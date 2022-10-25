Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Partenope Ristorante to offer authentic Italian cuisine in downtown Richardson
Partenope Ristorante serves Southern Italian cuisine and earned the Vera Pizza Napoletana certification, which signifies that its pizza meets the Neapolitan-style standard. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Italian restaurant Partenope Ristorante will open in the downtown area of Richardson’s Core District in mid-2023. The restaurant will be at 110 S. Greenville Ave....
papercitymag.com
Celebrity Chef Is Bringing His Michelin Stars to Fort Worth For Felipe Armenta’s High-Profile New Steakhouse — Graham Elliot Embraces Cowtown
Graham Elliot is DFW bound and bringing his two Michelin stars with him to Duke steakhouse. It seems Chef Felipe Armenta is rolling out restaurants in all directions. The biggest news is that Armenta now has not two but three new restaurants opening in Fort Worth alone and he’s bringing a powerhouse chef on to join his growing North Texas empire.
Flower Mound Ranch clears a hurdle; Grapevine gears up for the holidays
The Grapevine Parade of Lights is hosted in conjunction with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Mike Reyher) The Oct. 28 episode of the DFW Breakdown takes a look at the massive proposed mixed-use development Flower Mound Ranch, which stands to add significantly more housing to the town over the coming decades. Also, Community Impact reporter Hannah Johnson discusses Grapevine’s seasonal turn as the Christmas Capital of Texas—a role it’s already ramping up for this year.
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Modern Home with Resort Like Indoor Outdoor Living Areas Asks $6.5 Million in Dallas, Texas
17214 Club Hill Drive Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 17214 Club Hill Drive, Dallas, Texas is a modern masterpiece perfectly situated with pristine views of both the Bent Tree & Preston Trail Golf courses along with its picturesque view of White Rock Creek. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17214 Club Hill Drive, please contact Jennifer Orendain (Phone: 214-705-7827) at Monument Realty for full support and perfect service.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: A Virtually Untouched Mid-Century Jewel Box in the Woods
No matter where you sit in the exquisite mid-century on 11150 Fernald Ave., it’s like you’re in the woods. The 1.35-acre property is lush and green, with plenty growing in the understory and a creek. Sure, the sounds of cars driving through Lochwood will remind you that you live in a city, but the home is practically a secret garden. You can’t even see the house from the street.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
Established eatery Neighborhood Services housed in Frisco hotel
Chef de Cuisine Rachel Rechou, Executive Chef Marcus Strietzel, Marketing Manager Elyse Callison, Property General Manager Gayla Guyse and Restaurant General Manager Gary Martin contribute to the restaurant. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Omni Frisco Hotel opened in July 2017, so did the third location of Neighborhood Services. Neighborhood Services is...
Dallas Observer
First Look: Big Foot Burgers and Brisket Queso at LSA Burger Grandscape
We've been ogling the new LSA Burger building for a while, whether it was while we caught a show at Lava Cantina, as we barreled north on Highway 121 or we spent an afternoon wandering through the Grandscape development in The Colony, which includes Nebraska Furniture Mart and a litany of restaurant choices.
Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green
Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
WineYard Bar + Grill serving Mediterranean-style barbecue at Hotel Vin in Grapevine
Chef Juan Pablo Silva offers patrons a mix of Mediterranean food and Texas barbecue at WineYard Bar Grill in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) WineYard Grille + Bar opened on the north lawn of Hotel Vin on Oct. 19. The live kitchen creates a mix of Mediterranean food and Texas barbecue from Chef Juan Pablo Silva. Craft cocktails, beer and wine are also served. The restaurant is open Wednesdays through Saturdays. Live music is featured every Friday and Saturday night. The restaurant is located at 215 E. Dallas Road. 817-251-3040. www.hotelvin.com/dining/wine-yard-grille-bar.
ReEnvision Eyecare offers range of services, eye glasses in Frisco
ReEnvision Eyecare opened in June at 8949 Coit Road, Ste. 170 in Frisco. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new optometrist clinic held a soft opening in June at 8949 Coit Road, Ste. 170, Frisco, office manager Agastya Vyas said in an email. ReEnvision Eyecare offers a broad range of services related to eye care performed by the clinic’s optometrist, Dr. Neha Patel, including eye examinations for adults, seniors, children and infants, Vyas said. The clinic also sells a variety of glasses from different brands, according to its website. 469-908-8282. www.reeyecare.com.
YogaSix offering a variety of workouts at Trophy Club location
Each YogaSix studio is locally owned and operated. The Trophy Club location is owned by Mark Hrubant. (Courtesy YogaSix) Studio owner Mark Hrubant held a grand opening for YogaSix at 2240 Hwy. 114, Ste. 630, in the Trophy Club Town Center on Oct. 28. He said the opening weekend is for those clients who purchased memberships, and the location will be open to the public on Nov. 1. Hrubant noted this location is giving anyone interested a trial period of three free classes. YogaSix offers six types of classes that range from “hot and powerful to slow and mindful,” including beginner and sculpt classes, according to its website. Each YogaSix studio is locally owned and operated. 682-237-5710. www.yogasix.com.
idesignarch.com
Distinguished Suburban New Built Custom Dream Home in Dallas
Dallas, Texas – This exquisite 5-bedroom contemporary residence in Dallas has a very inviting architectural design. The luxury home by CJB Custom Homes features exterior Transitional Architecture. The 8′ custom glass front door opens to a 20′ entry foyer. The gorgeous clean lined kitchen features Ceasarstone countertops and full-slab...
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
Dallas Observer
World Food Championships Returns to Fair Park in November
More than 1,500 top chefs and home cooks will compete Nov. 9–13 for over $300,000 in prizes when the World Food Championships returns for its 10th year of competition. This event is the biggest of its kind, and it’s happening in Fair Park. Fans of shows like Chopped...
Colleyville’s The Cajun Market & Cafe closing its doors
Phil and Deborah Tullis opened The Cajun Market in June 2020. (Community Impact staff) The Cajun Market & Cafe announced on Facebook that Oct. 29 would be its last day of operations before officially closing its doors Oct. 31. The restaurant and market is located at 5409 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville.
Lemma Coffee Co. brings its specialty roasts from around the world to downtown Plano
Lemma Coffee Co. is opening a new shop in downtown Plano. (Courtesy Daniel Baum-Lemma Coffee Co.) Lemma Coffee Co. is scheduled to open Oct. 29 in downtown Plano. The specialty coffee company offers a variety of coffee and espresso drinks. Its signature drink menu includes lattes, cold brews and other sweetened coffees. There is also a menu for the more serious coffee drinkers who “really want to taste the coffee,” owner Daniel Baum said.
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
Local Jokers to bring local clothing designers to Music City Mall in Lewisville
Local Jokers is set to open in Music City Mall by November in Lewisville. (Samantha Douty/ Community Impact) Local Jokers is coming soon to Music City Mall in Lewisville. It is expected to open by November, according to store officials. The business will be located at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy, Ste. 2126, in Lewisville. Local Jokers will feature local clothing designers. It will also include shoes, clothes and other retail items. 469-324-8098.
Daboba Tea partnering with Mochinut to deliver bubble tea in Richardson
Daboba Tea will open later this fall in Richardson at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Daboba Tea will open in Richardson later this fall as a second business in the existing Mochinut location at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 400. The bubble tea shop will offer a variety of boba drinks on its menu, including brown sugar matcha, passion fruit green tea and strawberry yogurt. No grand opening day has been announced, but Daboba’s Facebook page said it will open sometime in November. www.facebook.com/people/DaBoba-Richardson/100083549523686/
