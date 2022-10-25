Read full article on original website
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants
STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
Ohio State football vs. Penn State: Three bold predictions
The Ohio State football team takes its undefeated record to Happy Valley to play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Here are three predictions. The Ohio State football team is about to play its most challenging game of the season. The Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State for the Big Noon Kickoff on Fox. This is Ohio State’s first real road test of the season.
247Sports
Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is
Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia
On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
Who Won Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon Michigan Debate? Analysts Weigh In
The second and final debate between the two candidates saw the rivals clash over abortion, school safety and the economy.
Kirk Herbstreit Names The No. 1 Team In College Football
We're halfway through the 2022 college football season and the contenders have pretty clearly distinguished themselves from the pretenders. For ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, one team stands out as the No. 1 team in the nation. Appearing on SportsCenter, Herbstreit said that he's down to Tennessee and Ohio State as the...
Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005
Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
Staff predictions: Michigan vs. Michigan State
Monsoons. Overmatched back-up quarterbacks. Fluky punt drops, and unprecedented review failure followed by Big Ten apologies. NFL opt-outs in a COVID season with limited practice time. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been hit with all that and more against MSU since coming back to Ann Arbor to coach —...
Michigan football 2023 schedule: Spartans & Nittany Lions flip dates, one fewer home game
Michigan football will open the 2023 season with four consecutive home games before playing just one game the next five weeks at the Big House. The Big Ten released the conference's 2023 football schedule Wednesday afternoon, with Michigan's highlight coming the final week of the season, hosting the Buckeyes on Nov. 25. ...
Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan
In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
5-Star James Smith Decision Could Be Part of Historic Package Deal
Could five-star prospect James Smith be part of a package deal with another five-star? Read here to learn more about this potential dynamic duo.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit
Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
247Sports
Michigan football: Desmond Howard 'worried' because 'weird things happen' in rivalry game with Spartans
Michigan enters its game against Michigan State undefeated at 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, but Desmond Howard says Wolverines fans should be cautious. The Spartans (3-4) have gotten the best of the Wolverines in each of the last two matchups, but have failed to meet expectations this season after a New Year’s Six Bowl berth last fall. Howard says to throw all of that out the window when Mel Tucker and company travel to Ann Arbor for Saturday's rivalry clash.
Desmond Howard Has Surprising Admission About Michigan's Upcoming Game
ESPN's Desmond Howard may be confident in his beloved Michigan Wolverines as they face the Michigan State Spartans this weekend, but that doesn't mean he's taking the game lightly. Appearing on Get Up today, Howard admitted that he's "always worried" because of the weird history that the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry...
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment
A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State unveils brilliant all-white uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Michigan
Michigan State football released its uniform combo in a Halloween-themed hype video for Week 9’s Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown with No. 4 Michigan. The Spartans are going with white helmets, jerseys, pants and cleats for an iced-out combo with green print for the in-state rivalry. The white helmet also features a nice Sparty logo in green outline that really stands out.
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt provides Penn State blueprint for how to beat Ohio State
Penn State has little-to-no shot of upsetting No. 2 Ohio State this weekend, right? Maybe so if it doesn’t follow Joel Klatt’s blueprint. The Fox Sports commentator recently spoke of Saturday’s matchup in Happy Valley that will air on FOX during a segment on his podcast “The Joel Klatt Show.” Klatt would be the first to admit that taking down Ryan Day’s offense is a challenge within itself, but it’s impossible after reviewing the tape.
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
