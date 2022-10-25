ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.

Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
Deer Falls Into A Sinkhole In Albany! How Did They Save It?

One thing that never gets old for me is seeing deer. I have been fortunate to open my blinds in the early morning hours and have 2 beauties grazing on my lawn just 20 feet away. Recently it seems like I am seeing more and more in fields near the street and occasionally crossing the road I am on.
ALBANY, NY
Best Campsites in New York

There are two different worlds in New York – one that thrives on live entertainment and busy streets and one that exists among scenic roads and secluded campsites. The state is home to an abundance backcountry opportunities, spanning from the Adirondacks to the Finger Lakes to oceanfront beaches. Here, outdoor enthusiasts can find some of the best lakefront views with prime fishing, paddling, hiking and stargazing opportunities in the Northeast. So when those city lights are a little too bright, seclusion and tranqulity is just a short drive away.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Marcy, NY
