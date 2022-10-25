Read full article on original website
Related
VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
Oregon vs. Cal schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oregon vs. Cal schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific TV: FS1 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
Oregon jumps to top of SI Fan Nation Pac-12 Football Rankings
The top teams in the Pac-12 continue to play musical chairs. After hammering previously unbeaten UCLA 45-30 on Saturday, the Oregon Ducks jumped to No. 1 in the the Sports Illustrated Fan Nation Pac-12 Football Power Rankings. Utah started the season at No. 1, then USC grabbed the top spot, then ...
Still Not Convinced Oregon Is Best the Pac-12 Has to Offer
A 46-point loss still lingers in the background when rating the Ducks.
Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad, Modesto Christian's Jamari Phillips headline 2022 Capitol City Classic tournament
West Linn guard Jackson Shelstad and three prospect-laden out-of-state teams headline the field for the 2022 Capitol City Classic this December in Salem, Oregon. Organizers of the high school basketball tournament believe the field could be its strongest yet in its seventh year, ...
Georga Silva breaks down his commitment to Oregon
Dan Lanning's staff sees talent in junior college offensive lineman Georga Silva. So much so that they felt they needed to offer a scholarship to Silva before any other.
fishduck.com
Is Lanning’s New Game-Plan…Chip Kelly 2.0?
Oregon just beat the master, and his offense. How can you say the Ducks are CK 2.0? This is a natural question, and I would even suggest that this short article will make a few of you angry at what I am going to suggest. I believe the new Dan...
Lebanon-Express
High school football: South Albany's Anthony Vestal
HIgh school football: RedHawks make key plays in 48-14 win over Spartans. Anthony Vestal’s 95-yard interception return for a touchdown helped South Albany High take control of its regular-season finale against visiting Corvallis on Thursday night.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Alsea finishes volleyball season in state playoffs
Alsea's volleyball season ended Wednesday with a loss at top-seeded Damascus Christian in the first round of the 1A state playoffs. Set scores were 25-9, 25-3, 25-10. The Wolverines, the third seed from the Mountain West League, had three straight wins before Wednesday and finished with an overall record of 11-11.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Bulldogs edge Raiders in boys soccer
Neil Morse and Jonathan Fiscal scored goals as West Albany rallied from an early deficit Tuesday to defeat visiting Crescent Valley 2-1 in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Morse scored unassisted in the 30th minute and Henry Catlin assisted on Fiscal’s game-winner in the 75th. “CV scored early...
beachconnection.net
Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs
(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
klcc.org
Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser
After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week. 1,200 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines September 13. Thomas Thede...
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
KTVL
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
klcc.org
As Bernie Sanders rallies support for Oregon's Democratic ticket, voters speak their minds about midterm issues
Well over 1,100 people gathered in Eugene Thursday for a “Get out the vote!” rally for Democrats, featuring Independent senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont. KLCC checked in with some people the crowd on what’s weighing on their minds ahead of the midterm elections next month. “Tina Kotek...
Lebanon-Express
Boo!: Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 28)
Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts. Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, GreenGable...
KATU.com
Republicans push hard for Senate control in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Republicans and their allies are pumping a lot of money into several key Oregon Senate races this year in an effort to take control of that chamber from the Democrats. KATU’s political analyst, Jim Moore, a political science professor at Pacific University, is watching three Senate...
eugeneweekly.com
Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner
Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
Forest Service boss decries arrest of worker in planned burn
SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — The head of the U.S. Forest Service has denounced the arrest by an Oregon sheriff of a Forest Service employee after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. The criticism by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore was followed by...
