Corvallis, OR

247Sports

VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College

EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Is Lanning’s New Game-Plan…Chip Kelly 2.0?

Oregon just beat the master, and his offense. How can you say the Ducks are CK 2.0? This is a natural question, and I would even suggest that this short article will make a few of you angry at what I am going to suggest. I believe the new Dan...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football: South Albany's Anthony Vestal

HIgh school football: RedHawks make key plays in 48-14 win over Spartans. Anthony Vestal’s 95-yard interception return for a touchdown helped South Albany High take control of its regular-season finale against visiting Corvallis on Thursday night.
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Alsea finishes volleyball season in state playoffs

Alsea's volleyball season ended Wednesday with a loss at top-seeded Damascus Christian in the first round of the 1A state playoffs. Set scores were 25-9, 25-3, 25-10. The Wolverines, the third seed from the Mountain West League, had three straight wins before Wednesday and finished with an overall record of 11-11.
ALSEA, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Bulldogs edge Raiders in boys soccer

Neil Morse and Jonathan Fiscal scored goals as West Albany rallied from an early deficit Tuesday to defeat visiting Crescent Valley 2-1 in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Morse scored unassisted in the 30th minute and Henry Catlin assisted on Fiscal’s game-winner in the 75th. “CV scored early...
ALBANY, OR
beachconnection.net

Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs

(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
NEWPORT, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg

More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Boo!: Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 28)

Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts. Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, GreenGable...
CORVALLIS, OR
KATU.com

Republicans push hard for Senate control in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Republicans and their allies are pumping a lot of money into several key Oregon Senate races this year in an effort to take control of that chamber from the Democrats. KATU’s political analyst, Jim Moore, a political science professor at Pacific University, is watching three Senate...
OREGON STATE
eugeneweekly.com

Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner

Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
EUGENE, OR

