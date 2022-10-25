ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Mom charged with killing 2-year-old son in Eastvale

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged today with murder and other offenses.

Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested Thursday after a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui.

Along with the murder count, Sun is charged with assault on a child resulting in great bodily injury or death.

She's being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside and was slated to make her initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Steve Brosche, patrol deputies were called
to the defendant's and her husband's residence in the 6000 block of
Rosewood Way, near Turnberry Place, at about 9 a.m. Thursday to investigate
reports of an injured child.
Brosche said deputies arrived to find paramedics trying to resuscitate
Chris, who had suffered unspecified injuries.
``After life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the juvenile was
pronounced dead at the scene,'' Brosche said. ``During the course of the
investigation, foul play was suspected surrounding the juvenile's death.''
He said Central Homicide Unit detectives took over the investigation,
questioning both Sun and her spouse, whose identity was not released.
Sun was taken into custody without incident Thursday evening at the
sheriff's Jurupa Valley station, and her husband was allowed to leave, without
suspicion of involvement in the toddler's death, according to Brosche.
The circumstances behind the fatality, including a possible motive,
were not released.
Sun has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

Peter Rimel
3d ago

Her choice, her son’s body. 😡😡May God bless and keep his soul forever. I pray this so called woman suffers for the rest of her life. She gets a life - her son doesn’t.

