It’s not often that cast members from Hamilton, The Walking Dead, Big Bang Theory, Arrested Development, Deadwood, The Thing, Avengers Assemble among others take stage the stage together in Santa Clarita but this November, they will, for ‘A Combat Radio Christmas Carol.’ A charity event that features, in addition to the talent above, an atmosphere crafted by magicians, fire-blowers and acrobats (that perform from the ceiling) as well as characters from Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and Jurassic Park movie vehicles. This collection of heroes will do a three-part show beginning with a comedy broadcast/reading of A Christmas Carol with LIVE foley FX, followed by a raffle hosted by some magicians from America’s Got Talent and the legendary Magic Castle, then members of the Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame will take the stage, joined by a surprise guest from the hit musical Hamilton for a jazz concert at the cocktail after party. The event takes place at The Canyon Club and will be filmed for television but, underneath all the talent and showmanship is a cause! A cause started by a young woman when she was in the third grade. Shawn Dettenmaier, (who has been decorated by the Mayor of Los Angeles and is now 19) launched a campaign to provide Christmas for under privileged families. She teamed up with Greg Amsler of Salt Creek Grille and for 12 years they’ve hosted an annual Christmas event where they bus in ‘Polar Express style’ hundreds of families for what is essentially Christmas. Presents, brunch, entertainment and of course a visit from Santa. This effort has expanded to adopting shelters, filling food banks and even helping combat veterans and the event on November 20th will support these charitable efforts (many of the celebrities involved also host the event at Salt Creek every December) There is a silent auction that includes autographed movie props, posters, signed guitars from members of the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame, celerity meet & greets and more along with a raffle. Red carpet at 5PM. For tickets visit https://www.axs.com/events/442245/the-combat-radio-christmas-carol-event-tickets or visit the Canyon Club box office.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO