Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police said the man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a teen in Northwest Roanoke last month has been arrested. As we initially reported on Sept. 3, Roanoke Police responded to the shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Palm Avenue. When authorities arrived at...
wfxrtv.com
Man charged with Roanoke 15-year-old’s murder extradited from TX
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have made an arrest and charged a man in relation to the murder of a 15-year-old in September. The Roanoke Police Department says they have arrested 23-year-old Demarco C. Jackson of Roanoke and charged him with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jackson is being charged with the murder of 15-year-old Damarion Sanders in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW on September 3. Detectives with RPD say through their investigation of the shooting, Jackson became a suspect, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.
wfxrtv.com
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in SW Roanoke
Roanoke Police say they have arrested and charged 29-Year-old Anthony L. Hall with second-degree murder regarding a shooting Friday morning on Marshall Avenue. Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting …. Roanoke Police say they have arrested and charged 29-Year-old Anthony L. Hall with second-degree murder regarding a shooting Friday...
wfxrtv.com
Man in custody after police chase starts in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday they took a man into custody following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was driving a stolen vehicle out of Pittsylvania County when the chase ensued. Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved and the pursuit ended when Ardito crashed into an unmanned police vehicle near the Joe Beans Coffee Shop on Wards Road.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been extradited back to Virginia after being tracked to Houston, Texas for the killing of a teenage boy. Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, is charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony for the death of 15-year-old Demarion Sanders.
WSLS
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 4:13 p.m. Roanoke police have arrested Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting. Authorities say Hall is charged with second degree murder. Police say the investigation remains ongoing. UPDATE. A suspect is in custody after a man was shot...
wfirnews.com
Update: Homicide suspect from Marshall Avenue SW incident named
Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the 900-block of Marshall Avenue SW. Officials say a man was found dead with critical gunshot wounds on the porch of the residence this morning. A suspect of spotted running inside the home and then barricaded himself inside the attic for a little over an hour. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident.
Campbell Co. Deputies take suspect into custody in reference to burglary
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Deputies in Campbell County as well as Deputies in Pittsylvania County served a search warrant in relation to a burglary and took a suspect into custody. Deputies in Campbell County say entry to a residence on the 3000 block of Moons Road in Hurt was made by Deputies of the […]
wfxrtv.com
Man wanted on several charges in Amherst Co. in custody, officials
Officials on the scene of a manhunt after a shooting in Amherst County say the suspect is in custody. Man wanted on several charges in Amherst Co. in custody, …. Officials on the scene of a manhunt after a shooting in Amherst County say the suspect is in custody. Traffic...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 1.8 mile marker. As of 8:35 a.m., the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed. The south left...
WSET
Man seriously wounded from gunshot in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on Syracuse Avenue NW, Roanoke Police Department said. Officers who responded found a man with what seemed to be serious gunshot wounds, RPD said. Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to the hospital. RPD said the incident happened around 12:45 a.m.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man accused of tying up victim in SC home 2 days before standoff
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have identified a man they say shot at officers on Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of neighbors and an hours long standoff while he was barricaded inside a home. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested after the incident on...
WSET
Incident closing US-58 cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident caused delays on US-58 on Friday morning, according to VDOT. All east and west lanes were closed with traffic being detoured around the area. The crash has been cleared with the road open as usual.
WSET
Have you seen them? City of Salem Police Department looking to identify individuals
CITY OF SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department is requesting help in identifying individuals. The department said that they are looking for individuals who are persons of interest in a credit card theft case in the City of Salem. Anyone with information is asked to...
wfxrtv.com
School zone speeding cameras to start working in Altavista, Police
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department says the speed cameras in school zones will start working on October 31. Police say from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11 the cameras will be issuing warnings and on Nov. 14 the system will start to issue violations for speeding in school zones. Cameras are in the following locations:
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15-year-olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15-year-olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences.
WDBJ7.com
One person hospitalized after NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in NW Roanoke early Wednesday morning. Police say they responded at 12:45 a.m. to the 1600 block of Syracuse Ave NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say found a...
Franklin News Post
Woman with Alzheimer's missing from Rocky Mount found after 22 hours
Twenty-two hours after a 55-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s went missing, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced that she had been found and was safe. The Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert for Veronica Neil Jones at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. She had been seen at 4:20 p.m. on the 3700 block of Colonial Turnpike in Rocky Mount, walking toward Mitchells Inc.
WSLS
Roanoke man arrested after standoff in Myrtle Beach, charged with kidnapping, attempted murder
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A Roanoke man has been arrested after a woman escaped and sought help, leading to an hours-long standoff in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, police said. On Tuesday around 6:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the Myrtle Beach Fire Station No. 6 for a kidnapping and attempted murder report.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized in Northwest Roanoke Wednesday. Police say at around 12:45 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Syracuse Ave. A man was found at the scene...
