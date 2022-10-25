Read full article on original website
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
Megyn Kelly Returns to Capital Region Hometown Following Sister’s Passing
An unfortunate tragedy struck the family of media personality Megyn Kelly recently. Kelly was born in Champaign, IL, but moved to the Capital Region in her early years, and her family still resides in their hometown of Delmar, New York. Kelly broke the heart-breaking news on her SiriusXM radio show,...
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Evan Blum finally loses Central Warehouse but legal troubles still loom
A court has ruled Albany County can move forward with the transfer of ownership of the Central Warehouse from Evan Blum to private developers.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 28-30
The weekend is almost here! From performances to a pub crawl to Albany Comic Con, there are quite a few things happening on October 28, 29, and 30.
This Iconic Albany Venue Wasn’t Always Known As The Egg! What Was It?
We have some one of the most unique performance theatres in the entire country, the Egg! Over the years the likes of Gregg Allman, Brandi Carlile, Chris Cornell and Cheap Trick have performed at this classic venue. No yoke!. Whether it's the 400-seater or the 1,000 capacity Hart Theatre, we...
Deer Falls Into A Sinkhole In Albany! How Did They Save It?
One thing that never gets old for me is seeing deer. I have been fortunate to open my blinds in the early morning hours and have 2 beauties grazing on my lawn just 20 feet away. Recently it seems like I am seeing more and more in fields near the street and occasionally crossing the road I am on.
Capital Region trick-or-treating hours on Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner on Monday, October 31. Many children will be going out trick-or-treating, but some municipalities in the Capital Region have designated trick-or-treating hours, while others do not.
Central NY First Responder Honored for Saving Lives While Both On & Off Duty
He's a police officer and fire captain, but most importantly, he's a hero to those both in and out of his community. No, he's not the actor or the comedian, but he is certainly a hero here in Central New York. Steve is a Police Officer for the Town of Frankfort Police Department, Captain for Frankfort's Volunteer Fire Department, and an EMT.
Where to get German food in the Capital Region
German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.
Sourdough bakery opening storefront in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. Husband and wife duo Leigh Rathner and Cindy Rosenberg plan to open the shop in February.
1985: Fire at a "horse farm" reveals largest cocaine processing lab in the U.S.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WRGB) — There's nothing more peaceful than a rural stretch of farmland. But 37 years ago, a quiet farm in Montgomery County exploded into the headlines. A dangerous cash crop wasn’t being planted in the soil. It was being manufactured in a lab. Rewind to 1984—a...
Best Campsites in New York
There are two different worlds in New York – one that thrives on live entertainment and busy streets and one that exists among scenic roads and secluded campsites. The state is home to an abundance backcountry opportunities, spanning from the Adirondacks to the Finger Lakes to oceanfront beaches. Here, outdoor enthusiasts can find some of the best lakefront views with prime fishing, paddling, hiking and stargazing opportunities in the Northeast. So when those city lights are a little too bright, seclusion and tranqulity is just a short drive away.
Law enforcement warn of edibles masquerading as candy
Montgomery County officials are warning about marijuana edibles being given out as candy treats this Halloween.
New Brewery In Ballston Spa Is 'Inviting Place For Delicious Pizza, Ice Cold Craft Beer'
A new brewery in the region is already making a splash with customers just a month after opening. Speckled Pig Brewing Co., located in Ballston Spa in Saratoga County, officially opened its doors in late September 2022 with its own beer on top and seltzers made in-house, along with wines and ciders.
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
Bennington County restaurant ranked among best in world for date night
The Silver Fork, a restaurant located in Manchester, Vermont, has not only been ranked among the best in the United States for date night, but best in the world. According to Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, the eatery was ranked second on the "Top Date Night Restaurants" in the U.S. list, and 16th on the world's list.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Laced candy, DWI: What should really scare you this Halloween?
Every year, reminders go out from law enforcement about Halloween safety. Concerns rise on the holiday about extra pedestrians out trick-or-treating, and candy that’s been tampered with. But how much of the fear factor should you buy into?
