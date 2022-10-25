More than 150,000 Sahrawi refugees displaced from their native Western Sahara have been living in a tent camp across the border in Algeria for the past 40 years. As the conflict with Morocco has dragged on, they’ve struggled to keep the world’s attention, so they’ve turned to an unlikely medium: film. With help from Spanish civil society, they opened a film school in the middle of the desert, and they also created an annual human rights film festival — which took place week — to showcase some of the films they’ve created. Scott Gurian reports from a refugee camp near the city of Tindouf, Algeria.

2 DAYS AGO