santaclaritamagazine.com
A New You! Before & After Contest Call-Out
Being physically active offers benefits far beyond the obvious. Especially when paired with a nutritional diet, exercise makes you happier, sharper at work and more energetic!. Have you been spending an exceptional amount of time and effort going to the gym? Or maybe you’ve been dedicated to a fitness routine and are finally seeing the payoff! Here is your chance to brag about all your hard work!
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Little About Coco Moms, Inc
Purpose: Coco Moms is the relief organization best positioned to solution the needs of Black women in the City of Santa Clarita by providing reassurance, building resilience, restoring well-being, and providing resources. We are uniquely suited to carry out our work because we understand, and have lived with, the strong cultural underpinnings related to the daily survival mechanisms and techniques required while living at the intersection of being Black and woman.
santaclaritamagazine.com
WE GO DELIVERS – Fall in Love
This Thanksgiving, if you’re feeling more like a cozy night in surrounded by friends and warm cider, look no further than We Go Delivers to secure the perfect meal to keep you company. They offer delivery from over 200+ restaurants and stores here in Santa Clarita, and if there’s something in particular you’re craving that isn’t on their list, they offer custom order deliveries, too. That means you can enjoy the Thanksgiving festivities and food without having to leave your living room! Visit their website to learn about their offerings and to browse their extensive list of spots: https://www.wegodelivers.com/restaurants/santa-clarita-food-delivery.
santaclaritamagazine.com
STREAM Turns 8
On December 1st, 2022 STREAM Turns 8 Gala and Fundraiser will celebrate STREAM Global Innovations’ eighth year of being a leading youth-founded 501(c)3 nonprofit that connects the dots between education and career within Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts and Manufacturing. Since 2015, STREAM has been putting its mission in...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Operation Thank Our Troops Holiday and Winter Care Packages
Santa Clarita is sending care packages to local troops overseas. Help out, if you can, so they’re not forgotten during the holidays. Christmas and Hanukkah packages will be assembled and mailed Oct. 26th through Dec. 8th, and winter packages will continue through January. This heartfelt community effort has been proudly hosted by local 501c3 non-profit Prayer Angels for the Military for over 19 years. Teams of Blue Star Families, Gold Star Families and community members getting care packages out to hometown troops away from home for the holidays. Although packages are sent all year, an effort is made to make them extra special for the holidays. Would be great to include a small gift or decorations!
santaclaritamagazine.com
2022 Relay For Life Holiday Boutique
The Relay For Life Holiday Boutique is back! This festive event benefits the American Cancer Society and will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus. Guests are invited to browse through...
santaclaritamagazine.com
EGG PLANTATION – Fall in Love
Country potatoes, homemade biscuits, corned beef hash.. coziness and comfort is just one of the many Egg Plantation promises! Known for their offering of over 100 omelets, Egg Plantation is the breakfast, brunch and lunch spot here in Santa Clarita. In addition to the tried-and-true dishes like Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs Benedict, they also feature a delicious lunch menu if you choose to dine in later in the day. Egg Plantation now accepts reservations, so call in today to secure your spot: 661-255-8222.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Holiday Wishes Come True At Valencia Marketplace!
Valencia Marketplace’s Merchants are happy to serve you and they have everything to help you celebrate the season from decorations, costumes, treats, party supplies, shoes, clothing, jewelry, restaurants and so much more. Along with a grocery store , Exer Urgent care, banks, library and variety store you won’t be in need of much.
santaclaritamagazine.com
VIA Bash 2022 Midnight in Morocco
VIA is delighted to present “Midnight in Morocco” on Friday, November 4th, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. This exotic evening of entertainment and recognition will be full of surprises. Are your BASH tickets reserved? Take care of that right away! You won’t want to miss this event! In addition to helping raise funds for the VIA Connecting to Success Program, the VIA BASH event also offers us the opportunity to showcase some very special businesses! Our membership is the heart of VIA, and we can’t wait to celebrate some very special businesses that evening.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Cocktails on the Roof and SCV Music Festival is BACK and Renamed “Share the Love”
WE’RE BACK AND EVEN BETTER! Cocktails on the Roof and SCV Music Festival have returned as the updated Share the Love event, which will take place on the Subaru of Valencia campus on Saturday, November 19th from 7-10pm. One price gets you into the event to enjoy the entire evening of fun with live music by Lance Allyn and the Part Time Playahz, dancing, a wonderful selection of food and spirit participants, inventive lighting and social lounges.
