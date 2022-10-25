ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons RBs 'Aren't Satisfied' Ahead of Final Prove-It Opportunity

Atlanta Falcons running backs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams have seen their roles expand in the absence of Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams. With the latter two poised to return from injured reserve as early as next week, the young trio will get one last chance to make a statement this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
