Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a teen in Northwest Roanoke last month has been arrested. As we initially reported on Sept. 3, Roanoke Police responded to the shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Palm Avenue. When authorities arrived at...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man charged with Roanoke 15-year-old’s murder extradited from TX

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have made an arrest and charged a man in relation to the murder of a 15-year-old in September. The Roanoke Police Department says they have arrested 23-year-old Demarco C. Jackson of Roanoke and charged him with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jackson is being charged with the murder of 15-year-old Damarion Sanders in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW on September 3. Detectives with RPD say through their investigation of the shooting, Jackson became a suspect, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in SW Roanoke

Roanoke Police say they have arrested and charged 29-Year-old Anthony L. Hall with second-degree murder regarding a shooting Friday morning on Marshall Avenue. Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting …. Roanoke Police say they have arrested and charged 29-Year-old Anthony L. Hall with second-degree murder regarding a shooting Friday...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man in custody after police chase starts in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday they took a man into custody following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was driving a stolen vehicle out of Pittsylvania County when the chase ensued. Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved and the pursuit ended when Ardito crashed into an unmanned police vehicle near the Joe Beans Coffee Shop on Wards Road.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been extradited back to Virginia after being tracked to Houston, Texas for the killing of a teenage boy. Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, is charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony for the death of 15-year-old Demarion Sanders.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 4:13 p.m. Roanoke police have arrested Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting. Authorities say Hall is charged with second degree murder. Police say the investigation remains ongoing. UPDATE. A suspect is in custody after a man was shot...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Update: Homicide suspect from Marshall Avenue SW incident named

Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the 900-block of Marshall Avenue SW. Officials say a man was found dead with critical gunshot wounds on the porch of the residence this morning. A suspect of spotted running inside the home and then barricaded himself inside the attic for a little over an hour. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke cleared

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 1.8 mile marker. As of 8:35 a.m., the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed. The south left...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Man seriously wounded from gunshot in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on Syracuse Avenue NW, Roanoke Police Department said. Officers who responded found a man with what seemed to be serious gunshot wounds, RPD said. Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to the hospital. RPD said the incident happened around 12:45 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Incident closing US-58 cleared

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident caused delays on US-58 on Friday morning, according to VDOT. All east and west lanes were closed with traffic being detoured around the area. The crash has been cleared with the road open as usual.
wfxrtv.com

School zone speeding cameras to start working in Altavista, Police

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department says the speed cameras in school zones will start working on October 31. Police say from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11 the cameras will be issuing warnings and on Nov. 14 the system will start to issue violations for speeding in school zones. Cameras are in the following locations:
ALTAVISTA, VA
wfxrtv.com

RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house

RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15-year-olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15-year-olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person hospitalized after NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in NW Roanoke early Wednesday morning. Police say they responded at 12:45 a.m. to the 1600 block of Syracuse Ave NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say found a...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Woman with Alzheimer's missing from Rocky Mount found after 22 hours

Twenty-two hours after a 55-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s went missing, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced that she had been found and was safe. The Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert for Veronica Neil Jones at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. She had been seen at 4:20 p.m. on the 3700 block of Colonial Turnpike in Rocky Mount, walking toward Mitchells Inc.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized in Northwest Roanoke Wednesday. Police say at around 12:45 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Syracuse Ave. A man was found at the scene...
ROANOKE, VA

