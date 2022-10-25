Mom charged with killing 2-year-old son in Eastvale

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged today with murder and other offenses.

Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested Thursday after a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui.

Along with the murder count, Sun is charged with assault on a child resulting in great bodily injury or death.

She's being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside and was slated to make her initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Steve Brosche, patrol deputies were called

to the defendant's and her husband's residence in the 6000 block of

Rosewood Way, near Turnberry Place, at about 9 a.m. Thursday to investigate

reports of an injured child.

Brosche said deputies arrived to find paramedics trying to resuscitate

Chris, who had suffered unspecified injuries.

``After life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the juvenile was

pronounced dead at the scene,'' Brosche said. ``During the course of the

investigation, foul play was suspected surrounding the juvenile's death.''

He said Central Homicide Unit detectives took over the investigation,

questioning both Sun and her spouse, whose identity was not released.

Sun was taken into custody without incident Thursday evening at the

sheriff's Jurupa Valley station, and her husband was allowed to leave, without

suspicion of involvement in the toddler's death, according to Brosche.

The circumstances behind the fatality, including a possible motive,

were not released.

Sun has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

