing course.
World
How attitudes on abortion have shifted in Ireland
Voters in Ireland approved a ban on abortion in the country's constitution about 40 years ago. But over the decades, attitudes towards abortion have shifted, so much so that the Irish legalized abortion in 2018. Emily Siner reports from Dublin on one galvanizing event that helped change public opinion: the death of dentist Savita Halappanavar, after she was denied an abortion in 2012.
World
Can this Hungarian church survive Orban?
Earlier this year, 30 armed officers from Hungary’s tax authority raided the offices of the Hungarian Evangelical fellowship. The authorities accused the church of “regularly deducting contributions from employees between 2015 and 2019.” But this is just the latest in a long series of attacks by the Hungarian state against the church, which is led by Pastor Gábor Iványi, one of President Viktor Orban’s fiercest critics, and once a longtime ally. The US Congress’s Commission on Security and Co-operation in Europe says Hungary’s government “may be trying to squeeze Ivanyi’s fellowship out of existence.” The church operates a network of homeless shelters, schools and elderly homes. Can it survive?
World
The scandal behind Shinzo Abe’s murder, Part 1
In Japan, where more than half the population follows no faith, organized religion and politics don’t mix. At least that’s what the public thought — until July 8, when a factory worker murdered ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country’s most prominent politician. The killer’s motive? He wanted to illuminate an alliance between Japan’s elite politicians and a fringe Christian sect.
World
Poland is feeling the pinch after cutting Russian energy imports
Heating bills will surge. There may be blackouts. But as Europe’s looming winter energy crisis draws closer, Waldemar Czapor said that he has a plan. The 47-year-old genealogist, who lives in the town of Przemysl on the Polish-Ukrainian border, points to a small cast iron fireplace in the corner of his living room.
World
The ‘bitter’ fight for Kherson
Kherson was one of the first cities in Ukraine to fall to Russian troops during the Feb. 24 invasion, and is one of the four regions Russia annexed in September. Ukrainian forces have been trying to push the Russians out of that region but Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russian forces are strengthening their position, and that he expects an increase in heavy battles. Host Marco Werman gets the latest from The World’s Shirin Jaafari.
World
Ukraine calls on Western countries to provide air defense systems as Russian barrage continues
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is clear about the threat. He said that “every downed Russian missile is another Ukrainian life saved.”. The Russian arsenal includes ballistic missiles, long-range cruise missiles and swarms of drones. Ukraine’s military has the capability of defending itself from many of these attacks. But over...
World
When putsch comes to shove: Part I
This analysis was featured in Critical State, a weekly foreign policy newsletter from Inkstick Media. Subscribe here. The period from February 2021 to February 2022 saw six successful coups in Chad, Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, and three failed attempts in Niger, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau. If militaries, especially in neighboring countries in Africa, are experiencing similar instability, is there a greater risk to worry about?
