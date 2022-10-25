Read full article on original website
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
‘The Prince Experience' Concert, Exhibit Is Coming to Chicago
Chicago will host a two-in-one immersive experience celebrating the iconic life of Prince. "The Prince Experience" is slated to unfold Nov. 2 at a venue that will be unveiled a day before the show. The event will feature 10 multisensory spaces detailing the creative life and work of the "Purple...
WGNtv.com
November concert calendar: 10 Chicago shows to check out
CHICAGO — Even though temperatures will be falling, tons of live music will be heating up Chicago venues throughout the month of November. From smaller acts to artists who could fill up arenas, here are ten of the best. 11/1 – Soccer Mommy, Metro. Soccer Mommy, aka Sophie...
chicagocrusader.com
Local church celebrates ‘70 years at 70th Street’ in Chicago
On Sunday, October 30, Kelly Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 6955 S. King Drive, will celebrate two events commemorating 70 years on 70th Street. The first salute is the 15th anniversary of the marriage of the former Kelly United Methodist Church and the former Woodlawn United Methodist Church. The second salute...
earnthenecklace.com
Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
blockclubchicago.org
Ex-Hideout Employee Says Bucktown Venue Was A Toxic Workplace, Leading To Performers Canceling Shows
BUCKTOWN — A former employee at The Hideout in Bucktown is criticizing leaders of the music venue, saying they’ve done little to resolve a toxic workplace culture, engaged in tokenism and failed to fix other issues. Local rapper and musician Mykele Deville posted a lengthy social media post...
Aragon Ballroom To Turn Into Casino For Uptown Chamber Fundraiser
UPTOWN — The Aragon Ballroom will again turn into a casino for a fundraiser to benefit the local business community. Uptown United’s Uptown Casino returns 5-9:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. The event serves as a fundraiser for business development agency Uptown...
The Billy Goat burger gets a facelift
Breaking news: One of Chicago's most famous sandwiches got a facelift — or at least a bun lift — during the pandemic. The results are scrumptious.What's happening: The Billy Goat burger shed its puffy, dry-ish, kaiser roll for a pliant brioche bun that hugs the greasy patties and offers just a hint of sweetness. Justin and Monica noticed the delicious change last week as they devoured double cheeseburgers ($5.99 "the best") at the Goat on lower Michigan.What they're saying: Billy Goat cook Bouchaib Khribech tells Axios they switched buns after 50 years because their "kaiser roll baker stopped making the buns in the middle of the pandemic."💭 Monica's thought bubble: I eat a Billy Goat burger about once a year, but with this tasty new bun, I might double that!💭 Justin's thought bubble: Double the Double cheese? (shouting) Two double cheese! Billy Goat's old kaiser roll featured way too much bread and could sometimes taste stale. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
fb101.com
OLD-SCHOOL DINER MEETS NEW-SCHOOL EATERY AT IRENE’S, SET TO OPEN IN OCTOBER
Located in the heart of North Center, Irene’s is Chicago’s newest neighborhood diner, set to open October 21. Irene’s is led by three hospitality veterans who bring 20 years of industry experience – Petros Papatheofanis, Noah Zamler, and Cristian Mendoza. Irene’s pays homage to co-owner/partner Petros Papatheofanis, whose family owned and operated the space from 1986 until 2012.
Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood granted arboretum status
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravisloe Golf Course in Homewood has been granted arboretum status.It's located on Park Avenue and 183rd Street. An arboretum is a protected area with a variety of trees. The Ravisloe Golf Course has almost 3,000 trees and more than 100 different varieties. All are marked. It's been the owner Bob Carpenter's mission to preserve and beautify the arboretum.
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: Oct. 24, 2002
From the October 24, 2002 edition of The Wayne Herald. Calling it "a once in a lifetime" opportunity, a Wayne man ran with two of his daughters in the Chicago Marathon last Sunday. Initially, Todd Barry, who is a director of athletics at Wayne State College, was going to keep...
NBC Chicago
‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu
"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
‘I still love the job, call me crazy:’ CPMF honors officers injured in the line of duty at 2022 Valor Awards
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honored police officers who were injured in the line of duty Wednesday evening at the annual Valor Awards dinner. “I loved the job before I got hurt, I still love the job, call me crazy, but it’s the brothers and sisters and what places like this do for […]
uhighmidway.com
Resturant offers upscale Gulf Coast food
The multi-colored windows facing Hyde Park’s always-awake Harper Avenue illuminate the dining room with a kaleidoscope of colors as the headlights of cars pass by. The uptempo music and a droning chatter mix to create a vibrant atmosphere within the restaurant. Best of all, the scents of traditional New Orleanian food waft from the kitchen into the dining room evoking flavors of home-cooked shrimp, gumbo and even alligator. Recently opened Daisy’s Po’ Boy and Tavern has something for everyone looking for a taste of the American South.
chicagocrusader.com
Ald. Monique Scott gets $36K donation from brother’s company, organization
Alderman Monique Scott (24th Ward) last month received a total of $36,000 in political donations that came from her brother’s company. She also received a donation from the brother of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. With the Chicago municipal elections less than four months away, Alderman Scott is...
Essence
Olive Harvey, A Predominantly Black Community College, Is One Of The First To Offer Students Associate Degree Program In Cannabis Studies
The degree program is a step toward equipping Black students with the knowledge and resources needed to launch a career in cannabis. 81% of U.S. cannabis business owners and founders are white and 10% of cannabis business founders identified as Hispanic/Latino or Black per a 2017 report by Marijuana Business Daily.
warricknews.com
Expanded gaming floor at Hard Rock Casino debuts
GARY — Fans of the slot machines at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana now have even more "instruments" they can choose to play. The Gary casino opened its expanded slot floor Tuesday, adding 65 new machines across 1,240-square feet of gaming space adjacent to the Fresh Harvest eatery. Hard...
wlsam.com
The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands
John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
