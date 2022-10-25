Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Elephant Locked for 50 Years in Zoo's Concrete Pit Dies Less Than Six Months After Rescue
Guillermina the elephant was mourning her mother's death caused by so far an unidentified chronic illness, five months after it was rescued inside an Argentinean zoo's concrete pit. Her mother, Pocha, lived 50 years in the pit which is almost her entire life. According to NewsWeek, she died just five...
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's heartbreak as an abandoned puppy was found ‘curled up next to her deceased brother’
This starving female puppy was on the edge of death when she was spotted alone in the woods by a kindhearted member of the public. Sadly, next to her lay her dead brother. The rescued dog is now recovering in one of the SSPCA’s centres. Heartbreaking discovery. The SSPCA...
worldanimalnews.com
Heartbreaking News As 370 Dogs & Cats Die On Board Slaughterhouse Truck Headed For Brutal Meat Trade In China; Survivors Were Rescued
Chinese animal activists have released heartbreaking footage of dead and dying dogs and cats on a truck crammed with 1,408 animals being trafficked for the meat trade in China. Three hundred and seventy dogs and cats perished on board, or shortly after removal from, what activists are calling the “death...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Fisherman Break Every Record and Pull in a Human-Sized River Monster
Watch a Fisherman Break Every Record and Pull in a Human-Sized River Monster. For fans of extreme fishing, the River Monsters channel has an amazing collection of long and short videos and clips from the TV show of the same name. The star is fisherman Jeremy Wade who does not pass on a big fishing challenge and travels around the world in search of “fearsome freshwater killers”.
katzenworld.co.uk
Kitten was ‘Eaten’ by Starving Cats who Were Neglected at Bradford House
This post contains information that might be upsetting for some. Graphical images removed but available upon request. The RSPCA prosecuted after finding the cats and dead kitten living without food and water. Four members of the same family have been banned from keeping animals for life after the RSPCA found...
pethelpful.com
Video of Twin Siblings Choosing and Adopting a Rescue Dog Has People in Tears
Owning a dog is one of life's most precious experiences--no wonder it's a dream for so many! Just take a look at @reaganandpayton, AKA The Jackson twins, who fulfilled a lifelong wish of giving a rescue dog a loving home. It's too sweet to handle!. The twins gave their followers...
petapixel.com
Photographer Builds African Watering Hole to Capture Amazing Photos
Photographer Will Burrard-Lucas built a waterhole in Kenya’s Southern Rift Valley and captured a series of stunning wildlife photos. Burrard-Lucas captured lions, hyenas, buffalo, leopards, zebras, and many more at the DIY waterhole and adjacent hide he made with the local Maasai community. What’s more, the Shompole Hide, as...
Wonder dog survives terrible accident, goes on to win hearts in home
Luca had a rough start, coming to CC RezQs (opens in new tab), in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, with a face full of old porcupine quills that had become infected, causing the poor dog lots of pain. Despite an intake freeze, CC RezQs took Luca in as an emergency case on...
Dozens of starving dogs found living amongst faeces and decomposing puppies in ‘horrendous’ Welsh house
Shocking footage shows the inside of a faeces and urine-ridden house that a dog breeder subjected dozens of animals to. Julie Elizabeth Newcombe, 42, of Trefil Road, Tredegar was found to be keeping 90 dogs in "disgusting conditions" inside her Blaenau Gwent, Wales house. Footage filmed inside the property captures...
pethelpful.com
Mom's Story of Rescuing an Orphaned Bison Calf Is So Moving
There is nothing we love more than a rescue animal with a happy ending. It warms our hearts to see an animal with low survival probability beat the odds and live a wonderful life. See the bison calf that got this experience this thanks to one selfless rancher in the video below.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s agony as this starved dog was 'dumped like rubbish' in a shopping bag
Stanley was found incredibly emaciated, and his rescuers weren’t sure he was going to make it. The whole RSPCA team worked to save the poor pooch’s life as they believed that, like any other dog, he deserved a second chance and a loving forever home. They were heartbroken...
pethelpful.com
Sick Rescue Horse's Miraculous Transformation Shows the Power of Love
Every living being deserves love, care, and the chance to be great. Unfortunately, not every animal receives that opportunity, but there are plenty of good people out there that are trying to make it a reality. One woman did this for a horse she saw at an animal auction and the result is incredible.
pawesome.net
Watch Rescuers Save Dog That Was Buried Underground For 56 Hours
Who would have thought a video from TikTok could teach us a lesson about life and keeping the faith? The unbreakable bond between Flossie and her parents has inspired millions of TikTok users. The inspiring story of Flossie and her parents finishes with a message of hope. TikTok user PoppyJoy...
pethelpful.com
Hero Braves His Life to Rescue Dog From Train Tracks in Incredible Video
We greatly admire people who put themselves in harms way for the sake of helping others. It is an incredibly selfless thing to do, and it shows a great level of compassion and care for others. One man did this when he took a personal risk to make a harrowing rescue for the sake of a trapped puppy, and we are so amazed.
Time Out Global
These awe-inspiring, award-winning photographs show the majesty of nature
With a hell of a lot of bad news going around at the moment, it can be easy to spend your time doom-scrolling. We could all do with something a little more uplifting to cut through the blues. And that’s exactly what you get with the winners of the Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Global Photo Contest.
Dangerous Animal Encounters
Ever wondered how you would survive an encounter with a dangerous animal?. A carnivorous saltwater crocodile.Image by Penny from Pixabay. In this article, based on our research, we'll discuss some of the world's most dangerous animals and how to survive an encounter with them. We'll also provide tips on how to prevent these animals from attacking in the first place.
Turkey Is Training Rescue Dogs for Disaster Relief
Turkey has recently created a new commission to train search and rescue dogs for disaster relief operations. The Daily Sabah reports that Turkey’s office of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) formed a new commission at the Provincial Disaster and Coordination Center in the Sakarya province. There, dogs and handlers can participate in search and rescue […] The post Turkey Is Training Rescue Dogs for Disaster Relief appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com
Video of Rescued Beaver Instinctively Building a Dam Captures Our Hearts
All animals have a set of instincts that are unique to their species. These are survival behaviors that they are born knowing and don't have to be taught. One animal wanted to prove she knows how to survive in the wild despite residing in a wildlife rescue facility in this amazing video.
Tree Hugger
Grinning, Winking, Happy Animals Vie for Photo Honors
A winking spotted owl peeks out from inside a pipe and a winking fox sits in the woods. Grinning fish swim up close in bright blue water. A squirrel vaults in the air during a rainstorm. It could be the photo above, "Say Cheeeese," of gray triggerfish in Faial, Azores....
