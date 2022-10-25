ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Watch: Myles Garrett meets kids at Taco Bell

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Browns superstar Myles Garrett gave back to the community Tuesday afternoon, hanging out with kids at Taco Bell.

About 75 kids from two area Boys & Girls Clubs locations met Garrett at the Center Ridge Road Taco Bell for food, smiles, photos and also potential prizes. They asked the defensive end questions ranging from “how tall are you,” to “can you talk to my grandma?” causing much laughter throughout the room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36r4LX_0imIi9x700
WJW photo

Garrett reportedly donated his spokesperson fee to the organization for the event, which you can watch live in the video player above.

Garrett is known for his interaction with the community, holding multiple dog meet-up events, youth football camps and taking kids shopping.