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Note From the Publishers – November 2022
November is the month to give thanks and we are so happy to jump on that bandwagon to thank the many people that make this publication possible year after year – 32 years to be more precise. Thank you to the very many local businesses that continue to advertise with us through thick and thin, it truly is remarkable, and we are eternally grateful. If you are reading my notes, thank you, but please don’t stop here, we have many great editorials in this issue promoting our fabulous non-profits, take a look at the diversity of all the events available to you, from fashion shows, holiday home tour, to awards ceremonies and lots more, I’m sure you will have no problem finding something that will interest you and you will be supporting a great cause while having fun. I give thanks to our very hard-working team who unwaveringly put this publication together every month, there’s a lot of moving parts involved with this 124 page magazine and it takes a lot to get all those parts in the right place, in this issue alone, we have over 125 stories and more than 200 photographs – yes, I counted them! When we say we are part of this community, nothing proves that more than this issue. We are incredibly happy to have so many great friends and supporters connected with our publications, we are truly.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita Web & IT Web Design
With the Internet growing so fast and becoming a regular part of our daily lives, it is essential to have an effective website that does more than just provide information. A great design is important, however functionality and interactive features such as entry forms, contact pages, calendars, directories and ecommerce are equally important for a website that adds value and success to your business. And that’s really just the beginning. With today’s accessible technology the skies the limit in empowering web services for your business. Our top notch “web designers” and “web developers” will provide you with a website that is not only great looking but easy to use, easy to navigate and effective for your business. Our award winning Content Management System (CMS) is so easy to understand and use, it will give your company the ability to edit your our website anytime. And with our incredible training and support services your off to the right start knowing your company’s website is in good hands with over 15 years experience in Web & IT technologies.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center November 2022 Calendar
“At Circle of Hope, you are not alone.” For over 18 years of serving the financial, emotional and educational needs of Santa Clarita’s cancer community, we’ve come to understand that practically no message is more welcomed than this. The Wellness Center at Circle of Hope offers many forms of assistance not usually available through the common outlets in the Santa Clarita health arena. All classes, programs and therapies are offered free of charge and all classes and programs are designed for cancer support. Depending on the class, classes may be offered outdoors or in a local park and are noted next to each class. Masks must be worn, social distancing, and all safety protocols are being followed for the health and safety of all clients, staff and volunteers.
santaclaritamagazine.com
November Events for JCI Santa Clarita
We hope you will join us at our events. Junior Chamber International (JCI) Santa Clarita is the premier membership-based nonprofit organization of young active citizens between the ages of 18-40. The Jaycees, as JCI Santa Clarita members are more affectionately known, are dedicated to creating positive change in their communities. We believe that to improve the world around us – we must also work to improve our selves.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Operation School Bell®
Anne Banning and her best friend, Ada Laughlin, founded Assistance League in 1919. Initial programs were characterized by a desire to provide support to low-income children and families. Now, 103 years later, their work is being continued by many volunteers who have that same goal. Operation School Bell® is Assistance League® of Santa Clarita’s signature program. It supports children in need, providing brand new school clothing, shoes, vision screening and eyeglasses, thus empowering them to succeed in school. This year we have helped over 1400 students in the Santa Clarita Valley school district’s 55 schools from grades Traditional Kindergarten through twelfth grade and College of the Canyons. Having new clothes helps students feel better about going to school, fitting in with their peers, and having the tools for success. New eyeglasses help them to better see the board or read their books. Children come away with more than new items; they leave with a sense of joy, heightened self-esteem, and hope for the future.
