3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
EKU Sports
Volleyball Sweeps North Florida
RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky started strong and finished strong in a 3-0 victory over visiting North Florida at home on Friday. The Colonels won by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-16. EKU will host Jacksonville on Saturday at 2 p.m. Saturday will be Youth Sports, Halloween Fun and Fan Appreciation Day. All fans will receive FREE admission. Candy stations will be set up for kids on the concourse as part of Halloween festivities.
NC State finalizing deal to open 2024 football season in Charlotte against SEC team
The Triangle doesn’t have the greatest record against SEC teams in neutral-site openers. Could this potential 2024 opener for the Pack in Charlotte be different?
Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game
North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
EKU Sports
Cross Country Teams Travel To Alabama For ASUN Championships
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Eastern Kentucky cross country teams travel to Alabama for the second time this season to compete in the ASUN Cross Country Championships at John Hunt Park on Saturday, October 29. The women will run the 5K race at 8:00 am CT while the men will compete in the 8K race at 8:45 am CT.
EKU Sports
EKU To Celebrate The 60th Anniversary Of Alumni Coliseum This Season
RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky University will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Alumni Coliseum throughout the 2022-23 basketball season. A special set of logos were created to mark the celebration. In addition, key moments from the first 60 years of Alumni Coliseum will be highlighted throughout the season.
EKU Sports
Colonels Blank Kennesaw State 1-0, Advance to ASUN Semifinals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – No. 5 Eastern Kentucky soccer defeats No. 4 Kennesaw State by a score of 1-0 in the ASUN Championship quarterfinals on Thursday night at Osborne Stadium on the campus of Liberty University. With the victory, EKU advances to the ASUN Championship semifinals in consecutive seasons as...
WBTV
‘It’s an emotional game for me’: Hubert Davis’ special connection leads to UNC scrimmage with Johnson C. Smith
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow, the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls will take the court against one of the most storied college basketball programs not just in North Carolina, but in the entire country. “Our team, we’re ready. We’ve been taking the steps and preparing for this game, and yeah...
herosports.com
10 Candidates for Charlotte’s New Head Football Coach
A few years ago, Will Healy was a college football darling. He was dubbed as an up-and-coming coach at the Group of Five level. Earlier this week, Charlotte fired Healy midway through the season after a 1-7 start to the year. Things spiraled quickly for Charlotte and the tailspin has the 49ers seeking a new head coach.
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
charlottemagazine.com
Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene
Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
WXII 12
Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music icon Shania Twain is coming to North Carolina. Watch more headlines above. Twain will be in Charlotte next summer for her world tour for her upcoming album, "Queen of Me." PNC Music Pavilion will host the star on Wednesday, June 28. Tickets go on...
Mooresville high school senior on the fast track to sports car racing
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville teen is on the fast track to a professional racing career, but you may be surprised to learn he has no aspirations to race in NASCAR. The series he strives to compete in full-time is the most prestigious sports car racing series in the country. To help […]
Clover, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Pfeiffer University physician assistant program on accreditation probation
Queen City News confirmed the information after receiving a tip from the parent of someone who had been accepted into the program.
country1037fm.com
Craving Sushi? Here’s Where To Get The Best Sushi In Charlotte North Carolina
Are you craving sushi? I know that I am now! The good news is Charlotte has some incredible options for sushi. In fact, it can be pretty overwhelming when you don’t know where to start. That’s why we are here to help with the best sushi in Charlotte North Carolina. At least according to TripAdvisor. And I have to agree (for the most part!). This list contains the top 20 highest-rated/reviewed sushi restaurants on TripAdvisor.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fort Mill, SC
The bustling town of Fort Mill in York County, South Carolina, is where modernity and nature coexist. Its suburban atmosphere attracts visitors and investors alike. Unique experiences and attractions in Fort Mill are anchored on the town’s traditions and culture. It also boasts prime businesses, which greatly boosts the...
Gastonia store becomes known for winning lottery tickets
GASTONIA, N.C. — Just as the Powerball jackpot jumped to $825 million Friday, many people are flocking to a gas station in Gastonia to buy lottery tickets. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned the store is known for producing winners. In September, a man who won $50,000 there in...
Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis
Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
