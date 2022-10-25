ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
EKU Sports

Volleyball Sweeps North Florida

RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky started strong and finished strong in a 3-0 victory over visiting North Florida at home on Friday. The Colonels won by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-16. EKU will host Jacksonville on Saturday at 2 p.m. Saturday will be Youth Sports, Halloween Fun and Fan Appreciation Day. All fans will receive FREE admission. Candy stations will be set up for kids on the concourse as part of Halloween festivities.
RICHMOND, KY
247Sports

Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game

North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
EKU Sports

Cross Country Teams Travel To Alabama For ASUN Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Eastern Kentucky cross country teams travel to Alabama for the second time this season to compete in the ASUN Cross Country Championships at John Hunt Park on Saturday, October 29. The women will run the 5K race at 8:00 am CT while the men will compete in the 8K race at 8:45 am CT.
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

EKU To Celebrate The 60th Anniversary Of Alumni Coliseum This Season

RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky University will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Alumni Coliseum throughout the 2022-23 basketball season. A special set of logos were created to mark the celebration. In addition, key moments from the first 60 years of Alumni Coliseum will be highlighted throughout the season.
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Colonels Blank Kennesaw State 1-0, Advance to ASUN Semifinals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – No. 5 Eastern Kentucky soccer defeats No. 4 Kennesaw State by a score of 1-0 in the ASUN Championship quarterfinals on Thursday night at Osborne Stadium on the campus of Liberty University. With the victory, EKU advances to the ASUN Championship semifinals in consecutive seasons as...
RICHMOND, KY
herosports.com

10 Candidates for Charlotte’s New Head Football Coach

A few years ago, Will Healy was a college football darling. He was dubbed as an up-and-coming coach at the Group of Five level. Earlier this week, Charlotte fired Healy midway through the season after a 1-7 start to the year. Things spiraled quickly for Charlotte and the tailspin has the 49ers seeking a new head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
charlottemagazine.com

Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene

Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music icon Shania Twain is coming to North Carolina. Watch more headlines above. Twain will be in Charlotte next summer for her world tour for her upcoming album, "Queen of Me." PNC Music Pavilion will host the star on Wednesday, June 28. Tickets go on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
High School Football PRO

Clover, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rock Hill High School football team will have a game with Clover High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ROCK HILL, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
country1037fm.com

Craving Sushi? Here’s Where To Get The Best Sushi In Charlotte North Carolina

Are you craving sushi? I know that I am now! The good news is Charlotte has some incredible options for sushi. In fact, it can be pretty overwhelming when you don’t know where to start. That’s why we are here to help with the best sushi in Charlotte North Carolina. At least according to TripAdvisor. And I have to agree (for the most part!). This list contains the top 20 highest-rated/reviewed sushi restaurants on TripAdvisor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fort Mill, SC

The bustling town of Fort Mill in York County, South Carolina, is where modernity and nature coexist. Its suburban atmosphere attracts visitors and investors alike. Unique experiences and attractions in Fort Mill are anchored on the town’s traditions and culture. It also boasts prime businesses, which greatly boosts the...
FORT MILL, SC
CBS 17

Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis

Since closing as a movie theatre, the building was used as a welcome center and museum for downtown Kannapolis. In 2005, it began its use as an administration building for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. It closed in 2016 and has sat vacant ever since.
KANNAPOLIS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy