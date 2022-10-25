Read full article on original website
Meta stock is in free fall
Meta (META) shares plunged more than 22% on Thursday morning after the Facebook parent reported the prior day that its revenue declined last quarter and missed analysts' expectations. The bad news comes as the social media giant pushes harder into the metaverse, the 3-D virtual world that inspired the company's...
Are US supply chain problems over?
Snarled supply chains that helped fuel red-hot inflation are slowly disentangling, offering hope for relief for cash-strapped consumers. But the U.S. faces geopolitical tensions, a shortage of truck drivers and a potential railroad strike that all endanger recent progress. The New York Federal Reserve’s global supply chain pressure index soared...
Imperial Oil announces largest dividend increase in its history
Shares of Imperial Oil (IMO.TO)(IMO) climbed as much as 10 per cent on Friday as the company rewarded shareholders with the largest dividend increase in its history. The Calgary-based integrated oil company reported third-quarter financial results before the opening bell, showing earnings more than doubled from a year ago, at $2.03 billion. Total revenue and other income for the quarter rose nearly 49 per cent year-over-year to $15.22 billion.