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Combat Radio Christmas Carol
It’s not often that cast members from Hamilton, The Walking Dead, Big Bang Theory, Arrested Development, Deadwood, The Thing, Avengers Assemble among others take stage the stage together in Santa Clarita but this November, they will, for ‘A Combat Radio Christmas Carol.’ A charity event that features, in addition to the talent above, an atmosphere crafted by magicians, fire-blowers and acrobats (that perform from the ceiling) as well as characters from Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and Jurassic Park movie vehicles. This collection of heroes will do a three-part show beginning with a comedy broadcast/reading of A Christmas Carol with LIVE foley FX, followed by a raffle hosted by some magicians from America’s Got Talent and the legendary Magic Castle, then members of the Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame will take the stage, joined by a surprise guest from the hit musical Hamilton for a jazz concert at the cocktail after party. The event takes place at The Canyon Club and will be filmed for television but, underneath all the talent and showmanship is a cause! A cause started by a young woman when she was in the third grade. Shawn Dettenmaier, (who has been decorated by the Mayor of Los Angeles and is now 19) launched a campaign to provide Christmas for under privileged families. She teamed up with Greg Amsler of Salt Creek Grille and for 12 years they’ve hosted an annual Christmas event where they bus in ‘Polar Express style’ hundreds of families for what is essentially Christmas. Presents, brunch, entertainment and of course a visit from Santa. This effort has expanded to adopting shelters, filling food banks and even helping combat veterans and the event on November 20th will support these charitable efforts (many of the celebrities involved also host the event at Salt Creek every December) There is a silent auction that includes autographed movie props, posters, signed guitars from members of the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame, celerity meet & greets and more along with a raffle. Red carpet at 5PM. For tickets visit https://www.axs.com/events/442245/the-combat-radio-christmas-carol-event-tickets or visit the Canyon Club box office.
santaclaritamagazine.com
SCV Education Foundation’s 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
The SCV Education Foundation will be hosting their 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, November 5th at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a family friendly event where kids of all ages can see and experience a wide variety of large and unique trucks and vehicles up close. There will be a sensory sensitive quiet hour from 9am to 10am for auditory sensitive guests. Tickets are $5 and children 2 years and younger are free. Entertainment, kid-friendly activities, vendor booths, and food trucks will make for a fun filled day!
santaclaritamagazine.com
Most Business-Friendly City
The City of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2022 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC). Santa Clarita is one of nine cities selected throughout Los Angeles County as a finalist...
santaclaritamagazine.com
The Holiday Home Tour League – Light Up the Season
It’s the most magical time of the year – The Holiday Home Tour is coming to town! This year’s theme of “Light Up the Season” is fitting as the Holiday Home Tour League has been a cherished tradition in Santa Clarita for more than four decades. This year, holiday home design enthusiasts will virtually view three beautifully decorated homes crafted by the most talented and imaginative interior designers and homeowners. The dazzling sparkle and shine of the elaborate home décor is only a small part of this magical event. This annual fundraiser that includes the Virtual Tour, Gala, and Holiday Boutique, benefits Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Center for Women and Newborns.
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Message from the President of the Hart District Teachers Association John Minkus
Hello and good day to all from the Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA). I first want to again thank the Santa Clarita Magazine for including HDTA in this popular SCV publication. If you saw the last column, you know that HDTA is the organization that provides support to all those certificated Hart District employees (teachers et al.) with our focus on creating the best environment for teaching and learning throughout our school district. Although we are over a thousand strong and a part of the daily lives of our almost 22,000 strong student population, HDTA members generally fly beneath the radar. As such, we set a goal to increase our visible presence and share what it means to be a teacher in the William S Hart Union High School District.
