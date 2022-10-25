Read full article on original website
NME
Rina Sawayama shares ‘Frankenstein’ video and European tour dates
Rina Sawayama has shared a new video for her single ‘Frankenstein’ and announced a headline tour of Europe for 2023. The singer released new album ‘Hold The Girl’ last month via Dirty Hit, and finished up a UK and Ireland headline tour this week at London’s Brixton Academy.
NME
Arctic Monkeys to headline Open’er Festival 2023
Arctic Monkeys have been announced as the first headliners of Open’er Festival 2023. The Sheffield four-piece will top the bill at the Polish festival next year, which will be held at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia from June 28-July 1, 2023. Open’er have confirmed this morning (October 28) that Arctic...
NME
See BTS’ Jin perform ‘The Astronaut’ with Coldplay live for the first time in Buenos Aires
BTS‘ Jin has delivered the live debut of his just-released solo single ‘The Astronaut’, performing it alongside Coldplay at their concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina tonight (October 28). Last week, Big Hit Music published a statement on the K-pop boyband’s Weverse page to announce Jin’s appearance at...
Clashes as thousands protest French agro-industry water 'grab'
Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march on Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, some clashing with police. Local officials said six people were arrested during the protest and that 4,000 people had turned up for the banned demonstration.
BBC
Asylum seekers: UK spending almost £7m a day on hotels
The UK is spending almost £7m a day on hotels for asylum seekers - and the cost is likely to rise, MPs on the Home Affairs Committee have heard. The figure is more than £2m higher than the government said it was spending in February and includes £1.2m to house Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban.
BBC
Scotland Road: Pubs of Liverpool thoroughfare face last orders
At its peak, the area around Liverpool's Scotland Road was home to more than 200 pubs, but last orders could soon be called on what was once the beating heart of the city. The Throstles Nest, which opened in 1804, is the last remaining pub on what is affectionately known locally as "Scottie Road" and has recently been put up for sale.
BBC
NI Protocol talks between UK and EU to continue
EU-UK talks will continue on how to fix issues with the post-Brexit treaty known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. Following a phone call on Thursday afternoon, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his European Commission counterpart, Maroš Šefčovič, tweeted that talks will continue. Mr Šefčovič said the...
NME
Inside Slipknot’s plan for “world domination” with Knotfest Australia 2023: “We’re here to burn down your brainwashed philosophy”
It’s been six years since Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan first teased that Knotfest – Slipknot’s destination festival that’s part live metal sacrament, part “dark carnival experience” – would be making the trek to Australia. But he’s finally making good on his promise: next March, Knotfest will make landfall Down Under with not one but three editions, hitting Melbourne on Friday March 24, Sydney on Saturday and Brisbane on Sunday.
NME
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s new version of ‘Don’t Play That Song’
Bruce Springsteen has shared his new cover of ‘Don’t Play That Song’ – you can listen to his rendition of the song below. The track forms part of Springsteen’s 21st studio album ‘Only The Strong Survive’, billed as a collection of “15 soul music greats” which is set for release on November 11 via Columbia Records.
Disney+ to become new global home for 'Doctor Who' outside UK
Disney+ is now the global home for "Doctor Who" outside of the U.K., where it will still exclusively air on the BBC.
BBC
Tory MP Julian Knight warns of face-offs with Musk's Twitter
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter could lead to multiple "face-offs" with regulators in the UK and the EU, a senior Conservative MP has warned. Select committee chair Julian Knight said Mr Musk's support for "absolute free speech" could mean governments were faced with repeated calls to widen their regulation of online content.
Milan knifeman kills one and injures four including Arsenal player
One person was killed and four others were injured, including the Spanish footballer Pablo Mari, in a knife attack in a shopping centre near Milan on Thursday, according to media reports. A 46-year-old Italian, apparently suffering from psychological problems, was arrested immediately after the attack at Assago, on the southern...
Verimatrix Wins 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Mobile Security
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005538/en/ https://cybersecuritybreakthrough.com/2022-winners/
US News and World Report
Soccer-Serie A's Mari Sidelined for Two Months After Supermarket Stabbing
MILAN (Reuters) -Serie A soccer player Pablo Mari faces at least two months out of the game after an operation on Friday for stab wounds from an attack in an Italian supermarket that left one man dead. Milan's Niguarda hospital said its trauma team had reconstructed two muscles in the...
TechCrunch
Nothing’s third device is a pair of pared-down earbuds
This morning, founder Carl Pei officially unveiled the product. Like, officially, officially. The arrival of the Nothing Ear (stick) finds the company returning to the groundwork laid last summer by its first product, the Nothing Ear (1). The two immediately clear distinctions here are the new “lipstick-style” case that gives the product its parenthetical and move to a “half in-ear” design, versus its predecessors’ silicone tips.
