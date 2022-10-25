Read full article on original website
Related
Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says stay home
Students led the way Saturday in protests across Iran over Mahsa Amini's death, even as the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards told them: "Do not come to the streets." The students turned out even as Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!
World
As war rages on in Ukraine, some ethnic Russians in Latvia say they feel marginalized
About half a million ethnic Russians call Latvia home. But since the war started in Ukraine, some say they are increasingly worried about their place in Latvian society. They’ve been living in Latvia for decades, but with Latvian public opinion turning sharply against Russia, many Russian Latvians sense that they’re being marginalized.
World
How attitudes on abortion have shifted in Ireland
Voters in Ireland approved a ban on abortion in the country's constitution about 40 years ago. But over the decades, attitudes towards abortion have shifted, so much so that the Irish legalized abortion in 2018. Emily Siner reports from Dublin on one galvanizing event that helped change public opinion: the death of dentist Savita Halappanavar, after she was denied an abortion in 2012.
World
How Brazil’s first lady is playing a role in the fight for the evangelical vote in the presidential election
Hundreds of women crowd into the packed open hall of the More of Christ church in Florianopolis, Brazil, in a rally ahead of this Sunday’s presidential election. They’re wearing yellow and green — the colors of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, whose wife, the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, is here to address the crowd.
World
Russian dissident remains in prison on trumped-up charges
Vladimir Kara-Murza is one of the most well-known opposition politicians in Russia. Like Alexei Navalny, and dozens of other opposition politicians in Russia, Kara-Murza is in prison. Right now, he's awaiting his day in court after being accused of “high treason.” He is one of hundreds of documented political prisoners in Russia. The World's Daniel Ofman reports.
World
Film festival at refugee camp near Western Sahara amplifies voices of displaced people
More than 150,000 Sahrawi refugees displaced from their native Western Sahara have been living in a tent camp across the border in Algeria for the past 40 years. As the conflict with Morocco has dragged on, they’ve struggled to keep the world’s attention, so they’ve turned to an unlikely medium: film. With help from Spanish civil society, they opened a film school in the middle of the desert, and they also created an annual human rights film festival — which took place week — to showcase some of the films they’ve created. Scott Gurian reports from a refugee camp near the city of Tindouf, Algeria.
World
A new criminal organization controls the destiny of migrants from Venezuela to Chile
Chile is one of South America’s most-attractive destinations for Venezuelan migrants. Here, immigration has reshaped cities and towns, and it's on the national political agenda. The Venezuelan exodus has provided an opportunity for the criminal gang Tren de Aragua to establish permanent operations in Chile. The World’s Tibisay Zea visited the border between Chile and Bolivia last week, and joins Host Marco Werman.
World
Germany is changing up its immigration rules to attract skilled workers
Germany is introducing some fundamental changes to its immigration system so it can attract skilled workers to fill the hundreds of thousands of job vacancies that are affecting its economy. The reforms include a so-called "opportunity card" that would enable people to look for jobs in Germany on a points system, based on language skills and professional experience. Host Marco Werman speaks with Jasmijn Slootjes, a senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute.
World
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Iranian holy site
A shrine in southern Iran has been attacked by gunmen. At least 15 people have been killed at the Shah-e-Cheragh holy shrine in the city of Shiraz, with dozens more injured. Iranian security forces say they have arrested two attackers and are searching for a third. ISIS is claiming responsibility for the attack. The World's host Marco Werman discusses with Colin Clarke, a senior research fellow at the Soufan Center.
World
Venezuelans stranded en route to US after Biden policy change
Venezuelans have been leaving their country in large numbers over the past decade. And in recent months, many have come to the United States seeking asylum. But two weeks ago, the Biden administration changed its policy toward migrants from Venezuela, insisting that a small number can only arrive by air. Asylum-seekers at the border would be automatically rejected. Manuel Rueda reports from Colombia on how Venezuelans en route to the United States are thinking about changing course.
World
After backlash, House progressives withdraw Ukraine letter
Thirty members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus publicized an open letter to the Biden administration on Monday, urging direct talks with Russian President Vladmir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the signatories retracted the letter. The Eurasia Group Foundation’s Mark Hannah talks with The World’s Marco Werman about why the letter caused such an uproar.
World
Disinformation campaigns underscore Brazilian election
The battle for Brazil’s presidency has been fought online. And it’s been as intense as it was in 2018, when President Jair Bolsonaro cruised to victory with a fake news social media campaign that was pumped out over WhatsApp against his leading challenger. This year, the virtual war has been more equally fought across party lines. As Brazilians prepare to vote in the final round of their presidential election on Sunday, Michael Fox reports on the latest from Sao Paulo, Brazil.
World
The scandal behind Shinzo Abe’s murder, Part 1
In Japan, where more than half the population follows no faith, organized religion and politics don’t mix. At least that’s what the public thought — until July 8, when a factory worker murdered ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country’s most prominent politician. The killer’s motive? He wanted to illuminate an alliance between Japan’s elite politicians and a fringe Christian sect.
Officials: 59 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — At least 59 people were killed and 150 more were injured after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul, South Korean officials said. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire...
Korean Halloween Celebrations End in Stampede, Heart Attacks
Halloween parties in South Korea turned into scenes of true terror on Saturday, as stampedes sent roughly 50 people to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, according to dispatches from Seoul.The nightmare took place in the capital’s chic Itaewon neighborhood, where as many as 100,000 people reportedly came to party for the first Halloween since the easing of pandemic safety precautions. Though authorities have yet to report any deaths, according to The Korean Herald, the number of those injured could top 100.However, the BBC reported that, in South Korea, public declarations of a "cardiac arrest" often precede official...
World
Unique Korean cuisine has deep roots in Kazakh city of Almaty
The Green Market in Almaty, Kazakhstan, boasts foods from many parts of Central Asia, but a crowd favorite is Koryo-Saram. It's a Korean cuisine developed after ethnic Koreans were deported from eastern Russia in the late 1930s. Those who settled in Kazakhstan adapted their ancestral food traditions to local ingredients and tastes. As The World's Durrie Bouscaren reports from Almaty, the food is in high demand among locals and tourists alike.
World
The ‘bitter’ fight for Kherson
Kherson was one of the first cities in Ukraine to fall to Russian troops during the Feb. 24 invasion, and is one of the four regions Russia annexed in September. Ukrainian forces have been trying to push the Russians out of that region but Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russian forces are strengthening their position, and that he expects an increase in heavy battles. Host Marco Werman gets the latest from The World’s Shirin Jaafari.
World
Poland is feeling the pinch after cutting Russian energy imports
Heating bills will surge. There may be blackouts. But as Europe’s looming winter energy crisis draws closer, Waldemar Czapor said that he has a plan. The 47-year-old genealogist, who lives in the town of Przemysl on the Polish-Ukrainian border, points to a small cast iron fireplace in the corner of his living room.
World
Ukraine calls on Western countries to provide air defense systems as Russian barrage continues
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is clear about the threat. He said that “every downed Russian missile is another Ukrainian life saved.”. The Russian arsenal includes ballistic missiles, long-range cruise missiles and swarms of drones. Ukraine’s military has the capability of defending itself from many of these attacks. But over...
World
When putsch comes to shove: Part I
This analysis was featured in Critical State, a weekly foreign policy newsletter from Inkstick Media. Subscribe here. The period from February 2021 to February 2022 saw six successful coups in Chad, Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, and three failed attempts in Niger, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau. If militaries, especially in neighboring countries in Africa, are experiencing similar instability, is there a greater risk to worry about?
Comments / 0