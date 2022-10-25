Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Related
Valley Breeze
Nancy Cardone – North Smithfield
Nancy Cardone, 94, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2022, at the Friendly Home. She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giusepina (Guglieimo) Calise. She was the wife of the late Jerry Cardone Sr. for 61 years.
Valley Breeze
Catherine A. Clarke – Cumberland
Catherine A. Clarke, 67, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Silver Creek Manor, Bristol. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles Andre and Therese (Houde) Viau. She resided in Coventry for the past year, previously residing in Cumberland for most of her life.
Valley Breeze
Claudette Lilliette Chicoine – Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Claudette Lilliette Chicoine, 87, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., formerly, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, passed away on Oct. 27, 2022. Claudette was born on Dec. 29, 1934, in Woonsocket, R.I., to Theodora and Joseph Cloutier. After graduating from St. Clare High School, she joined Blackstone Valley Gas and Electric where she met her husband, Francis Chicoine. They married on Oct. 16, 1954, and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary a few short weeks ago.
Valley Breeze
Byron J Hall – Portsmouth
Byron J Hall, age 94, of Portsmouth, R.I., passed peacefully on Oct. 19, 2022, at his home with family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Nancy (Bissell) Hall, and his four children: Gail, Byron “Skip” and wife, Leslie; Mark; and Laurie Berry and husband, Mark. He was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Gummy.”
Valley Breeze
Patricia A. Lamothe – North Smithfield
Patricia A. (Grady) Lamothe, 92, of North Smitfield, died Oct. 26, 2022, in her home. She was the wife of the late Francis D. Lamothe, to whom she was married 44 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Stacia (Kaffel) Grady. She grew up in Woonsocket, then resided in Bellingham for 45 years. In 1997, she moved to North Smithfield to live with her daughter, Joanne, and her husband, Paul.
ABC6.com
Girl, 9, escorted to her final cancer treatment through ‘Enzo’s Escorts’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 9-year-old girl was escorted to her final cancer treatment by a service called “Enzo’s Escorts.”. The girl was picked up at Greenbush Elementary School in West Warwick just after 11 a.m. Thursday and was brought to her appointment at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.
Trader Joe’s in Providence to open Nov. 3
The location at 425 South Main St. is slated to open next week.
Valley Breeze
WHS Class of 1962 will reunite Nov. 5
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60-year reunion on Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 4 p.m., at La Familia Restaurant, 1666 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The event will include a buffet lunch, cash bar and group photo. The cost is $45.
ABC6.com
Having a hard time finding candy on Halloween night? One North Providence mother has a solution
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — For parents in North Providence, finding candy on Halloween night has been easy thanks to one mother. Three years ago, Erin Nascimento created a trick-or-treat trail after she took her daughter out for the spooky holiday to find a ghost town. “We were so...
GoLocalProv
RECORD SALE: Historic Providence Home Sells for $5.5M, 1st Sale Outside the Family in Over 200 Years
Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 66 Power Street on Providence’s East Side for $5.5 million. Architecturally and historically, this property is one of the most important homes in America. The property has been in the control of the Ives and Goddard families since its construction more than 200 years ago.
ABC6.com
Car crashes into to building in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a building in North Smithfield Thursday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on North Main Street near the Town’s buildings. According to Fire Chief David Chartier, the driver lost control of the car and went off the road,...
ABC6.com
Dartmouth man charged with OUI after fiery crash in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — A Dartmouth man is facing several charges after crashing his car in Westport early Friday morning. Tucker Rose has been charged with OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and several traffic violations in the fiery crash. According to police, they responded to State Road...
newportthisweek.com
Proposal Unveiled for Buildings at Easton’s Beach
Easton’s Beach may soon look very different. A preliminary proposal to overhaul the beach and its facilities, including the carousel, snack bar and rotunda buildings, was unveiled at a public workshop with the Newport City Council on Oct. 19. The estimated $35 million concept would demolish the carousel and...
A New Bedford Restaurant/Chef Is Giving Back to a Local Family up Against the Ropes Battling Cancer
Life as we know it is unpredictable and occasionally unfair. Just ask the Tavares family. Brittney and Ryan Tavares are well known in the New Bedford area and have been up against some pretty heavy news over the past couple of years battling cancer. Their rocky road began as breast cancer that lead to a double mastectomy, followed by a brief victory, and now a dreaded biopsy of Leptomeningeal disease in Brittney's spine and brain was determined back on October 20th.
Valley Breeze
Macksoud: Lincoln is fortunate to have Russo and Ogni
I would like to give my highest endorsement of District 1 Councilman Arthur “TJ” Russo Jr. and District 2 Councilman Bruce Ogni. It has been my distinct honor and privilege to work with these gentlemen for quite a few years, and I hope to be able to continue to work with them in 2023 and 2024.
Three children taken to hospital in Blackstone bus crash
BLACKSTONE, Mass. — A school bus with students on board crashed in Blackstone Thursday afternoon. Blackstone Police say that a school bus and car crashed at the intersection of Main St and Mendon Street. 36 students were on board and everyone sustained minor injuries including the bus driver, police...
Valley Breeze
Studley, St. Ann volunteers honored for service
WOONSOCKET – Every year, the Vocational Service Award is presented to an individual, business, or a member of the Woonsocket Rotary who exemplifies outstanding commitment to his or her business and profession over a significant number of years, leaving a lasting improvement on the community they have served. Jeff...
Valley Breeze
Tolman High Class of 1982 to reunite
PAWTUCKET – Tolman High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40-year reunion with a keg party-themed event on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Le Foyer Banquet Facility, 151 Fountain St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. A class photo and tour of...
Valley Breeze
Reservations available for Blackstone Valley Explorer
CENTRAL FALLS – The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council is now accepting reservations for programs aboard the Blackstone Valley Explorer riverboat. The 40-passenger tour boat will bring passengers on a 50-min guided journey that uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about the interesting landscape, enjoy a chance glimpse at the river wildlife that inhabits this tight urban area, and discover why this geography attracted settlers and industries to the Blackstone Valley.
Comments / 0