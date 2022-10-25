SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.

