Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Related
‘We are outraged’ : St. Louis sports teams address Monday’s school shooting
Hours after a deadly St. Louis school shooting, the city's professional sports teams took to social media to address the situation.
Eerie new photo of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris scowling in yearbook pic before killing 2 in massacre
AN eerie picture of the St Louis school shooter looking sullen has emerged after he killed two at his former high school on Monday. The yearbook's undated photo shows a gloomy-looking Orlando Harris, 19, with short hair and wearing a white hoodie and black jacket. Harris killed gym teacher Jean...
Teacher Jean Kuczka killed in Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shooting
A family has confirmed the identity of the teacher killed in Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
news9.com
St. Louis School Moves To Virtual Learning After Shooting
Students at the St. Louis school that was the scene of a shooting will remain in virtual learning for the rest of the week and the district says it could take weeks to complete necessary renovations. CBS News' Astrid Martinez has the latest details.
Column: St. Louis school shooting a dark day for our community, country
I can still hear them singing. As the Roosevelt boys basketball team’s fans sensed what was coming, a monumental upset over the St. Louis and Missouri high school dynasty that was the Vashon Wolverines under legendary coach Floyd Irons, they chanted in unison the Rough Riders’ unofficial theme song ...
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
Classes cancelled for some St. Louis area schools Tuesday
Some schools in the St. Louis area have cancelled or modified classes Tuesday, one day after a deadly school shooting in south St. Louis.
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
Guard who confronted school gunman talks with FOX 2
For the first time, one of those who confronted the gunman in the St. Louis school shooting Monday, spoke publicly to FOX 2.
Photos of school shooting victims released in press conference
Three are dead, including the shooter, after a south St. Louis High School shooting Monday morning.
Hundreds gather at vigil to call for change after St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — A community torn to pieces gathered Monday night in Tower Grove Park to honor the teacher and student lost in shooting that morning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. They also came together to demand change. CVPA student Alex Macias said...
KSDK
Kim Gardner, circuit attorney for the City of St. Louis, hopes for community healing
The Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis said she is praying for the community and collaborating with investigators. The school shooting is under investigation.
Community remembers teacher and student lost in shooting
Tuesday morning, our hearts are heavy across the region as we cope with a school shooting that leaves both the victims of violence and emotional trauma.
'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
stlmag.com
Lion’s Choice celebrates 55 years in St. Louis on Wednesday with a bargain roast beef meal deal
Roast beef fans, rejoice: St. Louis–based Lion’s Choice is celebrating its 55th anniversary in a big way. “There aren’t too many companies in the restaurant world that can celebrate their 55th anniversary in the same market they originated from,” says Lion’s Choice president and CEO Michael Kupstas. “I think what’s really exciting about it is that it’s just proven the loyalty of our customer base.”
ksmu.org
The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting
Teachers and parents gathered for a candlelight vigil in St. Louis last night after a shooting at their high school earlier in the day. Police say a former student broke into the school and killed a teenager and a teacher before the gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. Chad Davis with St. Louis Public Radio reports on last night's remembrance.
Man charged in downtown St. Louis stabbing
St. Louis police responded to a call on Oct. 11 for a stabbing in downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis school shooter left handwritten note, brought 600 rounds of ammo
The 19-year-old gunman who killed two people at a St. Louis school Monday was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition, police said at a press conference Tuesday.
FBI warns of "uptick in chatter" following St. Louis school shooting
Special agent Jay Greenberg wants adults to have a conversation with teens about hoaxes or jokes will be dealt with serious consequences. He says his agency noticed an uptick in chatter about potential school shooters around the area.
Student describes being in St. Louis school during shooting
"While I was in there, I held onto my Jesus piece and prayed. There was nothing else I could do but to pray."
Comments / 0