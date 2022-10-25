Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz fight prediction, undercard, odds, start time, preview, expert pick
The road to a shot at the undisputed lightweight championship seems to be a straight one, if not particularly exciting, for Vasiliy Lomachenko. Simply defeat Jamaine Ortiz on Saturday (6:15 p.m., ESPN+) and Lomachenko is standing at the front of the line to face undisputed champ Devin Haney in early 2023.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears
Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds
World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Ennis on Errol Spence: “That IBF belt is going to come home soon”
By Chris Williams: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says Errol Spence Jr’s IBF welterweight bel is “going to come home soon.” With Boots Ennis coming for Spence’s IBF belt, he will have to fight him or give up the belt. To be sure, it will look...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Vasiliy Lomachenko, Jamaine Ortiz - Face To Face at Final Presser
Former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and undefeated upstart Jamaine Ortiz renewed acquaintances Thursday in New York City. The one-time sparring partners will clash in the 12-round lightweight main event Saturday evening at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. This fight could propel the winner to a shot at undisputed champion Devin "The Dream" Haney. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Will Smith Reveals Floyd Mayweather Called Him 10 Days Straight After Oscars Slap
Will Smith had at least one good friend following the shocking Oscars slap incident on March 27. The King Richard star, 54, revealed in new comments that after he unceremoniously marched onstage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, boxing great Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10 days straight. “I want to say something also about Floyd,” Smith said in video obtained by TMZ Sports, which you can SEE HERE.
BoxingNews24.com
Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum
By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
Boxing Scene
Arely Mucino: Hurt For Me To Give Up My WBO Title, Put In A Lot Of Hard Work To Become Champ Again
The glass half-full view for Arely Mucino is that her first title fight in more than three years has arrived right on time. The former three-time flyweight titlist is confident of beginning her fourth reign this weekend. Mucino faces unbeaten IBF flyweight titlist Leonela Paola Yudica as part of a Golden Boy-promoted DAZN show this Saturday from Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Yardbarker
Jake Paul targets Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez fights with a win over Silva
Jake Paul has some grand plans for what could come next with a win over Anderson Silva on Saturday night, and it includes two of the biggest stars in combat sports. Paul will be back in the ring on Saturday night for a highly anticipated clash with UFC legend Anderson Silva. It is a fight that is even overshadowing the UFC tonight as it brings together an icon of the fight game as he battles the industry’s preeminent lightning road.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank
By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing legends including Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather pick who would win Joshua vs Fury fight
A FIGHT between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has divided opinions across the world. The Battle of Britain seemed like it could become a reality earlier this year when negotiations were opened. Fury and Joshua seemingly agreed a Battle of Britain showdown in December completely out of the blue. But...
BoxingNews24.com
Keith Thurman is Errol Spence’s next mandatory says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman
By Chris Williams: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed on Wednesday that Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman is IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr’s next mandatory that is due for his three belts. This means that Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) will need to face ‘One Time’ Thurman (30-1, 22...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez Sr giving Lomachenko’s opponent Ortiz pointers on how to beat him
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez Sr gave pointers to Vasyl Lomachenko’s opponent Jamaine Ortiz on how to beat him on Saturday night. As many boxing fans remember, two years ago, Lopez Sr’s son, Teofimo Jr, defeated Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision in October 2020.
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Gilberto Ramirez aims for 45-0 with Dmitry Bivol win
Gilberto Ramirez is reaching for the stars, having informed World Boxing News of his ambitions to be a legend in the sport of boxing. “Zurdo” is just over a week away from a defining night against Dmitry Bivol, where the Mexican aims to reach 45-0 and become a two-weight world champion.
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko talks Haney and Jermaine Ortiz
By Brian Webber: Vasyl Lomachenko will be in action tonight against Jermaine Ortiz in a fight that he hopes will lead to him challenging Devin Haney for his undisputed lightweight championship next. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) insists he’s not looking beyond Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs), but obviously, that’s something that...
ESPN
Sources: Emanuel Navarrete, Oscar Valdez finalizing bout for early '23
Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez are in the process of finalizing a deal for a fight in the first quarter of 2023, sources tell ESPN. It's expected one of the two 130-pound titles vacated by Shakur Stevenson will be on the line in the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN main event.
Yardbarker
Anthony Joshua could retire from boxing, according to British icon
Carl Froch has suggested that Anthony Joshua could RETIRE from boxing – and it could date back to the Andy Ruiz Jr defeat. Cast your minds back prior to AJ’s defeat to Ruiz Jr. He was on the top of the world, the king of the heavyweight division. Nothing, and nobody, could stand in his way.
Frank Warren reveals his top five heavyweights including Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois but brutally snubs Anthony Joshua
FRANK WARREN has revealed who his top five heavyweight boxers are in the world right now, and brutally snubbed Anthony Joshua. The boxing promoter sat down with Unibet Lowdown and was quizzed about who he believed to be the best five heavyweights in the world at the moment. And he...
