Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting

ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
stlmag.com

Lion’s Choice celebrates 55 years in St. Louis on Wednesday with a bargain roast beef meal deal

Roast beef fans, rejoice: St. Louis–based Lion’s Choice is celebrating its 55th anniversary in a big way. “There aren’t too many companies in the restaurant world that can celebrate their 55th anniversary in the same market they originated from,” says Lion’s Choice president and CEO Michael Kupstas. “I think what’s really exciting about it is that it’s just proven the loyalty of our customer base.”
ksmu.org

The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting

Teachers and parents gathered for a candlelight vigil in St. Louis last night after a shooting at their high school earlier in the day. Police say a former student broke into the school and killed a teenager and a teacher before the gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. Chad Davis with St. Louis Public Radio reports on last night's remembrance.
